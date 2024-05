12 Non-Breakable Dishes For Outdoor Dining That Aren't Ugly

A set of two acrylic wineglasses

Plastic stemware tends to look a little tacky (especially when the stem actually falls off), but these wine glasses appear to be the exception. Made of muted yellow acrylic material, these wine glasses are shatterproof and durable. Just note that these wine glasses are not dishwasher safe, so you'll have to spend a bit of extra time washing them by hand. If this color isn't your favorite, Target has them available in other colors as well.