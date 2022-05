18 Cooling Blankets To Help You Get A Chill Night's Sleep

A cotton cooling blanket against which summer heat won't stand a chance

It uses polyester and nylon on one side so you can avoid waking up *again* in a sweat-soaked shirt. The other side uses nylon and cotton to keep you warmer during the cooler months. For the best care, make sure you machine wash in a laundry bag and air dry in a cool, ventilated space. It comes in two sizes."Like the my other fellow hot sleepers in the review section, I have a hard time sleeping at night because I always feel too hot to sleep under a thicker blanket. It has been even harder to sleep since I had shoulder surgery and have had to wear an immobilizer, which makes me even warmer at night. I was a little hesitant to purchase a 'cooling' blanket because I wasn’t exactly sure what that meant. I purchased the twin-sized one and am pleasantly surprised. Yes, it’s a thin blanket but it’s not just a thin blanket. What I love about this blanket is that regardless of which side it is on, it’s still nice and cool. The cooler side feels great on the skin and the softer side is amazing because you can use it to keep a cool draft off of your body but it’s not overwhelming warm. Plus, even if you get warm under the softer side, you can stick your foot out on to the cooler side or just flip over the blanket to cool your body down. I love the blanket, and so does my dog. He’s a hot sleeper too, and usually won’t stay very long under a blanket, yet he loves this one. Definitely recommend." — Brittany Leatha Mae Johnson