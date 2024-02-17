27 Nifty TikTok Products You Probably Haven’t Seen Yet

Popular items from this list:
A rotating whisk blender to make beating eggs, mixing batter and frothing milk so easy (and oddly fun)
Check out a TikTok of the whisk
in action. Promising review:
"This is one of the coolest gizmos I’ve purchased! And it works like a charm, especially for scrambled eggs. I’ve always struggled with getting the egg white and yoke blended well together. This tool does the trick. I found it most effective with liquids. Any kind of sauce or salad dressing can be well blended with this tool too." — Austin
Three pairs of self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender and peppermint
Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some self care. Check out a TikTok of the foot masks
in action. Promising review:
"Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" — KS2018
A clever silicone "Broombi," an all-surface broom, squeegee and pet hair remover
It's available in two colors.Promising review:
"Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors
. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!
" — Sandra Moyer
An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. You can also use it to help time work tasks and studying. It's available in four colors. Check out a TikTok of the mushroom timer
in action. Promising review:
"This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." — Vik V
A silicone finger puppet toothbrush to make brushing — gasp — fun for little ones
With these adorably shaped critters you can get ahead of gum health and dental hygiene, using the gentle silicone bristles on little mouths from four weeks to four years of age. It's available in three styles. Check out a TikTok of the finger puppet toothbrush
in action. Promising review:
"I don't usually write reviews, but this has been a game changer for us! I have a 13-month-old who hates having her teeth brushed (we tried EVERYTHING before getting this). We've only had it for two days, and there have been no tears since getting it!
I let her brush with her regular toothbrush and then follow up with this. She loves it!" — Tyler Parsons
A glasses lens cleaner so effective that it blows microfiber cloths out of the water
It uses carbon microfiber tech to polish up your glasses quickly and effectively without scratching the lenses, and comes with a convenient carrying case to prevent it from being exposed to bacteria.
Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get it. I wear glasses every day and often don't realize how dirty they are until I see a reflection through them. I've used cloths before but they get weirdly oily and then leave smear marks. This does not.
I love it so much and I don't lose it in my purse." — Clair F
A set of four reusable silicone cactus dryer balls that catches hair like nobody's business
These lil' desert dryer balls also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles and save drying time, so they're putting all the decorative but useless succulents in your home to shame. They're available in multiple other styles. Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball
. Promising review
: "This is my first time using these and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life changing for me! 😄😻" — E & D
A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor, half kitchen tool
It'll be the biggest hit at any wine and cheese night when you let guests slice their own cheese with it. Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer
in action. Promising review:
"My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use.
We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since.
It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
A Meridian "Manscape" trimmer that's an excellent razor for shaving in sensitive areas
If you're worried about nicks, cuts, ingrown hairs and razor burn, particularly in your pubic area, this waterproof trimmer is about to be your new favorite gizmo. It's available in three colors.
Promising review
: "I never thought about getting something like this until someone on TikTok was talking about how this changed her life. Literallyyyyy it’s so easy to use, it doesn’t take me an hour to shave anymore, so I save so much time.
I hated shaving so much because it took so long and was to tedious but now it’s so easy????? Please buy this thing, it is probably the best thing I’ve purchased on Amazon ever. I’ve never cut myself with it, it’s very simple, just has one button to turn it off and on, and it comes with a charger.
Like Y'ALL, it’s so good." — grydneybean
An adhesive headphone rest to easily declutter your desk
Bonus: It even folds to close when you're not using it! It's available in six colors. Check out a TikTok of the wireless headphone holder
in action. Promising review:
"This is a simple, cheap, yet effective product for hanging up your headset. It adheres to your wall easily and has been sturdy since installation (four months and going). I am currently using it to hang my Xbox Wireless Headset
(which I also recommend). As a pro tip, if you hang it near your charging cable, it can double as a charging dock as well for your headset!" — Tr1ckstr360
An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover-reheaters in mind
This ceramic bowl has an elevated center that distributes heat evenly and quickly, guaranteeing there won't be any cold spots when you dig in to your grub. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup! Check out a TikTok of the MicrowavaBowl
in action. Promising review:
"These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy.
Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use.
I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" — Alana
Dandylion Clean Paws, a no-rinse, non-irritating paw cleaner that instantly foams up
It makes for a fast, easy clean that even finicky pups don't mind. All you have to do when you're done is wipe off the foam with a towel, no water required. Check out a TikTok of the paw cleaner
in action. Promising review:
"Saw this product on TikTok so I had to try it. Love the soft bristles on top. My pup hates getting their paws cleaned and I’ve tried everything from wipes to paw cleaners.
These were more comfortable for my pup while allowing for a good clean. I like that you can just use a towel to wipe off. Love that it's unscented and that you can remove the bristles
." — Amazon Customer
A set of two legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns too many pairs
This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good. Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger
in action.Promising review:
"Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." — Larry Seymour
A set of cult-favorite skincare brand Cosrx's snail mucin essence face masks
These ultra-hydrating, barrier-repairing masks live up to their bestselling TikTok-famous predecessor, the snail mucin repairing essence. The set comes with 10 masks. Check out a TikTok about the snail mucin face masks
. Promising review
: "I love this Cosrx sheet mask. When you take it out of the package it can be a little daunting. However, carefully separate the face mask and place it on your face. There is ample snail mucin on the mask. Not to disappoint! It feels cool once on your face and works amazingly.
I also purchased the Cosrx moisturizer
and hydrating serum
and LOVE them both as well! If you are on the fence about purchasing these products, don't be." — JoAnne
A delightfully efficient flat head mop wringer set
The flat style and 360-degree rotation of the mop allow for a deep clean on every corner of the floor, and the bucket has self-cleaning edges to trap dirt, hair and grime. Bonus: The mop heads are fully machine washable!
Promising reviews:
"LOVE this MOP!!!!!! I have been through so many mops in the past five years and this one beats them all!
Very compact, easy to use, easy to carry, and my favorite part cost effective! It comes with washable/replaceable heads that trap and clean to a T! I was not expecting this to be a 5-star but it is. I would recommend this to any one that has steps, kids, pets, its a game changer.
" — erica707
"TikTok made me buy it and I don't regret it. I'm a obsessive cleaner. I have four fur babies and I don't how the hair ends up clinging to the wall.
This is perfect for that. I use this to clean my walls, not floors. But gunk we don't think exists on our walls shows after a few years. Walls need to be cleaned and this makes it so much easier. I love the clean side and dirty side. This is perfect for the obsessive cleaners out there."
— Dannielle
A progress-tracking jump rope to turn your workouts into a measurable recess session
This tracks your time and number of laps, among other stats, so you can build up to new workout goals and show up your second grade self while you're at it. It's available in four colors.
Promising review:
"It should come as no surprise that I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym,
and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." — Nicole Osti
A pair of unique retro-style blue light–blocking glasses
They'll help protect your eyes from strain, keep your circadian rhythms intact and maintain your status as the cutest person in the office all at the same time. They're available in four colors. Check out a TikTok of the oversized retro-style blue light glasses
in action.
Read more about the effects of blue light and eye strain at UC Davis Health
and the American Academy of Ophthalmology
.Promising review:
"I sit at a desk every day, and I notice such terrible headaches around 3 p.m. I decided to give these a try, and WOW! The glasses are quirky and fun, very '70s vibe, in my opinion. They are comfortable, and my headaches are gone!
They've helped my work days so much, plus it's a great accessory to add to an outfit. For the price, this is such an accessible fix!" — Marisa Wood
A set of YogaToes Gems for potential bunion, plantar fasciitis and foot pain relief
These flexible, soft gel separators are designed to fit between and beneath your toes to gently distribute pressure from the balls of your feet and alleviate the ache. You can wear them barefoot starting for 10–15 minutes per day, and then can work up to an hour. Check out a TikTok of the Yoga Toes
in action, and check with your doctor before starting any new personal care regimen.
(Note: These should be worn barefoot, not while wearing any shoes.)Promising review:
"I have an overlapping toe and a bunion that just started to form on one foot. I use the YogaToes daily for 15–30 minutes to help create space between the toes and relax the feet.
I love how my feet feel when I take them off and start walking around. My feet feel stronger and more relaxed. I am a fitness instructor and also teach yoga. I use them before class for a few minutes. They help me feel more grounded as I move.
" — Deirdre Sherman
A pair of "catch-all" nail clippers that store your clippings in a little compartment
This way, you won't have your clippings flying in all directions while you're trimming your nails. Check out a TikTok of the nail clipper
in action. Promising review:
"Exactly what I wanted. A nail clipper to catch the clippings. Bonus is that it’s more fancy looking than I’ve had before. It also came with a cute tin!! Would purchase again." — Kari
Sriracha: The Game, a family-friendly "spicy slapping card game"
This fast-paced, laugh-inducing game will have get everyone off their screens and in on the action (and craving sriracha-topped tacos, pizza and rice like nobody's business). This game is suitable for ages seven and up, with rounds that last 10–15 minutes. Promising review
: "My kids really enjoyed this game. My daughter had seen it on TikTok. They play it all the time and I'd rather her be playing it than be on her phone." — Notebook for everything
A rectangular lazy Susan that holds way more than the traditional round version
This features 360-degree rotation so when you install it in the fridge, you can easily access condiments and foods at the "back" by spinning them closer to yourself. Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan
in action. Promising review
: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space
. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge
." — Amazon Customer
Beauty Pops, an icy blend of of turmeric, aloe, papaya and banana to make your skin glow
Freeze them at home and then pop them out to give yourself an oh-so-satisfying facial to de-puff and soothe skin. Each kit comes with a mask jar, an ice tray, a mixing spatula and a measuring spoon, Promising review:
"I’m not going to lie … TikTok made me by this. AND I'M SO GLAD I DID. I use them every other morning and it feels incredible. I love rubbing it under my eyes. It just feels so, wow. After I let it sit and wash it off my face is glowing and it really does de-puff." — Brittany Thorton
A timelessly chic and conveniently lightweight canvas laptop bag
This features eight interior pockets to organize your chaotic existence, plus a magnetic snap front pocket for easy access to things like keys and work IDs. It also has different carrying options between the sturdy handles and detachable carrying strap. It's available in seven styles.
Promising review
: "Okay when I say that this is a sign for you to get this bag, you should TOTALLY GET IT. I stumbled across this girl’s TikTok while searching for an affordable tote while being durable, spacious, and stylish!
I am glad I came across this tote. It is perfect for school, and switching it up for work or travel! As an art major with a bunch of sketchbooks and a 16” laptop, I approve!" — Zonna Vu
A set of two anti-colic self-feeding baby bottles
They're perfect for the baby who likes to move and groove to the beat of their own hungry drum instead of sitting still, or for the parent whose hands are momentarily occupied. They're available in three colors. Check out a TikTok of the self-feeding bottle
in action. Promising review:
"I love these bottles so much! My baby loves to move around and kick and doesn’t like to really be held while eating. This is the best thing ever!!! Also when on car rides, it's super useful. Of course, always watch your babies. I think this is best for older babies maybe over three months. :)
But other than that, I love this product!!" — Andrea Land
A Fender key holder
The true mark of a rockstar is always knowing where your keys are when you're on your way out the door. Check out a TikTok of the Fender key holder
in action. Promising review
: "Adore this thing. Easy to install and suuuper sturdy. I use it daily to hang up my work, house, and car keys. I love the design and the keychains. Would absolutely buy again or gift." — Lichen Callen
A set of 50 compressed facial sponges that expand when you add water
You can use them to help remove make-up and dead skin cells, leaving your face refreshed both on the move and at home. They're available in multiple color variations.
Promising review:
"I stumbled across these on TikTok and now they are in my everyday routine. These are amazing for cleansing or removing makeup. I love that they are paper thin but transform into an absorbent sponge.
They are perfect for traveling as well." — Skye Rose Koshuta
A two-pack of rechargeable emergency LED bulbs
They'll come in handy for anyone whose power grid sees a storm and immediately peaces out. These attach to any bulb fixture and stay lit for three to four hours so you can still have "regular" stable light instead of just wielding a flashlight all over the place. (That said, they're also portable if you want to move around with them!) They're available in two styles and multipacks.
Promising review:
"These little guys are so bright!! Got these on a whim after seeing it on a TikTok. These are super bright and charge when the light is turned on. These are worth the price." — Reid524