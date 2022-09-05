Jeffrey Lebowski once proclaimed that nothing ties a room together like a rug — but finding that one-of-a-kind piece of home decor is no easy feat, particularly if you’re looking for a piece with a chic, boho vintage feel. Where do you start? Combing thrift stores? Trolling your favorite consignment shops? Setting up eBay alerts? Craigslist? It all sounds pretty exhausting, if you ask us.



If the hunt is not your bag, then get yourself to Target. Whether you’re looking for a kilim-inspired rug for your living room, a Moroccan vibe for the bedroom or even a cowhide for the kitchen, Target has you (surprisingly) covered. The big-box favorite has an impressive selection of rugs you’d swear were family heirlooms or sparkling flea market finds – even better, they’re all affordable.