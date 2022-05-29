18 Cooling Blankets To Help You Get A Chill Night's Sleep

Popular items from this list
A breathable cooling blanket made with 100% organic bamboo fibers that’s also skin-friendly so you can ditch the nights sweats AND itches.
A cooling blanket for camping because you can’t bring your A/C with you, but at least the nylon and polyester blend will reliably stay cool.
A heat absorbent cooling blanket you can ditch your comforter for and *still* feel comfortable.
A cooling throw blanket you don't have to just curl up in bed with
The soft light 100% natural bamboo microfibers would also look pretty cool on your couch for your next binge-fest. It's available in four sizes and 11 colors.Promising review:
"I don't know what alien material this blanket is made of, but no matter what you do or how hot you, or the environment is this blanket stays completely cool to the touch. I literally buried it by my feet one cold night under my super heavy wool blanket, and it was cool to the touch all night. This is not one of those 'oh, yeah it stays cool for three minutes instead of one' type product — it will be cold forever." — Chris Brace
A hypoallergenic cooling blanket made with Japanese arc-chill cool technology fabric on the top side
It's got 100% cotton that aims to transfer heat as you sleep, and is available in four sizes and eight colors.Promising review:
"This blanket is a little bit of magic! It's cool to the touch on one side, so it feels really nice. I wanted a blanket for the summer because I can't sleep without one, but I get hot. This was perfect! Obviously, it will eventually warm up, but because the chilled feeling of the blanket is from the fabric it does a great job wicking the heat away — and if you get too warm you can adjust the blanket and get that cool feeling again. More importantly though, I noticed I didn't wake up feeling overheated from the blanket. Now, this isn't a miracle, it won't save you in a house with no AC in the summer, but if you are a hot sleeper and your room is in that in-between zone of being a little too hot, but the fan makes you a little too cold without a blanket, this will help!" — Amazon customer
A double-sided cooling blanket you can tangle yourself in without sweating
To keep this in the best shape it should be, it should be washed in a laundry bag to prevent snagging and scratching, and hung dry in a shaded area. It's available in four sizes and seven colors.Promising review:
"This blanket is amazing! I sleep really hot. This blanket keeps me cool all night. I bought a king size, and use it like a sleeping bag, under and over me. I’ve used it every night since I bought it, and bought a second blanket like this for when I need to wash one. Love it!" — anne m
A breathable cooling blanket made using 100% organic bamboo fibers that's also skin-friendly, so you can ditch the nights sweats AND itches
It's available in three sizes and seven colors.
Promising review:
"It’s a weirdly good blanket. I’m a furnace when I sleep, even with an AC and ceiling fan on. With a traditional blanket, I feel like I’m going to combust, and with no blanket I’m not comfortable enough to stay asleep. This blanket is a welcomed reprieve. The best way to describe it is that it’s weird. It’s no thicker than maybe a couple of sheets, but has the weight and structure of a blanket. It keeps my temperature at a very comfortable level, but it feels weird as it does it. You can feel the cold of the air outside of the blanket, but yet you don’t get cold. It’s almost like a tease. The heat just dissipates." — David Johnson
A cooling comforter to give you all the feel of a blanket without the usual trapping of heat
This can be machine washed, but don't put it in the dryer because that'll impact its cooling abilities. It's available in two sizes and two colors.Promising review:
"I get super hot when I sleep and literally use three fans in my room. With this blanket, I don’t get overheated to the point of kicking it off. It's a lightweight blanket and is pretty big (to me). Wholeheartedly my favorite blanket I’ve owned. For sure going to repurchase!!" — jeanna
A reversible blanket featuring a cooling fiber side that's silky and soft to keep you refreshed in the summer
It's available in three sizes and five colors.Promising review:
"This blanket is some sort of witchcraft that works like a dream. From the very first night sleeping under this thing it has been life changing. No sweat, no waking up from being overheated, just plum heaven. Every morning with this blanket I wake up with a smile because of the results. My body is cool, dry, and rested from a good nights sleep. Finally!" — Ray J.
A bamboo cooling blanket you can use alone or under your favorite comforter
The brand says you may notice some shrinkage when you first wash it, but that's due to the nature of the bamboo fabric. It's available in three sizes and 10 colors.Promising review:
"I became the talk of the town with this blanket. I bought the blanket because I typically sleep with very little in the form of covers, and this met all my expectations: it’s cool to the touch and yet keeps me warm. I would recommend it for anyone that gets hot at night." — Roberto Frausto
A cooling blanket for camping because you can't bring your A/C with you to the great outdoors
It's available in two sizes and four colors. The double-sided design also features a warmer side for those cooler camping nights when you can't turn the heat on to get comfortable. It's also machine washable and dryer safe!Promising review:
"I use this year round and it really prevents me from getting too hot and waking up sweaty (like with polyester comforters). It cools you and is so relaxing and soft. I have one for me and one for my husband and we love them!" — hanvee88
A cooling blanket made with a thin, breathable bamboo material
You can machine wash or hand wash this blanket, but the brand recommends placing it in a laundry bag to avoid entanglements. It's available in three sizes and nine colors.Promising review:
"I can no longer sleep using microfiber, it makes me feel like I'm on fire. So, the hunt was on for cotton or bamboo that breathes and doesn't make me feel like I'm burning. I layer my blankets in the winter so I put this on top of my sheet and then a heavier blanket. This blanket is so soft and lightweight, I like snuggling with it up to my neck, it's beyond comfortable! It washes up well, holds its color, dries fast. I love it!" — Denise Pattison
A cooling blanket featuring a waffle viscose bamboo texture that'll become the MVP of your bed
It's available in four sizes and seven colors. Promising review:
"This is an absolutely lovely, soft, fluffy, lightweight blanket. We've been wanting to try bamboo for a while now and it is every bit as nice as people have been telling me. It's a beautiful pattern and so very cozy. I don't like to be too warm when I sleep, but need to have a blanket to feel comfortable. This is the perfect choice. If you are considering it, I can certainly recommend it. I washed and dried it on the regular setting and it worked great, although I will follow the tag next time to keep it nice. Really lovely blanket!" — Small~Town~Girl
A cotton cooling blanket against which summer heat won't stand a chance
It uses polyester and nylon on one side so you can avoid waking up *again* in a sweat-soaked shirt. The other side uses nylon and cotton to keep you warmer during the cooler months. For the best care, make sure you machine wash in a laundry bag and air dry in a cool, ventilated space. It comes in two sizes.Promising review:
"Like the my other fellow hot sleepers in the review section, I have a hard time sleeping at night because I always feel too hot to sleep under a thicker blanket. It has been even harder to sleep since I had shoulder surgery and have had to wear an immobilizer, which makes me even warmer at night. I was a little hesitant to purchase a 'cooling' blanket because I wasn’t exactly sure what that meant. I purchased the twin-sized one and am pleasantly surprised. Yes, it’s a thin blanket but it’s not just a thin blanket. What I love about this blanket is that regardless of which side it is on, it’s still nice and cool. The cooler side feels great on the skin and the softer side is amazing because you can use it to keep a cool draft off of your body but it’s not overwhelming warm. Plus, even if you get warm under the softer side, you can stick your foot out on to the cooler side or just flip over the blanket to cool your body down. I love the blanket, and so does my dog. He’s a hot sleeper too, and usually won’t stay very long under a blanket, yet he loves this one. Definitely recommend." — Brittany Leatha Mae Johnson
A warming and cooling weighted blanket you won't want to share anytime soon
It uses weight as a way to soothe you throughout the night It's also safe to throw this in the wash! It's available in five sizes, 11 weights and two colors.Promising review:
"The beads are evenly distributed!!! It’s so hard to find a weighted blanket that does this (a lot of them say they do, but when you get the product you are disappointed). The cool side of blanket does a good job. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not magical but there is a noticeable difference on the cool side, and living in Arizona that’s something to be appreciated. It prevents me from tossing and turning and improved my sleep quality." — James
A heat-absorbent cooling blanket you can ditch your comforter for and *still* feel comfortable
Made with 100% bamboo fibers that get softer the more you wash it, it's available in two sizes and three colors.Promising review:
"We love blankets but in the summer it’s hard to get comfortable with thick blankets which is why I was excited about this cooling blanket. It came neatly packaged. It is lightweight, soft and perfect for when you want to cover up without getting too hot. It’s easy to wash and stays soft after washing. It’s a great blanket to use as a throw and have ready when you just want light coverage." — Emilee
A silky cooling blanket that'll have you rethinking the existence of magic because it's THAT refreshing
For the best care, the brand recommends washing n a laundry bag. Avoid putting it in the dryer, and instead, air dry it in a cool, ventilated place. It's available in two sizes and two colors.Promising review:
"This blanket is amazing! I have already recommended it to several people and even ordered one for a co-workers wife! Being almost 50 and suddenly becoming a hot sleeper with night sweats, this blanket has been a life saver. At first, I went to sleep with the blanket on top of my sheet, however, sharing the bed with my husband made this difficult as he didn't want the 'ice blanket' (as he calls it), touching him. Then, I resorted to sleeping with the blanket directly on me and the sheet on top. Now that the seasons are changing, I keep the blanket next to my bed and if I wake up hot in the middle of the night, I stand up, lay the blanket down on my side of the bed, then lay down on top of it and then fold the blanket over myself so I get the cooling effect from both sides! It's my own little cooling sleeping bag and I absolutely love it! So far, I have only used the cooling side and the technology in this blanket amazes me. With the blanket sitting off to the side of the bed now, every time I pick it up to fold it or move it, the cold feeling of it makes me smile every single time." — SYC4EVER
An all-season cooling blanket you'll totally want to hug since it's capable of absorbing heat in up to 95 degrees
It uses a cooling bamboo fabric that absorbs heat and provides a ventilated feel you can use year-round.Promising review:
"This blanket was advertised as cooling and it does just that. My room is quite warm in the summer and my husband and I both are hot-natured. This blanket keeps us cool while still providing cover while being soft and comfortable." — Jenn B.
A temperature-balancing weighted blanket ready to wrap you in comfort
This utilizes deep touch pressure therapy by applying gentle, even pressure across your body, which mimics the feeling of being held or hugged. It also uses temperature balancing technology to keep you comfortable in warm or cold temps. It's available in four weights.Promising review:
"I bought one. I bought another. I bought ANOTHER. DO I LOVE THESE? The interesting insulating quality means they are never too hot or too cold. They are wonderful on a bed, but if you use one on a recliner you are out like a light. The two sided cover is snuggly without being too much extra thickness. The different weights available and the fact that you can just double up a section allows for a very personal experience. Just ask anyone that has one and you will get a similar testimonial!" — SergeantErnie
A blanket with cooling fibers and a warm side, which is redefining how we think of year-round blankets
It's also pill-resistant, anti-wrinkle, and anti-fading. It's available in five sizes and five colors.Promising review:
"I didn't think I could use a blanket in the summer time, but this blanket is very cool. I keep it in a dark linen closet and take it out when the air is on. After being in the hot sun in my garden all day, I put it over me to take a nap and it cooled my skin down immediately. I didn't have to keep it on because once I cooled off my fan was good enough. It's very soft and I think it cools better if you leave it in a dark cool place until you need it. Make sure to use the fuzzy side up when it's hot. I can't wait to see how it feels in the winter." — Stephanie B.
A cooling coverlet set that comes with matching pillowcases in the same bamboo and polyester blend
It's available in two sizes and 10 colors.Promising review:
"One of the best purchases of my life. I have always used a comforter with a duvet cover. Even though I used a soft fluffy all season comforter, I got tired of it being too warm for Florida. I decided to use this quilt with my beautiful duvet cover, and it's been great. Lightweight, comfortable, looks nice in my light-colored duvet cover, and 100x easier to wash than a thick fluffy comforter. I should have used a white quilt instead of a comforter all along." — Picky Customer