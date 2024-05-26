34 Cool Kitchen Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A hybrid magnetic paper towel holder and rack you can stick right onto your refrigerator
A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle
A delightfully efficient wooden bread bow knife
A cat-shaped jar spatula for scooping the last innards out of your jars
A wineglass-washing dishwasher attachment
A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers
A clever cutlery cleaner that suctions itself right onto the edge or corner of your sink
A single-brew pour-over coffee maker with an auto-drip tank
An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore
A set of convenient cup slicers for eggs, strawberries, bananas, and other foods
A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags
A glass cat cup with a fish tea infuser
A cleverly designed soap-dispensing dish brush and stand
A butter-storing mushroom designed to keep your butter soft and fresh
A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open
A Twix shakers seasoning blend to lawlessly spread all over everything
A heated "Taco Tuesday" kit with compartments for taco meat and all the sides
A microwave bacon cooker
A rotating whisk blender to make beating eggs, mixing batter, and frothing milk so easy
A bunny and bear egg mold set because
A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor, half kitchen tool
A magnetized wooden toaster tong
A rectangular lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard
An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind
A durable, mega-absorbent Victorian lace-inspired coaster set
A Stanley cup spill stopper set
And an attachable Stanley cup snack bowl
A cake slice cavity pan perfect for getting the perfectly triangular slice of cake or scone
A hybrid digital food scale and measuring cup
A sweet Nessie sugar spoon reviewers are obsessed with
A set of collapsible silicone microwave to-go containers
A spill stopper
A nonslip clear food prep and cutting board
A set of retro chip clips