20 Kitchen Products That Look Cool *And* Work Well

When outfitting your home, you’ve got to find a balance between products that will be eye-catching and add some life to your home, and ones that actually serve their purpose. Luckily, there are products out there that can do both.
Here are 20 kitchen products that are both beautiful *and* practical, so you’ll not only use them all the time but appreciate the decor value they bring. Sometimes you really can have it all (when it comes to your home).
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A magnetic utensil set
Amazon
2
A Kochblume spill stopper
Amazon
3
A wine decanter
Amazon
4
An Always pan
Our Place
5
A flower trivet mat
Amazon
6
Swedish dish cloths
Amazon
7
A soy sauce cruet
East Fork
8
A set of dip dishes
Year & Day
9
A colander
Amazon
10
Waterproof plastic bag holders
Amazon
11
A measuring cup set
Amazon
12
A glass juicer
Food 52
13
Color-coded cutting boards
Amazon
14
A cold brew tea bottle
Amazon
15
A utensil set
Karibe
16
A sleek silverware tray
Amazon
17
A set of stainless steel teaspoons
Amazon
18
A fruit slicer set
Food 52
19
A genie lamp stopper
Amazon
20
And an absolutely beautiful colored stemware set
Estelle Colored Glass