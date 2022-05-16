Recently on Instagram, I’ve seen an influx of flare-leg pants, cheese-centered picnics and the absolutely coolest, vintage-inspired aviator sunglasses with orange lenses. I saw them with square frames and round.Plastic frames and metal. I even saw some with that cool noseless bridge. I wanted them all. So, I set sail for an orange sunglass journey.
A bargain shopper by heart, I made it my mission to look around for the best orange-lens sunglasses at the best price. I wanted to make sure I was getting a stylish but durable pair of shades that would last more than one summer and look great with many different outfits.
They’re super lightweight, so they’re easy to throw in a backpack or tote bag, but they’re definitely a budget pair of sunglasses, and I have to be super careful and gentle with them. I sat on them once and they’re a little crooked now, and I don’t get the sense they’ll last more than one summer. They look cool for pictures, and for $11, I’m not mad at it.
But after falling in love with my budget orange glasses, I wanted to find a pair that was little higher quality, without breaking the bank. I went for some plastic aviators from Quay, which were on sale for $39. Now these were everything I was looking for. They don’t feel like a budget pair, and are super sturdy without being heavy. Like the other plastic aviators, they’re super easy to wear on top of your head and won’t get caught in your hair.
My last stop on my orange odyssey was to Urban Outfitters for some metal aviators that look straight out of a Hunter S. Thompson book. They’re vintage-inspired and oversized with gold detailing. Now, these do have that annoying nose piece that can get caught in your hair, but they’re so cute I don’t really mind. I really like these for giving my outfit a little western ’70s look.
To help you find your own perfect trendy orange glasses, I’ve listed my three favorite pairs... and about a dozen others. What can I say? I’m officially on the orange sunglasses train, and now you can be, too.
The first stop on my orange sunglasses journey was this budget pair from Amazon. They're a great basic pair that will add a little color to any outfit. Just be gentle with them and don't expect them to stand the test of time. They come in 24 other colors and styles.
The square-shaped glasses I wear with every outfit
I was looking for a little step up from my budget pair, but still under $50. I happily found these Quay glasses, which are currently on sale. They feel secure and sturdy without being heavy and they look cute with casual and more dressy outfits. I've only had them for a few weeks, but I think they'll last more than one summer.
In an attempt to embrace my inner Hunter S. Thompson, I also got these metal-rimmed aviators from Urban Outfitters. The only con is that the little nose piece can get caught in your hair, but that's true for all metal-nose glasses. They look effortlessly cool and come in four colors.
For a sporty take on a classic silhouette, these Oakley round glasses are it. They easily clip onto your shirt and can be worn boating, hiking or just lounging around. They come in clear with orange lenses and all black, with a case included.
Boat-friendly minimalist glasses with a fuss-free nose bridge
Step into the orange trend without going too "out there" with these classic navy-frame glasses. The easy nose bridge makes them fuss-free and they're made from a special material that will float in water.