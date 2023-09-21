27 Cool And Random Things Under $30

Popular items from this list:
A set of modular sheet pan dividers so you can cool four different foods at once without overlap
. Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!!! These silicone sheets work perfect for making the best meals for me and my fiancé, as we sometimes don’t want the same things so it makes it easy to cook it all at the same time without the hassle of dirtying up all the extra dishes!
Awesome for anyone who finds themselves dirtying up a lot of dishes to cook a couple of simple meals." — Jonathan
Shower Steamer Shop / Etsy
A pack of seasonal shower steamers available in a whopping 27 different autumnal scents
If you're not a bath person, but wish you could enjoy bath bombs, these are a great option!Promising review:
"These shower steamers smell fantastic, just like an apple orchard! They were shipped immediately and very well packaged! Highly recommend this seller. Thank you so much!" — Debora Wilhelm
A pack of slouchy Hue socks to add a little extra kick of style to your kicks
!Promising review:
"The second these are out of the laundry, they're on my feet.
The slouchy look is so cute and paired with a white tennis shoe — it’s my favorite thing to wear on my feet. They’re so comfortable, very soft
, and they don’t leave marks on your legslike most such a socks do from being too tight." — Elisa
A set of tulip-shaped gel pens
These pens all write in black ink, btw. Promising review:
"Very unique. I have them on my table and they change colors in the sunlight, they write very smooth and pretty too. I love them. And you get so many for the a good price." — Laura
A self-closing mess-free toothpaste cap to help cut down on toothpaste waste and mess
Promising review
: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily.
So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." — Kimberly C.
A set of glass jars with bamboo lids and included labels so you can star in your very own restocking TikTok
The set of 12 labels include six blank ones so you can write your own, and six pre-written ones with various bathroom needs (cotton balls, cotton wwabs, cotton pads, hair ties, floss picks, bath salt).Promising review:
"These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of cotton swabs and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!
" — tara savage
Carenel ;ip sleeping masks in a set of three minis (for under $10!)
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these contains 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! Promising review:
"Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." — Michaela
A narrow three-tier rolling cart that nests neatly between your washer and dryer
Promising review:
"This little cabinet was so easy to assemble. It’s small, it’s sturdy, and it’s easy to maneuver. I found this purchase extremely valuable, because it fit in the spot that I planned for it… right next to the washer and dryer." — Amanda Christel
A couple of velvet letter pillows to add some personality to your bed or couch decor
RB & Co. is a family-run small business based in Toronto, Canada, specializing in custom pillows and nursery and kids' decor.
A colorful four-piece geometric tray set you can stack up to organize all your pretty little trinkets
It comes with one of each of the colors pictured: the peach and yellow smallest rhombus trays, the mint medium-size hexagonal tray and the grey oblong tray.Promising review:
"A friend thought this was a vintage find! Ha! Looks really nice on my entry table and I love how versatile it is with the shapes! What a bargain!" — VeryStableGenius
A (very pretty!) box of TikTok-loved Maldon flaked salt for adding texture and flavor to everything from caprese salads to freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies
Promising review:
"Have I become a salt snob? I asked for a marble salt box
for Valentines Day, and I couldn't very well put common table salt inside such a beautiful thing, could I? No. I did a bit of research and found out that Maldon's Sea Salt flakes are the gold standard... even better than the pink salt I bought at the big box store that rhymes with Bosco! This salt's texture is a delight and the flavor is clean and bright (without being sharp).
This is a little luxury in my kitchen, and every time I use it, I'm like, 'Dang. This is the good life!'" — Indiana A.
A double-layered litter mat with a unique honeycomb design that traps litter so it won't be tracked out of the box
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes
had to say: "I've been using this trapper mat for over a year now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all
litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable
. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I highly recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area
— I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
A portable door lock for an additional level of security when you're traveling
Note: This may get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe. Promising review:
"I travel a lot for work and usually take a lot of measures for extra security, such as keeping the luggage roller in my room all week and rolling it in front of the door. It was large and cumbersome, but with this gadget, it's great! You can use it on almost any door and works better than the makeshift 'fork' one. Frequent traveler or not, this item offers peace of mind which can prove invaluable while away from home.
(I can even use it on my door at my house!)" — JizzerJittery
A pair of smiley face slippers with a foam sole and plush fabric to keep your feet happy
Promising review:
"I absolutely love the way these slippers fit. They cup my foot ever so slightly so they stay on my feet but are also easy to kick off due to the low ridge for heel. The interior is so soft and comfortable. I’m in love with them. Oh and although the sole is solid rubber they are quiet on my hardwood floors.
" — Amazon customer
A bottle of all-natural, plant-based Puracy stain remover powered by enzymes to completely remove the most annoying stains
And it's totally biodegradable, too. This stain remover is IT. I spilled yellow curry ALL OVER a brand new set of light blue sweats, and this stuff got it out perfectly. I will NEVER not keep this stuff on hand.
Just apply, let it sit a while for tougher stains, then simply run as usual in the wash!Promising review:
"This is absolutely the best stain remover I ever used. I had shirts that looked like they had oil stains on them. I tried other stain removers without luck. When I got Puracy I pre treated the stains then put a little more in and washed. The stains were completely gone.
I was able to wear the shirts again!!" — Amazon customer
CeraVe Retinol Serum that uses encapsulated retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) just do not use it every day at first. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. Promising review:
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
A rechargeable, clip-on amber book light if you love to read yourself to sleep but don't want to be kept up by bright white or blue lights
!Promising review:
"This was the best gift from my husband! Love reading in bed without having to use lamp light. Three settings of brightness are perfect, it's lightweight, and best of all holds a charge literally forever!
I took it on a long airplane trip and was able to read without the annoying overhead light (especially when others are trying to sleep). Highly recommend!" — Rick Angelo
A nonstick brownie pan designed so that every piece is a deliciously crispy-chewy corner piece
Besides brownies, it'd probably be great for any dish that improves with crispy edge bits, including mac and cheese. Promising review:
"Best brownies I've ever made! I went on Amazon hoping to buy an all edges pan like I've seen before, and this pan was suggested above that one so I looked and took a chance. The brownies cooked in exactly the amount of time recommended on the box (I like to use Ghirardelli box mix; one box equals one perfect pan) and they literally just popped right out. I just turned it over onto a cooling rack and had perfectly cooked brownies! They are mostly edges and the perfect thickness.
Perfect size, perfect texture." — Smith
A set of Bic temporary tattoo pens so you can create your own custom (and nonpermanent) ink designs that actually last for days
Promising review:
"These go right on without bleeding and stay through a couple of washes unless you really scrub, which I love! I have used them probably a half dozen times over the past three months, sometimes extensively, and they're still going strong!" — Christopher S.Promising review:
"I love these markers. I've gotten a few different brands and some are no better than a regular pen. These ones actually last. If you want to take them off before like two or three days you're going to be scraping them with your fingers with soap and water because the longevity is awesome. I usually touch mine up daily but even without doing that they will stay and only start to flake after a couple of days. The color is amazing and stays even after a shower. They have a ton of colors now and they're not irritating at all. These are the best body markers, and I've used a ton.
" — Amazon customer
A set of golden stainless steel chip clips to feel fancy
Promising review
: "I like that they are pretty and also sturdy. I think they will last a long time. So glad I got them." — Cyncyn
I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder that comes packaged in an easy-to-apply, perfect-for-travel powder puff applicator
Promising review:
"I’ve tried a few dry shampoos, from the spray in a bottle to powder. And I’d have to say this one has been my favorite.
My very first time using it, I didn’t know how much to put and ended up coating my hair by A LOT. It left my hair feeling very dry and straw-like. I almost returned and got a refund but decided to give it another chance. A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY. Trust me. You only need a few dabs on your head and that’s it. You can see the extra volume almost instantly. This stuff works sooo well that I wake up on my third unwashed hair day and it looks better than the second day when I used the dry shampoo.
And let’s not forget to mention how convenient and compact the whole thing is. It’s so nice to just pat it on your head with no mess." — Thuy
A Laundry Turtle to help you scoop clothes out of front-loading washing machines or dryers with ease
in action.Promising review:
"I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion,
so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the Turtle and made transferring laundry so easy!
I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." — Jeril
A truly teensy mini white noise machine to make sleeping at home or in a different environment easier
I bought this little guy before a recent trip, and I am in love. I keep it on fan 1 (there are three different fan sound options), and it helped me sleep better in hotel rooms, and even a bit better next to a very loud snorer. I used it every night (for eight hours at a time) on a two-week trip, and I only had to charge it twice! And if you prefer, there are also several auto-shut off timer options too.Promising review:
"I was certainly skeptical regarding this sound machine. I mean, how could this little round thing produce big noise? Well, I'm here to tell you it does! I was astounded that after I had charged it up, and turned it on the huge sound that came out of this!
I enjoy the fan noise the best. I read the reviews beforehand and most were very positive....so I know I had to try it out as I don't go anywhere without my every night plug in (big) noise machine...but that one is bulky...and I needed a smaller one for travel. The other wonderful thing about this little baby is that it is rechargeable! You don't need an outlet to use it unless you are charging it up. The directions were a little....well, let's just say there wasn't much to the directions...but if you have any common sense, it won't take you to long to figure out how it works. Just buy it! Especially for travel!" — T. Bellati
A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet pins to actually keep your duvet insert in place
in action. Promising review:
"I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart
. Other duvet tools I’ve seen just plain suck. The clips are never reliable and the ties just don’t stay. This handy dandy tool ENSURES nothing will move. I placed one on each corner of the duvet and then I put one on the middle edge between each corner.
Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." — Abigayle Mishler
Momma Otter Studios / Etsy
A motel-style keychain that has oh so much Kenergy
Promising review:
"Everything I wanted and more! Well made and shipped super fast! I love it so much! Makes me laugh every time I use my keys." — Elizabeth Y.
A strapless mesh bustier you'll want to pair with everything from jeans to skirts to trousers
Like many, I bought this top, and it really does look so much more expensive IRL!Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
Maplewood Novelty Cistern / Etsy
A bumper sticker for any silly goose who hates honking
Promising review:
"SUPER high quality sticker! Thicker than I expected, applied smoothly. I think it should last awhile! It's also hilarious and adorable."— Allie Hartman