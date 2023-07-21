The Coolest And Craziest Costumes From The San Diego Comic-Con

The San Diego Comic-Con is up and running through Sunday, and while many creators won’t be there due to the ongoing strikes by the Screen Actors Guild and Writer’s Guild of America, fans are dealing with it in style ― literally.
The Con traditionally attracts cosplayers from all over the world. While Saturday is the main day, many Con-goers are already dressing up as their favorite characters.
Below is a sampling of the coolest and craziest costumes at the Con.
And, yes, this article will be updated frequently through Sunday.
