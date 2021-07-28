HuffPost Finds

20 Kitchen Products That Look Cool *And* Work Well

Because your kitchen can be filled with products that have both beauty and brains.
Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

When outfitting your home, you’ve got to find a balance between products that will be eye-catching and add some life to your home, and ones that actually serve their purpose. Luckily, there are products out there that can do both.

Here are 20 kitchen products that are both beautiful *and* practical, so you’ll not only use them all the time but appreciate the decor value they bring. Sometimes you really can have it all (when it comes to your home).

1
A magnetic utensil set
Amazon
These fit together nicely on your counter and take up minimal space while still being super easy to grab when you're cooking dinner. The set comes with a slotted spatula, spaghetti server, slotted spoon, solid spoon and ladle. They're all dishwasher-safe and heat-safe up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit.

Promising review: "I have been eyeballing this product for some time and just decided to buy it. It is functional and space-saving which I love. The utensils themselves are very sturdy and thick, not flimsy at all. The magnets are not as strong as I thought they would be but they hold up, so it's not a problem. Overall, they are really nice, and I love the colors too!" — Diana M.

Get a set from Amazon for $28+ (available in two different color varieties).
2
A Kochblume spill stopper
Amazon
You can put this on top of your pot and then can walk away knowing that the water won't overflow onto the stove whenever it *finally* decides to boil.

Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this."— Rackel

Get it from Amazon for $19.23.
3
A wine decanter
Amazon
This will make that cheap bottle you bought seem not as cheap.

Promising review: "This is perfect for a cocktail party. It is really attractive and unique. It’s quite lightweight but looks elegant and expensive." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
4
An Always pan
Our Place
Designed to replace eight pieces of cookware, this pan looks good while doing it. This means you can have a decluttered cabinet and yet still make all the different kinds of food you want.

Our Place is a WOC-founded brand bringing inventive cookware and kitchen products. You can braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil and more with this pan. The spatula is designed with an integrated spoon rest. The pan is dishwasher-safe and only weighs 3 lbs. (Just keep in mind that it's NOT oven-safe.)

Promising review: "This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there. Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy and the nonstick cleaned up so easily. The sponge they include is incredible, I do all my dishes with it now. Also, it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day." — Darby S.

Get it from Our Place for $145 (available in eight colors).
5
A flower trivet mat
Amazon
Meant to protect your tabletop from hot dishes, these mats also act as super cute wall decor when you're not using them.

Promising review: "I simply love these trivets. I used them as a decoration on my kitchen wall. When needed, I just place them on the table for my hot dishes. They clean in a breeze and the color is great. The price is so reasonable that if I didn't need them, I still would have bought them. You will not be disappointed with this item." — redhead

Get a set of three from Amazon for $10.77+ (available in 12 colors).
6
Swedish dish cloths
Amazon
Made to absorb up to 15 times their own weight, you can use these cloths to clean your whole kitchen in one swoop and then throw them in the dishwasher when you're done. They can also be put in the washing machine!

Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After I use then, I just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints, and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." — sandra simpson-kraft

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $15.37 (available in 12 styles).
7
A soy sauce cruet
East Fork
You'll be ~soy~ glad you have on hand when you order your favorite dumplings, and they forget to add the soy sauce...again.

BTW — East Fork is a small business offering ceramics and glassware from Asheville, North Carolina. This cruet is made by Hiroto Glass, a glassware brand out of Tokyo and is designed for soy sauce but can also be used for vinegars and oils.

Get it from East Fork for $52.
8
A set of dip dishes
Year & Day
These are perfectly sized to hold small things, such as sauces during dinner or even a snack. You'll be surprised by how often you use these little things.

BTW — Year & Day is a small business creating ceramics, flatware and glass in Los Angeles that is then made in Europe. The set includes one dish of each color: grey, pink, white, and black. The dishes are dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe, and they can even be put in the oven up to 480 degrees.

Get the set of four from Year & Day for $32.
9
A colander
Amazon
Designed to expand and fit perfectly into your sink, this colander can easily strain and wash your food without awkwardly trying to balance it all in your sink.

Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this. I leave it in my sink always. It makes washing fruits or draining pasta so much easier and has such a simple clean up. It also adds a nice pop of color to my kitchen. I highly recommend it." — Alyssa

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five colors).
10
Waterproof plastic bag holders
Amazon
Hang these on the wall to disguise the plastic bags you accumulate but still make it simple to grab one whenever you need.

Promising review: "These are really cute and they can hold a ton of plastic bags! I had an entire cabinet where we would throw bags every time we came home from shopping. I stuffed all of those bags into these and now I have a free cabinet to use! I love these little things!" — Maquillaje by Mollie

Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.77.
11
A measuring cup set
Amazon
You'll feel absolutely regal using as you binge "The Great British Bake-Off "and then decide to try baking something for yourself.

Promising review: "These are beautiful! It's a wonderful set! They are heavy-duty and have a great expensive look without costing a fortune!" — K. LaNou

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five colors).
12
A glass juicer
Food 52
This just might be the ~zest~ addition to your cooking collection because you can easily pour the juice from the dish after you're done juicing the fruit.

Promising review: "What a beautiful and well-made juicer. I find myself using it more often than expected, so that’s a plus!" — Kimberly C.

Get it from Food52 for $42 (available in four colors).
13
Color-coded cutting boards
Amazon
There are handy little symbols on each of the cutting boards so that you don't accidentally cut your veggies on the same board as your meat. This set includes one bamboo cutting board and seven color-coded mats. The mats can be stored inside the bamboo board.

Promising review: "One of our biggest issues in the kitchen is always the prep space! I loved the idea of this cutting board simply because of the different mats that come with it. Since there are many mats that are labeled for different purposes, cross-contamination is never an issue. Additionally, cleanup is really easy as we no longer have to clean a wooden board and then maintain the board after washing damage. Great purchase!" — K. Vance

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
14
A cold brew tea bottle
Amazon
This has a built-in filter so you can make tea and store it in your fridge to be ready for your next ~tea time~.

Promising review: "I've only had this teapot for a few days but it's making excellent cold brew iced tea that's helping me get through the first week in July in New York without an air conditioner. I'm considering buying a second! As another reviewer noted, I don't think it would be good for tea that's mostly fannings, but for larger leaf, it should be fine. I bet you could make a mean gyokuru in this sucker!" — Amy

Get it from Amazon for $22.44+ (available in five sizes and seven colors and styles).
15
A utensil set
Karibe
Designed with a silicone head and wood base, this set has a sleek yet useful design so you can replace the mismatched set you've been using for a few too many years now.

BTW — Karibe is a Black-owned small business that sells durable cookware from New Jersey. This set of utensils should be hand-washed.

Get the 10-piece set from Karibe for $45.99.
16
A sleek silverware tray
Amazon
Just letting your utensils sit in a pile really shouldn't ~slide~ anymore. You're better than that.

Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" — mialro

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
17
A set of stainless steel teaspoons
Amazon
You can use these to stir in said cream in your coffee and bring an added bit of happiness to your morning.

Promising review: "I love these little spoons. They’re kept in a jar next to the coffee maker so I can pick a flower for the day. They’ve all been run through the dishwasher numerous times and don’t show any wear after several months. I also ordered them as a gift for a friend after purchasing them for myself." — GBohnes

Get a set of eight from Amazon for $10.68.
18
A fruit slicer set
Food 52
It comes with a watermelon slicer and scooper, a strawberry slicer and a peach pitter to make cutting and thus enjoying fruit a tad bit easier.

Get the set of three from Food 52 for $35.99.
19
A genie lamp stopper
Amazon
This will (sadly) only grant one wish: easy and controlled pouring.
20
And an absolutely beautiful colored stemware set
Estelle Colored Glass
These glasses are worth the investment because you'll love drinking wine from them for years to come.

BTW — Estelle Colored Glass is a Black woman-owned business creating hand-blown glassware. The glasses are hand wash only.

Get a set of six from Estelle Colored Glass for $175.
