A rechargeable bladeless fan

Bladeless and rechargeable, this fan belongs on your bedside table. A full charge lasts up to 12 hours and the modern airflow design keeps cool air coming quietly and quickly. It's easy to dust and clean, as there are no blades and it will blend in nicely with any home decor.: "This man surprised me quite a bit. So how small this guy is it sure can blow some air. It does not take up much space and the space it does take up is well worth it for how well this fan moves air and can keep you cool. It is a simple to use design with one button that you press on the front that changes the speeds to its 3 speed selection. The noise level is very minimal it does not bother me whatsoever even on its high setting. It is battery operated as well as USBC operated. The battery in the fan lasts quite a while I've had it run on high for at least six hours without it dying. I think for the value so your money you're getting a great product that you won't be disappointed in. I would highly suggest this to anyone looking. This fan is my go to every night time fan." — Kevin "Doc"