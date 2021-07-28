20 Kitchen Products That Look Cool *And* Work Well

A set of dip dishes

Year & Day

These are perfectly sized to hold small things, such as sauces during dinner or even a snack. You'll be surprised by how often you use these little things.BTW — Year & Day is a small business creating ceramics, flatware and glass in Los Angeles that is then made in Europe. The set includes one dish of each color: grey, pink, white, and black. The dishes are dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe, and they can even be put in the oven up to 480 degrees.