HuffPost There's always one family member who has a little bit of trouble figuring out how to power up something.

But when it comes to getting a gift for the family member who takes their time trying to find the on/off switch on a device, you might be feeling confused about what to get them that won’t be too hard to figure out.

There’s always that one family member who owns a phone, smartwatch and tablet and yet doesn’t actually know how to use some of the special features on them.

Don’t worry, though — we got you covered and found practical tech gifts for someone who isn’t tech savvy at all. These gifts won’t be hard to figure out and they’ll want to use them all the time.

From a temperature-controlled mug that’ll help stop their coffee from getting too cold too fast, to a self-watering indoor garden that’ll help with their green thumb and a rechargeable lighter that’ll have them ditching matches, these gifts might just make them want to try out even more new tech.