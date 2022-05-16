Shopping

We Found The Coolest Orange Lens Sunglasses You've Seen All Over Instagram

Whether you're looking for aviators or round frames, these are the stylish, durable shades you'll love.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/YDAOWKN-Classic-Vintage-Aviator-Sunglasses/dp/B09YTSZ33T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Orange sunglasses from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/YDAOWKN-Classic-Vintage-Aviator-Sunglasses/dp/B09YTSZ33T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Orange sunglasses from Amazon</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=orangesunglasses-griffinwynne-05122022-627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ffarrah-metal-aviator-sunglasses" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="aviators from Urban Outfitters " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=orangesunglasses-griffinwynne-05122022-627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ffarrah-metal-aviator-sunglasses" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">aviators from Urban Outfitters </a> and <a href="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11557264?sid=orangesunglasses-griffinwynne-05122022-627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunglasshut.com%2Fus%2Fvogue-eyewear%2Fvo5330s-8056597208932" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vogue sunglasses from Sunglass Hut" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11557264?sid=orangesunglasses-griffinwynne-05122022-627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunglasshut.com%2Fus%2Fvogue-eyewear%2Fvo5330s-8056597208932" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Vogue sunglasses from Sunglass Hut</a>.
Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Sunglass Hut
Orange sunglasses from Amazon, aviators from Urban Outfitters and Vogue sunglasses from Sunglass Hut.

Recently on Instagram, I’ve seen an influx of flare-leg pants, cheese-centered picnics and the absolutely coolest, vintage-inspired aviator sunglasses with orange lenses. I saw them with square frames and round. Plastic frames and metal. I even saw some with that cool noseless bridge. I wanted them all. So, I set sail for an orange sunglass journey.

A bargain shopper by heart, I made it my mission to look around for the best orange-lens sunglasses at the best price. I wanted to make sure I was getting a stylish but durable pair of shades that would last more than one summer and look great with many different outfits.

My first move was Amazon. A quick search shows they have tons of budget-friendly orange lens glasses, in all sorts of styles and frames. I bought an $11 pair with close to 3,000 positive reviews that were the oversized and the aviator shape I wanted with an easy plastic nose part that wouldn’t get caught in my hair, and the pictures in the reviews looked great. At $11, I figured it was a risk I was willing to take.

Evidence of my orange lens sunglasses journey with my favs from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/YDAOWKN-Classic-Vintage-Aviator-Sunglasses/dp/B09YTSZ33T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/YDAOWKN-Classic-Vintage-Aviator-Sunglasses/dp/B09YTSZ33T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="11">Amazon</a>, <a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-12845208?sid=orangesunglasses-griffinwynne-051222-627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quayaustralia.com%2Fproducts%2Fon-the-fly-sale%3Fvariant%3D39735748132950%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw4PKTBhD8ARIsAHChzRIECYE6e2Vb35dKV0R90LrIWKqBm7d1Xym2G0nHpr5GozaHUiIR8VwaAuFSEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Quay" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-12845208?sid=orangesunglasses-griffinwynne-051222-627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quayaustralia.com%2Fproducts%2Fon-the-fly-sale%3Fvariant%3D39735748132950%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw4PKTBhD8ARIsAHChzRIECYE6e2Vb35dKV0R90LrIWKqBm7d1Xym2G0nHpr5GozaHUiIR8VwaAuFSEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="12">Quay</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=orangesunglasses-griffinwynne-05122022-627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ffarrah-metal-aviator-sunglasses" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Urban Outfitters" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=orangesunglasses-griffinwynne-05122022-627d20d7e4b010453ae235e3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ffarrah-metal-aviator-sunglasses" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="13">Urban Outfitters</a>.
Amazon, Quay, Urban Outfitters
Evidence of my orange lens sunglasses journey with my favs from Amazon, Quay and Urban Outfitters.

They’re super lightweight, so they’re easy to throw in a backpack or tote bag, but they’re definitely a budget pair of sunglasses, and I have to be super careful and gentle with them. I sat on them once and they’re a little crooked now, and I don’t get the sense they’ll last more than one summer. They look cool for pictures, and for $11, I’m not mad at it.

But after falling in love with my budget orange glasses, I wanted to find a pair that was little higher quality, without breaking the bank. I went for some plastic aviators from Quay, which were on sale for $39. Now these were everything I was looking for. They don’t feel like a budget pair, and are super sturdy without being heavy. Like the other plastic aviators, they’re super easy to wear on top of your head and won’t get caught in your hair.

My last stop on my orange odyssey was to Urban Outfitters for some metal aviators that look straight out of a Hunter S. Thompson book. They’re vintage-inspired and oversized with gold detailing. Now, these do have that annoying nose piece that can get caught in your hair, but they’re so cute I don’t really mind. I really like these for giving my outfit a little western ’70s look.

To help you find your own perfect trendy orange glasses, I’ve listed my three favorite pairs... and about a dozen others. What can I say? I’m officially on the orange sunglasses train, and now you can be, too.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The $11 sunglasses I got from Amazon
The first stop on my orange sunglasses journey was this budget pair from Amazon. They're a great basic pair that will add a little color to any outfit. Just be gentle with them and don't expect them to stand the test of time. They come in 24 other colors and styles.
$11.03+ at Amazon (originally $19.98)
2
Quay
The square-shaped glasses I wear with every outfit
I was looking for a little step up from my budget pair, but still under $50. I happily found these Quay glasses, which are currently on sale. They feel secure and sturdy without being heavy and they look cute with casual and more dressy outfits. I've only had them for a few weeks, but I think they'll last more than one summer.
$39 at Quay (originally $60)
3
Urban Outfitters
The vintage-inspired aviators I love
In an attempt to embrace my inner Hunter S. Thompson, I also got these metal-rimmed aviators from Urban Outfitters. The only con is that the little nose piece can get caught in your hair, but that's true for all metal-nose glasses. They look effortlessly cool and come in four colors.
$18 at Urban Outfitters
4
Sunglass Hut
Round orange glasses with a shapely blue frame
Not your average round sunglasses, these frames have some extra detailing and a strong geometric shape. They come in three colors.
$90 at Sunglass Hut
5
EyeBuyDirect
Oakley round matte glasses with a clear frame
For a sporty take on a classic silhouette, these Oakley round glasses are it. They easily clip onto your shirt and can be worn boating, hiking or just lounging around. They come in clear with orange lenses and all black, with a case included.
$208 at EyeBuyDirect
6
Indy
Mixed material glasses with metal flair
The trifecta of shape, style and mixed materials! These glasses have it all. They're a square-style aviator with metal legs and they'll give any outfit an instant boost of cool.
$59 at Indy
7
Ray-Ban
High quality aviators with reflective lenses
Retro style meets modern colors with these reflective gold metal aviators. You can chose to get them polarized or not, and they come in seven colors.
$188+ at Ray-Ban
8
Wolf & Badger
Square orange glasses in a stylish shape
A modern take on a classic shape, these square sunglasses are achingly chic. They're a super easy shape that's easy to throw on.
$45 at Wolf & Badger
9
Urban Outfitters
Square-frame glasses for a contemporary look
Go bold but classic with these square-frame glasses. They have a thick, durable frame and a structured shape, ready to make any outfit picture-ready. They come in five colors.
$95 at Urban Outfitters
10
Eye Buy Direct
Boat-friendly minimalist glasses with a fuss-free nose bridge
Step into the orange trend without going too "out there" with these classic navy-frame glasses. The easy nose bridge makes them fuss-free and they're made from a special material that will float in water.
$39 at EyeBuyDirect
11
Free People
Classic aviators with a feminine touch
A rounded, more feminine take on classic aviators, these glasses are stylish, oversized and super easy to wear. Throw them on after the gym or when going to brunch.
$20 at Free People
12
Eye Buy Direct
Chunky geometric glasses that are super futuristic
Jump on the futuristic glasses trend with these geometric, full coverage glasses. They have an anti-scratch coating, making them perfect for water sports or boating.
$69 at EyeBuyDirect
13
Free People
Noseless orange glasses with tinted orange lenses
Embrace the noseless trend with these trendy glasses with an open nose bridge. They'll instantly elevate any outfit and come in four colors.
$20 at Free People
14
Free People
Rimless orange glasses in an oval shape
Or get into the rimless trend with these oval-shaped glasses straight out of the 2000s. With metal framing, they're stylish and chic and come in five colors.
$25 at Urban Outfitters
15
Urban Outfitters
Rounded aviators with an '80s vibe
Go '80s glam with these rounded lightweight glasses. They have UV protection and come in six colors. Wear them to give a neutral outfit some color or to complete an already maximal look.
$18 at Urban Outfitters
A pair of Oxford loafers

Supportive Loafers For Women That Won't Give You Blisters

Popular in the Community

shoppingWomenStylesummersunglasses

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Women Are Sharing How Little The Men In Their Lives Know About Reproduction

Parenting

Can’t Find Baby Formula During The Shortage? Here’s What To Do (And Not Do).

Work/Life

7 Unspoken Job Interview Rules That Everyone Needs To Know

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

The Rude Wedding Guest Behavior You May Be Guilty Of

Wellness

What Are Uterine Fibroids? Symptoms And Risk Factors You Should Know.

Parenting

SI Swimsuit Features First Model With Visible C-Section Scar, And The Reactions Are Mixed

Money

Bitcoin Tumbles In Wild Week For Cryptocurrency

Parenting

Baby Formula Shortage Inspiring Interest In Milk Banks

Shopping

26 Swimsuits You Can Get From Amazon That People Actually Swear By

Shopping

If You're A Parent Looking For Some Help, Reviewers Call These Products A 'Miracle'

Style & Beauty

Does Perfume Go Bad? Here's What You Need To Know

Shopping

31 TikTok Famous Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype

Shopping

33 Spring Pieces That Don’t Have Floral Patterns

Shopping

This $15 Makeup Tool Makes Your Skin Look Like Filtered Perfection

Food & Drink

This James Beard Nominee Started Her Restaurant By Googling 'How Do You Start A Food Business'

Shopping

11 Outdoor Furniture Sets That Won’t Break the Bank

Shopping

The Beauty Products You Need To Stay On Trend This Spring

Work/Life

Spain Is About To Become The First European Country To Offer Menstrual Leave

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting San Francisco

Shopping

13 Products That Will Make Traveling WAY More Comfy

Shopping

10 Of The Best In-House Target Brands You Have To Snag

Shopping

10 Tiny Grills That Are Perfect For Small Spaces And Portable Cookouts

Food & Drink

12 Affordable, Delicious Meals You Can Cook With A Can Of Fish

Wellness

Experts Predict If And When COVID Will Become A Seasonal Illness

Shopping

The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone

Shopping

You Need This Portable Neck Fan For The Summer

Shopping

'The ChomChom Roller Picked Up So Much Fur The Vacuum Couldn’t'

Parenting

How Soon Is Too Soon To Become Attached To Your New Partner’s Children?

Shopping

20 Things To Wear On An Airplane So Your Flight Isn't As Terrible

Food & Drink

Are Carrageenan And Other Ingredients In Non-Dairy Milks As Bad As People Say?

Shopping

The Best Comfy Wireless Bras That Actually Provide Support

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Hilarious Insults Kids Come Up With

Shopping

The Best Outdoor Grills For Summer, According To Reviews

Shopping

41 Easy Ways To Help Make Your Backyard The Best On The Block

Style & Beauty

Aging Gracefully Can Be Scary, But Psychologists Reveal How To Shift Your Narrative

Shopping

Breathable Women's Pants To Help You Nail The Coastal Grandmother Look

Shopping

The Must-Have Items From The Home Edit Collection At Walmart

Work/Life

8 Of The Biggest Signs Your New Boss May Be Toxic

Home & Living

This Spanish Thriller Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now