43 Cool Kitchen Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

A set of three reusable silicone air fryer liners

: "I bought these becauseThese were bought on a whim for both mine and my boyfriend's parents, who each have an air fryer.The only bad thing (and this may just be me) is the ridges/ripples on the bottom of the inside of the liner. When you try to wash it in the sink, don’t put the stream of water right on those unless you want to take a small bath. Other than that, these are fantastic.