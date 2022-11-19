These Under-$25 Loungewear Pieces Are Chic Enough For The Office

Whether you work from home, freelance in a hybrid setting or commute to an office on the regular, there’s no denying that the way we dress has changed in the past few years. However, just because you may be prioritizing comfort these days doesn’t mean you’re stuck with sweats. Thanks to the popularity of elevated loungewear, matched sets, slick athleisure and the now-infamous nap dress, ease is now mainstream. Now, even if you’re behind a desk, you’re not restricted to a stiff suit and stuffy workwear.



Surprisingly, Walmart has loads of options that serve up a chic-ness without compromising cozy. Matched tunics and wide leg pants in easy-to-care-for crinkle fabrics, smart cargo trousers, rib knits, slip-on mules and even sweatshirts are all key to a transitional look that lets you move in style from weekends to workdays. Ahead, meet the pieces that will take your couch look to the conference room without drawing side-eye from any of your co-workers.