The Best (Affordable) Boho-Chic Rugs At Target

Whether you're looking for inspiration in Morocco, Scandinavia or the southwest, Target has you covered with a selection of chic rugs at affordable prices.

Faux cowhide rug, available at Target.
Faux cowhide rug, available at Target.

Jeffrey Lebowski once proclaimed that nothing ties a room together like a rug — but finding that one-of-a-kind piece of home decor is no easy feat, particularly if you’re looking for a piece with a chic, boho vintage feel. Where do you start? Combing thrift stores? Trolling your favorite consignment shops? Setting up eBay alerts? Craigslist? It all sounds pretty exhausting, if you ask us.

If the hunt is not your bag, then get yourself to Target. Whether you’re looking for a kilim-inspired rug for your living room, a Moroccan vibe for the bedroom or even a cowhide for the kitchen, Target has you (surprisingly) covered. The big-box favorite has an impressive selection of rugs you’d swear were family heirlooms or sparkling flea market finds – even better, they’re all affordable.

1
Target
Nourison diamond-pattern runner
This Berber-inspired patterned rug will brighten up any space. Pops of rosy pink, periwinkle blue and sunny yellow on a cream-colored background make this piece easy to work into your decor. This boho accent piece has the look of a vintage find paired with the durability of hand-washable polyester. Reviewer Avaglamor noted that the “rug is so cheerful” and “is so much softer than I expected.” It’s available in two sizes: a 2’ 3” x 6” runner or a 2’ 3” x 3’ 9” accent rug.
2' 3" x 6': $29 at Target (originally $60)
2
Target
Threshold hand-tufted wool area rug
This minimal hand-tufted rug will elevate your space and lend it a soothing, Scandi-inspired simplicity. In shades of ivory and black with a simple graphic pattern, the floor covering will play well with most decors. One reviewer, Jewen, describes it as “the perfect neutral rug without being too boring.” In medium-pile wool, this piece will be easy to maintain, even in high-traffic areas.
5' x 7': $150 at Target
3
nuLOOM Marcia faux cowhide area rug
In my opinion, a cowhide rug adds just the right touch of effortless cool to a room. (Blame it on my Texas upbringing.) The organic shape and feel of an animal hide is peak boho — and yet the classic neutral palette will blend right in. This machine washable (yes, you read that right) faux-hair floor covering is a perfect low-maintenance option for any fans of ranch vibes. With over 30 five-star reviews, the consensus from buyers unanimously positive. As reviewer ALH wrote, the piece is “so cute! I can't believe it's washable, it looks so nice.” and D.W. notes that “the pictures don’t do it justice. Great quality for the price.”
5' x 6' 7": $103.73 at Target (originally $180.40)
4
Target
Safavieh Darlene tufted area rug
If color calls to you, then this handmade rug is screaming your name. The tufted viscose/wool blend rug comes in two Technicolor options: “ivory/pink” (a blend of vermillion, grape, lilac, peach) and “blue/pink” (comprising shades of aqua, turmeric, rose and wine). It’s just the right piece to enliven a drab space — just add a few throw pillows in similar jewel tones and the decorating is done. Reviewer BJ says “this rug gave the room the kick it needed” and awarded it five stars.
5' x 8': $232.99 at Target
5
Target
nuLOOM Sammie abstract shag rug
This rug is made from sustainably-sourced, premium recycled synthetic fibers and is — wait for it — machine washable. As if that weren’t enough, it’s also spill- and stain- resistant. Truly the ideal rug for those with kids and pets. Its durable weave will hold up in high traffic areas of your home such as your living room, dining room, bedroom, or entryway. Melissa gave this rug five stars noting that she has “a large dog and wanted to update [her] living room rug with something easier to clean. This rug is not only soft and plush, but has made cleaning up messes and dog fur so much easier!”
5' x 8' : $144.43 at Target (originally $152.03)
6
Nourison medallion area rug
This classic medallion motif is found in rugs from around the world, but the composition is a signature of Persian designs. If you don’t have the budget or time to secure the real deal, this affordable option from Target is a sure win. Designed for long wear and low maintenance, this rug walks to the line between vintage classic and modern staple. Reviewer Becky gave the design five stars, adding that “... [T]he colors are beautiful and true to the shade.” Available in ten (!!) sizes (including square and round) and five colorways, this rug has something for everyone.
5' x 8': $289.89 at Target
7
Target
Safavieh Ipswich rug
Rag rugs are a household classic for a reason. Making use of fabric scraps, these repurposed rugs were eco-friendly before the term was even coined, and this a speckled floor covering offers a touch of easy-going vintage nostalgia. The flat woven design in 100% cotton makes the rug super easy to care for and it feels soft underfoot. A rag-style rug is very affordable, even in the biggest size — the large-footprint 9’ x 12’ rug comes in just under $275.
5' x 7': $84.99 at Target
8
Target
Opalhouse woven outdoor rug
Do Agnes Martin and Georgia O’Keefe set your heart aflutter? Do the warm tones of Taos inspire you? Do geometric twists and turns get your gears turning? If you’re looking west for design inspiration, this is your rug. This rug’s geometric motif in warm shades of rose, sunset, and terra cotta is reminiscent of a desert sunset. It's made from ultra-durable fabric (a blend of polypropylene and polyester) that can withstand the elements. It can also simply be wiped clean (or even sprayed clean with a hose for those bigger messes). In two sizes, 5’ x 7’ and 7’ x 10’, this rug is great for patios, sunrooms or any other outdoor zone you’re looking to liven up.
5' x 7': $70 at Target
