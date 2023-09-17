This Colorful Under-$150 Walmart Rug Feels Like A Hidden Gem

Walmart NuLoom’s Tori area rug

If you’re looking to furnish or refresh a space, a rug is a great way to do it. But it can be difficult to find just the right rug that complements a room while also bringing a bit of pizzazz and doesn’t just blend into the background. Lucky for you, we found a fun, colorful (but not too colorful) option for a very affordable price in an unexpected place: Walmart.

The nuLOOM Tori shag area rug is the perfect blend of neutral and bold. The gray background complements a gray couch or natural wood furnishings, and the colorful design is a fun way to brighten up your space. This machine-made synthetic-fiber rug is available for purchase at Walmart in either 4-by-6 or 5-by-8 sizes. (Larger sizes are sold out, but we’re hoping for a restock.)

In addition to being affordable, this rug boasts a 4.8-star rating from 48 reviews. Reviewers have touted the softness of the rug, and how great it looks in living rooms, bedrooms, playrooms, nurseries and more.

