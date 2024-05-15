12 Non-Breakable Dishes For Outdoor Dining That Aren't Ugly

If you love a patio or garden party in the summer months, you know ugly plastic dishware can take the vibe down quickly. If you’re in the market for elevated cups, bowls, and more that won’t shatter if one of your guests happens to drop it on your cement patio, trust us: It’s possible.
You don’t have to settle for thin, obviously plastic cups and plates that crack when you squeeze them too hard. Actually, there are tons of durable and beautiful dishware options that are practically impossible to break. Here are 12 perfect options.
