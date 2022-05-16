Recently on Instagram, I’ve seen an influx of flare-leg pants, cheese-centered picnics and the absolutely coolest, vintage-inspired aviator sunglasses with orange lenses. I saw them with square frames and round. Plastic frames and metal. I even saw some with that cool noseless bridge. I wanted them all. So, I set sail for an orange sunglass journey.

A bargain shopper by heart, I made it my mission to look around for the best orange-lens sunglasses at the best price. I wanted to make sure I was getting a stylish but durable pair of shades that would last more than one summer and look great with many different outfits.

My first move was Amazon. A quick search shows they have tons of budget-friendly orange lens glasses, in all sorts of styles and frames. I bought an $11 pair with close to 3,000 positive reviews that were the oversized and the aviator shape I wanted with an easy plastic nose part that wouldn’t get caught in my hair, and the pictures in the reviews looked great. At $11, I figured it was a risk I was willing to take.

Amazon, Quay, Urban Outfitters Evidence of my orange lens sunglasses journey with my favs from Amazon, Quay and Urban Outfitters.

They’re super lightweight, so they’re easy to throw in a backpack or tote bag, but they’re definitely a budget pair of sunglasses, and I have to be super careful and gentle with them. I sat on them once and they’re a little crooked now, and I don’t get the sense they’ll last more than one summer. They look cool for pictures, and for $11, I’m not mad at it.

But after falling in love with my budget orange glasses, I wanted to find a pair that was little higher quality, without breaking the bank. I went for some plastic aviators from Quay, which were on sale for $39. Now these were everything I was looking for. They don’t feel like a budget pair, and are super sturdy without being heavy. Like the other plastic aviators, they’re super easy to wear on top of your head and won’t get caught in your hair.

My last stop on my orange odyssey was to Urban Outfitters for some metal aviators that look straight out of a Hunter S. Thompson book. They’re vintage-inspired and oversized with gold detailing. Now, these do have that annoying nose piece that can get caught in your hair, but they’re so cute I don’t really mind. I really like these for giving my outfit a little western ’70s look.

To help you find your own perfect trendy orange glasses, I’ve listed my three favorite pairs... and about a dozen others. What can I say? I’m officially on the orange sunglasses train, and now you can be, too.