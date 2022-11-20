These Walmart Stocking Stuffers Are Surprisingly Tasteful

Walmart

Apple AirTags

We’ve all been there — you’re running late for work and you can’t find your keys or purse or maybe the dog just ran out the front door. Enter AirTag, the latest tech gadget from Apple. This coin-sized disk can be stashed in a pocket, added to a keychain or even looped on poochie's collar and then paired with your iPhone. Now, next time you find yourself in a panic trying to find your bag you can just say “Hey Siri, find my bag” or pop open the Find My app. Find your missing, well anything, either by asking the AirTag to play a sound or by tracking it on the app. It’s hard to think of anyone who wouldn’t be happy to find this handy gadget in their stocking.