The Coolest And Craziest Costumes From The San Diego Comic-Con

Many creators won’t be there due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes, but fans are still showing up with style.
David Moye
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The San Diego Comic-Con is up and running through Sunday, and while many creators won’t be there due to the ongoing strikes by the Screen Actors Guild and Writer’s Guild of America, fans are dealing with it in style ― literally.

The Con traditionally attracts cosplayers from all over the world. While Saturday is the main day, many Con-goers are already dressing up as their favorite characters.

Below is a sampling of the coolest and craziest costumes at the Con.

And, yes, this article will be updated frequently through Sunday.

Cosplayers John Hickey as Batman (right) and Mark Fidelak as Robin pose at Comic-Con International 2023.
Daniel Knighton via Getty Images
Star Wars cosplayer Christopher Canole poses as Dude Vader.
Daniel Knighton via Getty Images
Star Trek cosplayer Rebecca Eusey.
Daniel Knighton via Getty Images
A cosplayer dresses as Jester Lavorre.
Vivien Killilea via Getty Images
Jon Ringard of Fernley, Nevada, dressed as Zeus.
via Associated Press
San Diego residents Adam Shuttleworth, left, dressed as a Mandalorian, and Bob Shuttleworth, dressed as Gandalf.
via Associated Press
Burbank, California, residents Harrison Innocent, left, dressed as Hades, and Natalie Kwant, dressed as Persephone.
Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP
San Diego residents Eric Sarmiento, dressed as Lego Batman, left, and Kari Coulter, dressed as Lego Russell, from the animated film "Up."
Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP
Lu Chong, of Beijing, dressed as Cabbage Dog.
Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP
Cosplayer James Mooty as Peacemaker.
Daniel Knighton via Getty Images
A group of Barbie cosplayers.
Daniel Knighton via Getty Images
Star Trek cosplayers Brian Robison Captain Pike (left) and Rick Navarro as Spock.
Daniel Knighton via Getty Images
A cosplayer dressed as Ashoka Tano from "Star Wars: Clone Wars."
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Jurassic Park cosplayer Burnadine Frakes poses outside Comic-Con International 2023.
Daniel Knighton via Getty Images
X-Men cosplayers William Holmes as Magneto (left) and Nick McGuire as Wolverine.
Daniel Knighton via Getty Images
