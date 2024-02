27 Nifty TikTok Products You Probably Haven’t Seen Yet

A set of YogaToes Gems for potential bunion, plantar fasciitis and foot pain relief

These flexible, soft gel separators are designed to fit between and beneath your toes to gently distribute pressure from the balls of your feet and alleviate the ache. You can wear them barefoot starting for 10–15 minutes per day, and then can work up to an hour. Check out a TikTok of the Yoga Toes in action, and check with your doctor before starting any new personal care regimen.(Note: These should be worn barefoot, not while wearing any shoes.)"I have an overlapping toe and a bunion that just started to form on one foot.I love how my feet feel when I take them off and start walking around. My feet feel stronger and more relaxed. I am a fitness instructor and also teach yoga. I use them before class for a few minutes." — Deirdre Sherman