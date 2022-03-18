Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

You don't have to join Nike's SNKRS app to find the coolest kicks. Here are a few surprising places to shop for sneakers online or at your local mall.

Clockwise from left: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=nonobvioussneakers-griffinwynne-031722-623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.offspring.co.uk%2Fview%2Fproduct%2Foffspring_catalog%2F2%2C21%2Fil1gVPyNdW" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Adidas Yeezy Desert Boots from Offspring" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=nonobvioussneakers-griffinwynne-031722-623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.offspring.co.uk%2Fview%2Fproduct%2Foffspring_catalog%2F2%2C21%2Fil1gVPyNdW" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Adidas Yeezy Desert Boots from Offspring</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=nonobvioussneakers-griffinwynne-031722-623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fnike%2Fnike-space-hippie-04-sneakers-in-photon-dust-total-orange%2Fprd%2F200494546%3Fclr%3Dgray%26colourWayId%3D200494566%26cid%3D6456" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nike Space Hippies from ASOS" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=nonobvioussneakers-griffinwynne-031722-623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fnike%2Fnike-space-hippie-04-sneakers-in-photon-dust-total-orange%2Fprd%2F200494546%3Fclr%3Dgray%26colourWayId%3D200494566%26cid%3D6456" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Nike Space Hippies from ASOS</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=nonobvioussneakers-griffinwynne-031722-623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnew-balance-327-sneaker-women%2F6424095%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FWomen%252FShoes%252FSneakers%2520%2526%2520Athletic%26color%3D250" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="New Balance 327 from Nordstrom" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=nonobvioussneakers-griffinwynne-031722-623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnew-balance-327-sneaker-women%2F6424095%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FWomen%252FShoes%252FSneakers%2520%2526%2520Athletic%26color%3D250" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">New Balance 327 from Nordstrom</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=nonobvioussneakers-griffinwynne-031722-623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fs%2Fjordan-launch-details" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Jordan Why Not Zer0.5 basketball shoes from Dick&#x27;s Sporting Goods." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=nonobvioussneakers-griffinwynne-031722-623337f8e4b0d39357c3ddf4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fs%2Fjordan-launch-details" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Jordan Why Not Zer0.5 basketball shoes from Dick's Sporting Goods.</a>
Offspring, ASOS, Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods
Clockwise from left: Adidas Yeezy Desert Boots from Offspring, Nike Space Hippies from ASOS, New Balance 327 from Nordstrom and Jordan Why Not Zer0.5 basketball shoes from Dick's Sporting Goods.

When it comes to sneaker shopping, where you get your kicks is often held as almost as important as which kicks you’re getting. From trendy spots like Bodega or members-only apps like Nike’s SNKRS, sneaker shops have become clout-filled destinations of their own. Of course, as these sneaker shops continue to soar in popularity, coveted new drops are selling out in seconds — often only to be re-sold for way more money.

The idea that only certain shoe stores are “cool” or that you need to spend thousands of dollars perpetuates gate-keeping and elitism within sneaker culture ― the gate-keeping and elitism that a ton of cool women sneaker lovers are working hard to dismantle.

So to help you find some hidden gems and to help make sneaker shopping more enjoyable and less exclusive, we’ve asked women sneakerheads to share unlikely, surprising or simply slept-on places to get cool sneakers. Here’s what they said.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods
"Dick’s Sporting Goods is a store that is super slept on! Most people think that this store only has sporting goods and running sneakers. However, Dick’s Sporting Goods has Jordans, Air Force 1s, Airmaxes, New Balance 327s, and the list goes on! They even have a release calendar of the up-and-coming Jordan drops on their website. So if I don’t hit on the SNRKS app, this is another place I go!" — Jackie “Tubby” E., a former Division 1 basketball player, sneaker content creator and author of "Sleeping Beauty," a newsletter about "slept on" sneakers.

Pictured are the Jordan Why Not Zer0.5 basketball shoes, $129.99.
Check out Dick's Sporting Goods
2
ASOS
ASOS
"ASOS is more notorious for their huge selection of clothes, but also has tons of hidden sneaker gems there, like Nike Space Hippies and Nike Daybreaks, just to name a few. Not too long ago I got a pair of Nike Cortezes from there that I absolutely love." — Erica Britt, content creator, blogger and writer

Pictured are the Nike Space Hippie 04 sneakers in dust/total orange, $130.
Check out ASOS.
3
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
"Nordstrom is another hidden gem that I stumbled upon, especially Nordstrom online. They will even sometimes carry highly sought-after sneakers like Jordans, so definitely don't forget to check them out." — Britt

Pictured is the New Balance 327 in Atlantic, $99.99.
Check out Nordstrom.
4
Nike
Nike Factory Outlet
"I know that many people look to Footlocker, Champs or Finish Line for buying kicks, but the Nike Factory is a true gem! Because it’s an outlet store, they have many the hottest kicks and it’s at a discounted price! I remember copping a pair of Jordan 1 Mids from there for $50. I know that sounds insane, but it’s all facts! I have the box to prove it!" — E.

Pictured is the Nike Air Max 2021 in Venice/lime ice, $117.97.
Check out the Nike Factory Outlet.
5
Offspring
Offspring
"I really like Offspring because I often find pairs I have missed out on sitting on shelves when I actually visit the stores -- a lot of people already count themselves out of owning a pair when it’s been raffled on release, as they assume all pairs have been collected, however, it’s not always the case and you can find yourself pleasantly surprised by what you stumble upon! I’ve picked up Ambush dunks, some Sacais and Jordan 1s this way." — Sandy Kaur, founder and host of the online platform and podcast "HerStoryInSneakers" and 2020 Nike Guest Designer

Offpsring is a U.K.-based sneaker company that ships to the U.S. Pictured are the Adidas Yeezy Desert boots in rock, $225.81.
Check out Offspring.
