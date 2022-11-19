Shopping
walmart work from homeloungewear

These Under-$25 Loungewear Pieces Are Chic Enough For The Office

Elevated separates from Walmart that don't compromise on comfort.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Stylish, comfortable clothing from Walmart
Walmart
Stylish, comfortable clothing from Walmart

Whether you work from home, freelance in a hybrid setting or commute to an office on the regular, there’s no denying that the way we dress has changed in the past few years. However, just because you may be prioritizing comfort these days doesn’t mean you’re stuck with sweats. Thanks to the popularity of elevated loungewear, matched sets, slick athleisure and the now-infamous nap dress, ease is now mainstream. Now, even if you’re behind a desk, you’re not restricted to a stiff suit and stuffy workwear.

Surprisingly, Walmart has loads of options that serve up a chic-ness without compromising cozy. Matched tunics and wide leg pants in easy-to-care-for crinkle fabrics, smart cargo trousers, rib knits, slip-on mules and even sweatshirts are all key to a transitional look that lets you move in style from weekends to workdays. Ahead, meet the pieces that will take your couch look to the conference room without drawing side-eye from any of your co-workers.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Quarter zip sweatshirt
If there’s one article of clothing that defines the work-from-home look it’s got to be a sweatshirt. Wrapping yourself up in fleece feels like a stress inhibitor, but your favorite pullover might not be ready for the office. If you are aiming to keep the cozy in your life, this half-zip collared sweatshirt is ideal for looking pulled together without compromising on comfort. Reviewer Cynthia sums it up perfectly saying that “this is a beautiful sweatshirt — I wouldn't even call it a sweatshirt because it looks so nice. It's a lighter weight and would be even be appropriate to wear to the office.”
$17.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
High waist cargo trousers
All hail the elastic waistband — it's no longer a shlubby detail thanks to an abundance of stretch-waist pants that look perfectly pulled together. These high waist cargo trousers have just the right amount of slouch to be comfy at home but in a crisp stretch cotton blend that looks sharp enough for a meeting. Swap your hoodie out for a blazer or button-down and you’re ready for your commute.
$16.60 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Crinkle knit tunic top
The rise of set dressing — I’m talking about matched two piece outfits, not professional set dressing — has been a boon for folks with a hybrid schedule. Often made in forgiving, stretchy fabrics, sets are a great way to look pulled together in a snap. This crinkle knit tunic (in a classic black, heathered gray and popping orange-red) looks just at home with matching pants as it does layered over trousers or tucked into a skirt. Reviewer Perfect calls this top “dressy and chic. The fabric is very breathable. It's comfortable.”
$17 at Walmart (originally $25)
4
Walmart
Crinkle wide leg pants
A head to toe color scheme always looks chic and is a no-brainer when getting dressed. Pairing these relaxed, wide leg pants with their matching tunic is a guaranteed win, but these pants will play well with just about anything in your closet, and they’ll take you from the couch to the office in a snap. Lovetogift25 says these pants are “great quality, beautiful and perfect fit.”
$7 at Walmart (originally $28)
5
Walmart
Rib knit midi dress
In fall-friendly tones and a soft ribbed knit, this button front v-neck dress is about to become your go-to look. The beauty of this piece is that it can be worn buttoned up as a dress or unbuttoned as a long cardigan – think of it as your on-the-clock and off-the-clock looks. Wear it with heels or boots to work or unbuttoned over a tee and jeans at home. In a mid-weight nylon/rayon knit, you really can’t go wrong.
$24 at Walmart (originally $40)
6
Walmart
Smocked midi dress with 3/4 sleeves
Bless this romantic style for offering comfort while still looking put together. A full skirt and stretchy bodice make this dress easy for lounging, but it has an effortlessly chic look for meetings and evenings out. Gathered puff sleeves add a femme, dramatic touch for some fun in your everyday. This black and white plaid feels just right for a myriad of settings and will pair easily with just about anything in your closet.
$24.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Buckled mule slides
The mule is perfect for a quick run to the mailbox or dog walk but is dressed up enough to wear to the office. This chic mule, in a black suede finish or creamy faux shearling, features a comfort footbed that hugs your feet and an adjustable buckle strap for a secure fit. Reviewer MaryJ says that “these shoes are both cute and comfy” and that they “really love the look and feel of the tops of the shoe.” Better yet, she wrote, these shoes are “very well made [and] I can see these lasting a long time.”
$24.98 at Walmart
8
Target
Pull-on ribbed midi skirt
What’s not to love about a pull-on, stretchy, ribbed skirt? The champ in comfort, ribbed fabrics have plenty of give, hide bumps and wrinkles and look great. Reviewer Serena says this skirt has a “very flattering cut” while reviewer jm goes one to say that “the fabric is soft and stretchy but still looks nice enough for work.” This best selling style will pair with a tucked in tee and sweatshirt for an off-duty look just as easily as a blouse or tunic in the event of a meeting.
$14.98 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Goldfaden MD eye cream

The Best Products From SpaceNK at Walmart

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Makes A ‘Core Memory’?

Wellness

New Report Reveals These Common Products May Cause Uterine Fibroids

Food & Drink

Think About Whose Land Your Thanksgiving Dinner Comes From

Parenting

There’s A Reason Parents Are More Creative With Girl Names Than Boy Names

Home & Living

So THAT’S The Difference Between Cheap And Expensive Candles

Wellness

When Did ‘Hip Dips’ Become A Thing To Get Rid Of?

Relationships

9 ‘Taboo’ Things That Can Actually Benefit Your Relationship

Parenting

11 Ways Parents Make Their Kids Feel Guilty Without Realizing It

Travel

The Best National Parks To Visit In The Winter

Shopping

Don't Miss These Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

9 Parenting Practices From Around The World That May Totally Surprise You

Shopping

All The Best Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Powerful Vitamin C Serum Turned Back Time On My Skin

Shopping

31 Personal Care Products With Such Fast Results You’ll Be Tracking Delivery

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Deals On Cookware And Kitchen Appliances

Shopping

The Best Mattress Deals To Get During Black Friday and Cyber Monday This Year

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Hacks: What To Use When You're Missing A Key Cooking Tool

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here's Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Shopping

Breville Smart Oven Are On Sale Right Now Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Sales on Big, Expensive Appliances

Shopping

These TikTok Cult Favorites Are On Sale For Black Friday

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales 2022

Wellness

The New Heart Health Guidelines You Need To Know About

Shopping

The Best Deals To Get During Brooklinen's Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Sales That Are Already Live

Wellness

20 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Shopping

The $20 Kitchen Tool That Saved My Family's Enormous Thanksgiving

Relationships

28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

Wellness

'I Felt Seen': Childless Women React To Jennifer Aniston's IVF Story

Shopping

49 Gifts For Dads Who Never Have A Christmas Wish List

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Potato For Every Texture Of Mashed Potatoes

Work/Life

10 Phrases You're Using That Annoy All Your Co-workers

Parenting

35 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are 25% Off Right Now On Amazon

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Winter Means Lower Vitamin D. Here's How Much You Really Need.

Shopping

These Are Great Gifts For When You Hate Coming Up With Ideas

Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart

Shopping

11 Women's Coats From Target That Reviewers Say Are Actually Warm