Shopping
walmartGift Guidesstocking stuffers

These Walmart Stocking Stuffers Are Surprisingly Tasteful

No useless tchotchkes here.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Stocking stuffers from Walmart
Walmart
Stocking stuffers from Walmart

Stockings are undeniably my favorite part of Christmas celebrations. Sure, lavish meals and flashy gifts are enjoyable, but it’s the smaller things that tug at my heartstrings. Pretty leather gloves, simple, timeless earrings, your favorite chocolate, a useful tech gadget or classic toy all add up to something: a small-but-thoughtful collection of goodies thrown together with someone specific in mind.

At times, however, stocking stuffers can skew tacky. Does anyone need a rhinestone phone case or overly scented bath bomb? Are we truly benefitting from gobs of candy or plastic toys that will fall apart the moment they’re taken out of the packaging? If you feel like it’s time to elevate your stocking selection, you’re in luck — this surprisingly tasteful selection of gifts from Walmart has a bevy of thoughtful pieces sure to please anyone on your list.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Two-tone leather gloves
Gloves feel like one of those accessories you always need, but never think to buy for yourself. Presumably most of us have an emergency pair or maybe just one solo glove hanging around that’s long since lost its mate. Upgrade to your loved one’s winter accessory game with a pair of statement two-tone leather gloves. These eye-catching gloves feature a cozy lining sure to spark a smile each time they’re slipped on. Choose from a popping pink and red pair or a more subtle black and deep teal.
$28 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Sterling silver hoop earrings
Jewelry always makes a nice gift for anyone on your list. However, narrowing down what kind of jewelry can be daunting. If you’re not sure where to start, classic hoops are a sure fire win guaranteed to please everyone from your mom to Gretchen Wieners. This sterling silver pair is available in several sizes from 12mm huggie hoops to 50mm statement hoops.
$12+ at Walmart
3
Walmart
Jade roller and gua sha stone set
Jade rollers and gua sha stones are becoming self care staples thanks to a bevy of skin care tutorials, celebrity fans and lifestyle influencers. Originating in China as a home remedy for heat exhaustion, a gua sha practice is now at your fingertips (literally) thanks to a slew of aesthetically pleasing tools like this jade gift set. This affordable package would be a welcome addition to your resident skincare junkie’s Christmas morning.
$12.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Apple AirTags
We’ve all been there — you’re running late for work and you can’t find your keys or purse or maybe the dog just ran out the front door. Enter AirTag, the latest tech gadget from Apple. This coin-sized disk can be stashed in a pocket, added to a keychain or even looped on poochie's collar and then paired with your iPhone. Now, next time you find yourself in a panic trying to find your bag you can just say “Hey Siri, find my bag” or pop open the Find My app. Find your missing, well anything, either by asking the AirTag to play a sound or by tracking it on the app. It’s hard to think of anyone who wouldn’t be happy to find this handy gadget in their stocking.
$27.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Silicone and wood teether
If you have a baby or new parent on your holiday shopping list this, this silicone and wood teether ring is a classic pick. Its minimal look is sure to please design-minded parents while its silicone and wood pairing is ideal for teething babes. Momof2 says their “baby seems to enjoy the texture of both silicone parts, as well as the wooden ring. The neutral color and cute little elephant are an added bonus.”
$5.97 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Chocolate oranges (set of three)
Can you truly call a stocking stuffed without a little chocolate? Taking tasteful to its literal conclusion, these chocolate oranges have been a holiday classic for over 90 years. Growing up, Santa (in other words, my mom) always tucked one of these in the toe of my stocking. Unwrapping and splitting up the chocolate segments — just like orange slices at snack time — is a Christmas tradition for many, so why not add it to your celebration too? This set, with a dark chocolate, milk chocolate and unexpected “popping candy”-laden version, is a perfect way to spread (yummy) cheer.
$9.84 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Mario Badescu set of five facial mists
Call it a holiday hack: I love buying sets and breaking them up for stocking stuffers. Usually there’s enough to go around and often, a little something left over for me – nothing wrong with a little self-gifting, right? This mini mist collection from cult-favorite brand Mario Badescu is the perfect treat for those on your list looking for a little relaxation. Self care junkies will love these spritzes — featuring soothing favorites like aloe, rosewater and lavender — for waking up tired skin with a refreshing boost.
$20 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Original Slinky
The Slinky has been a favorite toy for generations. According to The Museum of Play, a mechanical engineer invented the iconic toy by accident, and the earliest models “sold out within minutes” during their 1945 launch at Gimbels department store in Philadelphia. Everyone from grandparents to kiddos would be happy to find one of these cult-classics in their stocking. As the slogan goes: Everyone loves a Slinky!
$3.59 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Quarter zip sweatshirt

Chic Fall Pieces You Can Wear At Home Or At The Office

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

The Best National Parks To Visit In The Winter

Home & Living

So THAT’S The Difference Between Cheap And Expensive Candles

Parenting

9 Parenting Practices From Around The World That May Totally Surprise You

Wellness

New Report Reveals These Common Products May Cause Uterine Fibroids

Parenting

11 Ways Parents Make Their Kids Feel Guilty Without Realizing It

Wellness

What Makes A ‘Core Memory’?

Parenting

There's A Reason Parents Are More Creative With Girl Names Than Boy Names

Wellness

When Did 'Hip Dips' Become A Thing To Get Rid Of?

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Hacks: What To Use When You're Missing A Key Cooking Tool

Relationships

9 'Taboo' Things That Can Actually Benefit Your Relationship

Wellness

The New Heart Health Guidelines You Need To Know About

Wellness

20 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Relationships

28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

Wellness

'I Felt Seen': Childless Women React To Jennifer Aniston's IVF Story

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Potato For Every Texture Of Mashed Potatoes

Work/Life

10 Phrases You're Using That Annoy All Your Co-workers

Parenting

35 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Weddings

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Getting Married At White House This Weekend

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Is It COVID, The Flu Or RSV? Here's How To Tell.

Shopping

These Popular Hot Brushes Are On Sale During Amazon Early Access

Shopping

These Cult-Favorite Bidets Are Up To 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Samsung’s The Frame TV Is 21% Off For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

The Perfect Gift For Green Thumbs Is $75 Off Right now

Shopping

The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

All The Best Style And Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

The Best Phone Chargers On Sale During Amazon Prime's Early Access Event

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day