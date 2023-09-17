This Colorful Under-$150 Walmart Rug Feels Like A Hidden Gem

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’re looking to furnish or refresh a space, a rug is a great way to do it. But it can be difficult to find just the right rug that complements a room while also bringing a bit of pizzazz and doesn’t just blend into the background. Lucky for you, we found a fun, colorful (but not too colorful) option for a very affordable price in an unexpected place: Walmart.
The nuLOOM Tori shag area rug is the perfect blend of neutral and bold. The gray background complements a gray couch or natural wood furnishings, and the colorful design is a fun way to brighten up your space. This machine-made synthetic-fiber rug is available for purchase at Walmart in either 4-by-6 or 5-by-8 sizes. (Larger sizes are sold out, but we’re hoping for a restock.)
In addition to being affordable, this rug boasts a 4.8-star rating from 48 reviews. Reviewers have touted the softness of the rug, and how great it looks in living rooms, bedrooms, playrooms, nurseries and more.
Reviewer Casey B. commented on the “high quality” and “vibrant colors” of the rug, noting that “[t]he price was low for the [quality of] product I got – [it] gives a nice pop of color to the living room and hides white dog hair nicely.” Another reviewer named Jennie described the rug as “beautiful and soft,” and the perfect addition to a child’s bedroom. “The pattern is bright and fun and the pile is perfectly soft on bare feet,” wrote the reviewer.
If you’re ready to add this rug to your home decor, head over to Walmart.