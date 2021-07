20 Kitchen Products That Look Cool *And* Work Well

Swedish dish cloths

Made to absorb up to 15 times their own weight, you can use these cloths to clean your whole kitchen in one swoop and then throw them in the dishwasher when you're done. They can also be put in the washing machine!"I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon.. After I use then, I just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints, and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." — sandra simpson-kraft



Get a three-pack from Amazon for $15.37 (available in 12 styles).