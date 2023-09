27 Cool And Random Things Under $30

A truly teensy mini white noise machine to make sleeping at home or in a different environment easier

I bought this little guy before a recent trip, and I am in love. I keep it on fan 1 (there are three different fan sound options), and it helped me sleep better in hotel rooms, and even a bit better next to a very loud snorer. I used it every night (for eight hours at a time) on a two-week trip, and I only had to charge it twice! And if you prefer, there are also several auto-shut off timer options too."I was certainly skeptical regarding this sound machine. I mean, how could this little round thing produce big noise? Well, I'm here to tell you it does!I enjoy the fan noise the best. I read the reviews beforehand and most were very positive....so I know I had to try it out as I don't go anywhere without my every night plug in (big) noise machine...but that one is bulky...and I needed a smaller one for travel. The other wonderful thing about this little baby is that it is rechargeable! You don't need an outlet to use it unless you are charging it up. The directions were a little....well, let's just say there wasn't much to the directions...but if you have any common sense, it won't take you to long to figure out how it works. Just buy it! Especially for travel!" — T. Bellati