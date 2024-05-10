Imagine this: you’re heading off to bed in a breathable pajama set. Lightweight sheets laid across your bed, with a cooling blanket and pillow to boot. A tumbler of ice-cold water is there on your bedside table and black-out curtains ensure the room stays dark. You sleep for a solid eight hours without being engulfed in heat. You wake up refreshed and not damp from sweat and go on to have a great day at work.

If an evening of sleep like the one we’ve outlined above is on your vision board, we’ve curated a helpful list of home products for hot sleepers. From bedding to accessories and even some tech, they’re easy products that won’t take up too much space around your bedroom but will make a big difference in keeping the temperature down.

