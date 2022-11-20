These Walmart Stocking Stuffers Are Surprisingly Tasteful

Stockings are undeniably my favorite part of Christmas celebrations. Sure, lavish meals and flashy gifts are enjoyable, but it’s the smaller things that tug at my heartstrings. Pretty leather gloves, simple, timeless earrings, your favorite chocolate, a useful tech gadget or classic toy all add up to something: a small-but-thoughtful collection of goodies thrown together with someone specific in mind.
At times, however, stocking stuffers can skew tacky. Does anyone need a rhinestone phone case or overly scented bath bomb? Are we truly benefitting from gobs of candy or plastic toys that will fall apart the moment they’re taken out of the packaging? If you feel like it’s time to elevate your stocking selection, you’re in luck — this surprisingly tasteful selection of gifts from Walmart has a bevy of thoughtful pieces sure to please anyone on your list.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.