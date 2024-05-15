ShoppingkitchenOutdoor Living

12 Non-Breakable Dishes For Outdoor Dining That Aren't Ugly

No red Solo cups here.
If you love a patio or garden party in the summer months, you know ugly plastic dishware can take the vibe down quickly. If you’re in the market for elevated cups, bowls, and more that won’t shatter if one of your guests happens to drop it on your cement patio, trust us: It’s possible.

You don’t have to settle for thin, obviously plastic cups and plates that crack when you squeeze them too hard. Actually, there are tons of durable and beautiful dishware options that are practically impossible to break. Here are 12 perfect options.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A melamine dinnerware set with a ceramic look
This 12-piece set consists of a full dinner service and includes four dinner plates, four smaller dessert plates and four bowls. Each piece is made from shatter-resistant melamine that's designed to resemble a perfectly timeworn ceramic finish. The brand recommends top-shelf dishwasher cleaning or a simple hand wash and advises that the pieces are not intended for use in the oven or microwave. “I love the rustic look of the 'crackle' and will definitely buy more from this line!” wrote one reviewer.
$34.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A set of four multicolored party cups that promise to be unbreakable
These gorgeous drinking cups are perfect for parties or everyday use — and the best part is that they're made of BPA-free material that the brand promises is unbreakable. They're designed to feel just like glass (and are even top-rack dishwasher safe), but they're durable and won't break when one of your party guests has has one too many cocktails.
$27.99 at Amazon
3
Target
A set of four mix-and-match 12-ounce bowls with a distressed stripe design
These cute 12-ounce melamine bowls from Target's Hearth & Hand imprint are made from BPA-free bamboo and melamine and are great for serving snacks, sides, or soups. This dishwasher-safe set of four cream-colored bowls includes two bowls with distressed green stripes and two bowls with distressed blue stripes.
$9.99 at Target
4
www.anthropologie.com
A set of four enamelware salad plates
Enamelware is one of the best-kept secrets of aesthetically pleasing outdoor dining. Crow Canyon in particular is known for its beautiful enamelware, and these salad plates are a great example of that. Available in several tricolor patterns, these porcelain enamel and steel plates are dishwasher safe and shatterproof.
$72 at Anthropologie
5
Anthropologie
Or a set of four enamelware tumblers
Another Crow Canyon pick sold at Anthropologie, these tricolor patterned tumblers are gorgeous and extraordinarily difficult to break. These are the perfect shatterproof cups for guests to sip from all day or night long, and they look a lot better than red Solo cups. (You can also get these cups on Amazon, where you can find a different group of more classic colorways.)
$52 at AnthropologieOther colors: $49.99 at Amazon
6
Target
A beautiful iridescent tumbler that you can purchase individually
This acrylic tumbler is finished with an shimmering iridescent gloss that will add some subtle color to your outdoor tablescape. It has a generous 21-ounce capacity and approval from Target reviewers.
$3 at Target
7
Target
Four melamine dinner plates with a red accent
This set of four melamine dinner plates from Target features a classic, elevated plate design — and they're also affordable. Made of melamine and bamboo, these durable dinner plates are shatterproof and dishwasher safe (although, it's important to note that they're not microwave-safe). Perfect for everyday meals and summer parties in your backyard, you'll use these pretty plates again and again.
$11.99 at Target
8
www.surlatable.com
A full set of 12 wildflower-printed melamine plates
Melamine is another great break-resistant material, and this set is perfect for anyone who loves a whimsical floral design. This durable dinnerware set includes six dinner plates and six salad plates, is dishwasher safe, and pairs well with other pieces from Sur La Table's wildflower collection.
$107.96 at Sur La Table
9
Target
A set of two acrylic wineglasses
Plastic stemware tends to look a little tacky (especially when the stem actually falls off), but these wine glasses appear to be the exception. Made of muted yellow acrylic material, these wine glasses are shatterproof and durable. Just note that these wine glasses are not dishwasher safe, so you'll have to spend a bit of extra time washing them by hand. If this color isn't your favorite, Target has them available in other colors as well.
$35.95 at Target
10
Sur La Table
An acrylic glass-effect serving bowl
This pretty light blue serving bowl is so elegant you'll forget it isn't made of delicate, breakable glass. Perfect for salads, pastas, and more, this bowl is designed to look like sea glass — except that it's shatter-proof. This dishwasher-safe bowl also pairs well with other pieces from Sur La Table's El Mar collection.
$24.46 at Sur La Table
11
West Elm
Fluted acrylic drinking glasses
Would you ever know these drinking glasses are made of plastic? Good, because that's the point. BPA-free and sold either individually or in a set of 4 or 8, these glasses are made of heavyweight, break-resistant fluted acrylic. They're also stackable, making them easy to store, and dishwasher safe. Just note that these glasses are not made for hot liquids and are not microwave-safe.
$7-$64 at West Elm
