43 Cool Kitchen Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep sandwich bread fresh
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes unique household products.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A set of three reusable silicone air fryer liners
Promising review
: "I bought these because I was tired of cleaning the whole air fryer container.
These were bought on a whim for both mine and my boyfriend's parents, who each have an air fryer. They work great, keeping all greases and crumbs inside, and make it easier to clean.
The only bad thing (and this may just be me) is the ridges/ripples on the bottom of the inside of the liner. When you try to wash it in the sink, don’t put the stream of water right on those unless you want to take a small bath. Other than that, these are fantastic. My boyfriend also says that it seems to make everything crispier, and we love that."
— Jordan Hixson
A set of "double dipper" snack serving bowls
These are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe! Also available in a set of six.Jarratt Industries
is an Arkansas-based small business established in 2008 that specializes in unique home, kitchen, and outdoor products. Promising review:
"Bought these bowls for our RV, but loved them so much we have some for our house, too. Great for dipping. We love chicken wings; we'll put ranch in one side and buffalo in the other. Seafood, tarter in one side, cocktail in the other. Ketchup and mustard for corn dogs. The list goes on and on!" — Keith Earl
A chic minimalist fruit bowl/colander
Check out a TikTok of the colander
in action. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"Absolutely love this fruit bowl! The bottom comes off for drainage, and it’s super easy to clean. It looks great on the counter and fits a decent amount of fruit! Great find, and I would recommend this product!" — Faith Reviews
A delightfully massive (and leakproof!) tumbler
Available with or without handles and in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I’ve been using Simple Modern bottles since my sophomore year of college, so when I graduated and needed a 'big girl' tumbler that wasn’t covered in stickers and would be cute and functional in a professional environment, getting an SM tumbler was a no-brainer for me. I absolutely love the sea glass sage color, and of course, I had to get a matching 32-ounce water bottle
, too! These are so sturdy, keeps my water icy cold through the day and the night, and motivates me to hydrate like no other. 1000x cuter than a Stanley tumbler or a Hydroflask, and a much more reasonable price
! I get compliments on it every single day. I absolutely cannot recommend this brand and these tumblers enough!" — Hannah Rodlund
An Icebreaker that doubles both as a silicone mold and dispenser
Icebreaker
is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by Danish engineer Kim Jensen. Available in six styles.Promising review:
"We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer.
Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass
. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" — Leah Koepp
A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers
Promising review
: "My daughter recently shared a TikTok video of this item, and it's a treasure! We highly recommend this, as it eliminates the difficult task of cleaning between the stove and counter/cabinet." — allycat
A little snack dispenser
Promising review
: "It arrives already assembled. I chose to add peanut M&Ms. To add snacks, just remove lid by twisting off. To release snacks, push down on latch. Easy to use and clean. I just have to be careful that when I release the candy into my mouth, I go slow, so I don’t get a lot of M&Ms at once." — Marlene T.
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. Available in three sizes and in five finishes.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.Promising review:
"There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
A set of silicone oven rack edge protectors
Check out a TikTok of the oven rack protectors
in action. Promising review:
"These things are awesome. Not only are they attractive and reasonably priced, but are so easy to put on and they stay on the rack. Most important, I find they help to protect your arm from getting any bad burns when reaching into the oven.
Highly recommend these, I'm so happy with them I'm buying a set for my mom and daughters-in-law." — Sandi
A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet
Check out a TikTok of the Michael Scott dishwasher magnet
in action. Promising review
: "My whole family is a fan of The Office
, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys.
Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" — R. Funk
An oh-so-sneaky hidden spice shelf attachment
Psst — some reviewers also use this for easy access to pill bottles! Promising review
: "I am very happy with this purchase. It couldn't have been any easier to install. I am looking forward to being able to gain more space inside my cabinets once I fully get my spices transferred into these (I bought two)." — SA Thompson
A set of soda can "lids"
Reviewers also swear by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach! Promising review:
"Biggest thing since sliced bread. Do you hate it when you when can’t finish your soda or maybe don’t have time?
If you're driving somewhere it’s difficult to handle a can drink sometimes, you’re trying to take a sip and all a sudden you hit a pot hole. Soda up your nose, down your chin, on your clothes. It doesn’t have to be that way anymore — with these you can enjoy you soda just like it was in a bottle
. I was skeptical at first, but sold as soon as I put it on the can. I use it every day." — Jonesy
A handy dandy condiment fork with a holder
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork
in action. Promising review
: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening
. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." — Amazon customer
An easy-to-use rice ball mold
A lot of folks use this for portioning out baked goods like cookies and cake balls, too! Promising review:
"Feeding sticky rice to an infant/toddler is a sticky mess, but no more with this little gadget!!! My little girl enjoys eating rice more because she doesn’t also have rice sticking everywhere on her hands. The small paddle that it comes with is actually really a nice size, too. I recommended this item to many of my friends with small kids." — reeree
A Scrub Daddy sponge holder
Storage Theory
is a small business that specializes in unique storage solutions for every room in your home. Promising review:
"Finally a nice place to keep my Scrub Daddy. Holds great on the side of the sink. The suction power is strong for its size, and it rotates with ease. This is a good holder for the price." — Luis peralez
Psst — you can get Scrub Daddy sponges here
on Amazon! They are extremely beloved by TikTokers because they're mildew-resistant, dual-sided with different scrubbing textures, and designed with a smile that lets you more easily clean utensils.
A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest
Crack'em
is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker
in action. Promising review:
"I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement.
If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time.
" — Edwin Myers
An herb savor pod
Promising review
: "I use fresh herbs all the time. Too often they go bad before I finish them. I’ve tried multiple things to try to help them last longer to no avail.
I bought fresh basil a week and a half ago. I immediately used a bit, then put them in this handy-dandy container. I changed the water once. Last night, I decided to make a little fresh pesto with the basil I had left. It was in perfect condition, and the pesto was amazing! Every kitchen needs at least one or two in it. I’m buying them for my daughter-in-law who also uses a lot of fresh herbs.
She’s the gadget queen, so I know she’s going to love them." — Treese
A "Bacon Bin" so all the grease left over from your bacon has a home
Check out a TikTok of the bacon bin
in action. Talisman Designs
is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products. Promising review:
"This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space.
I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss.
Much better than the glass jar I was using. My only warning is if you get it out when people are visiting keep an eye on it. It's so cute and so good at its job everyone will want one. This is an awesome gift idea. The little box it comes in is so cute with its little piggie face sticking out. Anyone who cooks with grease will love this." — John Dollard
A pack of Ziploc mini "Twist N Loc" containers
Promising review
: "I like to take food to work in these. They don't leak, and the lids don't come off accidentally in your lunch bag, which is what happens with every other kind of snap-on/off plastic food container lid, in my lunch bag anyway. These are great!" — cinephiliagal
A set of nifty hamburger holders
Promising review
: "This is a fantastic invention!!! No more dumping everything from your hamburger into your lap! It all stays in the burger and you stay clean!! It came with four, so my husband put two in the car, and we kept two in the house!! I'm going to give these to our kids and grandkids for Christmas!!" — Roxanne Fulton
A pickle keeper and juice strainer
Check out a TikTok of the pickle juice strainer
in action. Promising review:
"I love pickles and olives but hate the mess and pain of pickle/olive brine. I've been known to just drain it out of a jar immediately, even if that means having to throw away the pickles or olives sooner.
I randomly discovered these containers from some online article, and knew right away I would be getting one. I now have two but plan on buying more. They're just great.
The only thing is, you need to be 100% sure you've got the lids on completely or you will have a disaster on your hands. Check and double check each time you are securing them. The tongs are useful just to have around for anything, too." — Nick
A "Cork Pop," an easy-to-use wine bottle opener
Promising review:
"Awesome product. Works every time. Especially handy with old wine where the cork has dried. Pops it right out. Highly recommend." — heco 5375
A set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers
in action. Promising review:
"Brilliant. 100000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen.
" — yule
A vertical pan handle attachment
Promising review:
"This is awesome. I’m elderly and love to cook. This is a new lease on life for me in the kitchen. I even bought one for my girlfriend, and she loves it as well!" — CARLTON FITCHLEY
A mushroom growing kit
Back To The Roots is a California-based small business founded by two college friends that specializes in indoor gardening kits with a mission to reconnect families to food.
Psst — if you have not put mushrooms in your air fryer, my friend, you have not yet lived the full human experience. Also this growing kit comes with some recipes to get you started! Promising review:
"This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within 3–4 days.
I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS!
This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box. Fingers crossed!" — Steph A
A fast-drying sink stone caddy
Momo Lifestyle
is a small business that specializes in family-friendly homewares. Promising review:
"We got this for the bathroom that the kids us. Anybody with little kids will know that they make a constant mess.
We had water all over the counter, mainly around the soap dispenser, and it was causing problems. This has helped a great deal. There is less water on the counter and I even like to put water on it sometimes just to watch it evaporate within about 60-90 seconds
. It was totally worth the money." — David P.
A 3D-printed wearable "chopstick"
Ridha 3D Printing
is a family-run, Michigan-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in 3D-printed gadgets and toys.
Check out a TikTok of the wearable chopsticks
in action. Promising review
: "Perfect for what I wanted it for. Now I can game on my PC and eat snacks without getting my mouse and keyboard dirty! Thank you, such an amazing invention. 😊" — Leilani Calderon
A TikTok-beloved "Adjust-A-Cup" measuring cup
Check out a TikTok of the Adjust-A-Cup
in action. Promising review
: "You can't beat this for measuring things like honey and molasses. No more wasting what you can't get out of a regular measuring cup and wondering what the effect of all that stuff left behind is on the accuracy of your measuring." — Herman Ross
A pack of "Miracle Berry" tablets
The flavor enhancement is most noticeable on sharper and vinegar-based foods, like tomato sauces, dressings, and cheddar cheeses. The effects last up to an hour, and also increase saliva production for easier swallowing. Promising review:
"Don't hesitate to buy. I saw these on TikTok and wanted to try them. They’re awesome and make everything taste sweet." — Amazon customer
A microwaveable panini press
Promising reviews:
“My granddaughter loves this. She cannot have a toaster in her college dorm, but this lets her make toast, heat bagels, make grilled cheese sandwiches, etc., in her microwave.” — Carolynn
A Potato Express
Promising review:
"Baked potatoes couldn't be easier or quicker. These work just as advertised. We have found that with larger potatoes, you may have to double your time, but 8-10 minutes compared to an hour or more in the toaster oven can't be beat!" — Don Juan
A bread-warming blanket
Promising review:
"This exceeded my expectations. It's big, heavy, and sturdy and holds shape however you wrap it. Really unique item." — Nsartist
A microwave rapid cake maker
Rapid Brands
is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
Psst — people swear by this for dorms, studio apartments, and for safer, easier baking with kids! Promising review:
"I love this cake maker! It makes just the right size cake for our family of four. They’re not exactly like a cake fresh from the oven, but pretty darn close! My 12-year-old son loves to use it, so much so we make a cake on a weekly basis. Since each cake only requires a half a box of mix, we don’t have to store them for long. I think they taste much better than a mug cake and are almost as easy." — Clare
A bottle of truffle seasoning
Okay, I bought this on a whim because there's a sushi place down the street from me that makes truffle avocado sushi rolls and I was like, I need these in my life, but I also need money to live. I decided to DIY it with a regular $4 avocado roll and this seasoning and the umami bliss of it all basically exploded my brain.
Since then I've tried it on eggs, on burritos, on potatoes, on chocolate mug cakes, pretty much every sweet and savory thing I can think of. The best part is you really get an excellent bang for your buck — it's so flavorful that I've been using this for months now and have barely made a dent in the container! Promising review:
"Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA...the list is endless
(I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my ninth and tenth bottle of the Truffle Zest." — Greengirl
A "Burger Master"
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about this and saw it on TikTok. Much to my surprise this is awesome. It truly makes perfect burgers and they come out of the tray easily. I highly recommend this for fresh burgers." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $30.49.
A set of foodie dice
Two Tumbleweeds
is an Arizona-based, sister owned Etsy shop established in 2014 that specializes in products for foodies and people who like to cook.
Each set includes five main dice (protein, cooking method, grain/carb, herb, bonus ingredient) and four seasonal veggie dice. All you gotta do is roll 'em up and send them scattering and they will decide what kind of meal you should try to prep. Bonus — these are all naturally gluten-free, if you or a foodie you love has any dietary restrictions! Promising review:
"Such a fun gift! My husband loved the idea and we already successfully made a dish!" — Kasia
A handy stainless-steel pepper and jalapeño core remover
Promising review
: "This is a great core remover for large jalapeños!! I have used it on large and small ones — it is designed for larger varieties peppers. It works great on them and saves time, effort, and energy!" — Candice T. Ogden
A temperature-detecting coffee thermos
Promising review:
"I ordered one based on reviews and it did not disappoint. I like my coffee HOT and my water COLD, and this lets me know exactly what to expect.
It keeps ice for HOURS, as in well over 24 if the lid is on and over 12 even if the lid is off. Best feature ... I've managed to drop it TWICE in as many days and although the top is a little scratched (I had a sleeve from a different bottle that almost comes up to the lid), thermometer still works. Still leakproof. Couldn't ask for a better thermos
." — Kelly H.
A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer
Check out a TikTok of the deodorizer
in action. Promising review:
"I love how little space this deodorizer takes up. I’ve had a few different brands and types, but all were fairly bulky. This charged fast, and I love I only need to recharge monthly. My fridge hasn’t smelled once since I’ve started using." — Amazon customer
A cow-themed cheese holder
Each container holds 24 slices of cheese. Promising review:
"I had an old Kraft cheese container from decades ago that finally broke and I didn't think I would be able to find a replacement, but this is even better! My kids named it Daisy immediately. It is cute to have in the fridge or even bring out to the dinner table. Great quality and should last a long time." — Karen
A see-through toaster
Promising review
: "I LOVE THIS TOASTER! It makes great toast. I can’t believe that I’ve gotten so excited over a toaster
. I haven’t been able to find a durable, reasonably priced toaster that could accommodate long slices or bagels, etc. Additionally, I have had to be gluten free for the last 10 years and gluten-free bread has to be carefully toasted in order to be good.
All the toasters I have ever owned had those fragile, thin wires that heat up and glow to toast the bread. And when they broke, which they inevitably did, the bread toasted unevenly. THIS TOASTER has unique coils in the bottom, so that you would expect unevenly toasted bread. BUT NO! It’s the most perfectly toasted bread I’ve had in 30 years.
" — Byron Trist
A Shark Tank-featured "Pizza Pack"
Check out a TikTok of the pizza container
in action.Pizza Pack
is a small business that specializes in sustainable food storage solutions. Promising review:
"It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out.
You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." — B. Cirincione