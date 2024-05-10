ShoppingSleepWellnessbed

Cooling Products From Amazon To Help You Sleep Better When It's Hot Out

Guarantee that every sleep will be a cool one, even when it’s a scorcher.
Cooling pillow, sunrise lamp and Rest cooling sheets.
Imagine this: you’re heading off to bed in a breathable pajama set. Lightweight sheets laid across your bed, with a cooling blanket and pillow to boot. A tumbler of ice-cold water is there on your bedside table and black-out curtains ensure the room stays dark. You sleep for a solid eight hours without being engulfed in heat. You wake up refreshed and not damp from sweat and go on to have a great day at work.

If an evening of sleep like the one we’ve outlined above is on your vision board, we’ve curated a helpful list of home products for hot sleepers. From bedding to accessories and even some tech, they’re easy products that won’t take up too much space around your bedroom but will make a big difference in keeping the temperature down.

1
Amazon
A memory foam cooling gel pillow
Thank to the ability to add or take out extra shredded memory foam, you can ensure this cooling pillow is just the right firmness for you. It has a cooling gel side that promises to feels great under your face, head or neck and a brethable bamboo rayon side.

Promising review: "Dealing with neck conditions, it has been a significant struggle to find a pillow that provides comfort and doesn't result in pain during sleep or upon waking up. Thankfully, this pillow is a game-changing solution. The adjustable feature is truly mind-blowing, and the cooling technology is fantastic. I can't express enough how incredible this pillow is. I went ahead and purchased one for my entire family, and unanimously, we all agree – it's the best pillow EVER!!!!" — Kristel White
$19.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A set of luxuriously cold Rest sheets
Made with their own synthetic blend that mimics silk and uses ultra-fine yarns, these sheets from Rest promise to keep you seriously cool. They're designed to keep moisture and odors at bay while being soft on the skin, night after night.

Promising review: "My wife and I are both warm sleepers, so these sheets are great. They feel great, super soft, they keep us cool all night long." — MTHoward91
$199+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A budget-friendly set of cooling sheets
These cooling sheets are designed to be so lightweight you'll think they're from an expensive linen brand. Made of double-brushed microfiber, they promise to be almost weightless on the skin, letting you slumber without added heat. These come in twin-California king sizes in over 20 colors.

Promising review: "My personal thermostat is wildly off. Keeps my husband hot. So we decided to try these sheets. Did not disappoint, I’m able to regulate my heat my husband is able to not be bombared by my heat. For the first time in years we can sleep cool." — Shawna Mclean Clark
$29.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A cooling cotton waffle blanket
Listen, just because you run hot while you're sleeping doesn't mean you don't want to snuggle up under a cozy blanket. Crafted from cotton and bamboo rayon, this cooling blanket is designed to be naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-absorbing, meaning you can be super comfy without getting clammy. It's available in a throw size in addition to twin-oversized king.

Promising review: "I have tried everything to stay cool at night. Menopause heat is horrible. This is the best blanket, stay cool all night. Just buy it" — L.Smith
$27.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
Or a sleek cooling blanket
This double-sided blanket uses a heat-absorbing fabric to keep sleepers cool throughout the night. It comes in several colors, including beige, blue, dark gray, green and pink and from sizes 51 inches by 67 inches to 90 inches by 108 inches.

Promising review: "My girlfriend is a werewolf, and she radiates heat like a nuclear reactor. She sleeps with a very small cheap anime throw blanket, the central a/c at 60, and a fan full blast that could make a tornado change direction - and yet she is still hot. Then I got her this blanket and today I woke up with the fan at only half power and I could actually feel my face, she sleeps so soundly and comfortably and doesn’t heat up as much. The silky side retains a pretty constant cool feeling throughout the night and just feels really great. Overall, If you’re a hot sleeper, this is the one. Highly recommend." — Emil Novoa
$46.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A lightweight all-season duvet cover
When you run hot but still like the feeling of a comforter, you need a super lightweight duvet insert. This all-season option is crafted from super fluffy feather-down and down fiber and wrapped in a breathable 400-thread poly-cotton cover keeping the air flowing as you snore away. It comes in sizes twin-super king.

Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this duvet insert. Amazing weight, soft, and feels cool. I might order the California king for a king size bed if you want it to be longer on the sides. Highly recommend!" — Katie
$89+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of bamboo pajamas
This bamboo pajama set is perfect for hot sleepers because it's designed to be moisture-wicking and breathable for a cool night's sleep. It comes in multiple colors, including gray, pink, purple, blue, black and red and in women's sizes S-4X.

Promising review: "I can’t say enough about these PJs! I’ve told a lot of ppl about them and I’ve purchased several different styles for myself! These pjs are super soft, cooling, and lightweight. I run hot in the night and these pjs have helped with the night sweats and uncomfortable stickiness." — Bonny B
$39.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Or this lightweight set of men's pajamas
Lightweight and soft, this charming pajama set is comfortable and breathable. Stretchy and moisture-wicking, it will keep you comfy and cool through the night. This comes in eight colors from small-3XL.

Promising review: "Hubby loves sleeping in these as they are soft, comfortable and keeps him cool during warm summer nights. They launder well, with no shrinkage and no issues with threads. He wears Size L, and these run true to size. Great sleepwear set!" — bj
$27.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A tumbler to keep at your bedside
If you often wake up in the middle of the night feeling parched, you may want to add an insulated tumbler to your nightstand. This stylish 40-ounce bottle comes with a straw lid to prevent spills and keeps your beverages cold all night. It comes in several colors, including pink, green, black, mauve and white.

Promising review: "Just as pretty as the trending brand’s style. I got the sea glass sage color and it is the perfect muted color. Keeps my iced drinks super cold all day (and all night—it’s the perfect bedside table cup!). It fits in my car’s cup holders too! It checks all my boxes and is a major win for the price!" — Kelsey
$29.98 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A chic bedside water carafe
Functional and good-looking, this glass carafe has a top that becomes a glass for extra convenience. You'll love looking at this chic vessel almost as much as you'll love having water close to you through the night if you wake up warm and thirsty.

Promising review: "Works as designed. Cute and clean. Keeps your water ready to drink all night long." — Rebecca
$9.97 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A rechargeable bladeless fan
Bladeless and rechargeable, this fan belongs on your bedside table. A full charge lasts up to 12 hours and the modern airflow design keeps cool air coming quietly and quickly. It's easy to dust and clean, as there are no blades and it will blend in nicely with any home decor.

Promising review: "This man surprised me quite a bit. So how small this guy is it sure can blow some air. It does not take up much space and the space it does take up is well worth it for how well this fan moves air and can keep you cool. It is a simple to use design with one button that you press on the front that changes the speeds to its 3 speed selection. The noise level is very minimal it does not bother me whatsoever even on its high setting. It is battery operated as well as USBC operated. The battery in the fan lasts quite a while I've had it run on high for at least six hours without it dying. I think for the value so your money you're getting a great product that you won't be disappointed in. I would highly suggest this to anyone looking. This fan is my go to every night time fan." — Kevin "Doc"
$44.87 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A BedJet cooling and warming system
It's rare to find a sleeping accessory that benefits both hot and cold sleepers, but this BedJet climate control system does just that. It uses funneled ventilation to automatically adjust the temperature in your bed for each hour of the night. You can still use your own sheets other bedding that you already have or use the BedJet sheets that are specifically designed to distribute more air from the funnel. You can also get on-demand cooling or heating thanks to the included remote control. It works on all bed and mattress sizes.

Promising review: "I get extremely hot when I sleep to the point of sweating and it's gotten to be almost a daily thing. For the last few years, I had been sleeping on top of my comforter with only a small blanket because I would get too hot sleeping under a comforter. When even that began to feel too hot during the summer, I got the bed jet to cool my bed and now I can comfortably sleep under a comforter and still remain cool. One of the best purchases I have ever made." — Janet Clark
$489+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
An oscillating fan to keep your room cool
The Pelonis 40-inch oscillating tower fan saves me every summer and its narrow design makes it perfect for small spaces. It has three pre-set modes: natural, which mimics the less-predictable rhythm of an outdoor breeze; sleep, which starts off strong and slows down gradually as you drift off; and normal, which is, well, normal. It also has three intensity settings (low, middle, and high), along with an “eco” energy-saving setting. It also comes with a battery-operated remote control (just remember to buy your own batteries, since they aren’t included).

Promising review: "Using this fan in my bedroom and it has been GREAT! Much quieter than old style floor fan and the ECO and sleep modes work very well. There’s all types of bells and whistles on this fan, but so far each feature has been great. My sleep quality has definitely improved since the air circulation is more evenly distributed and I don’t have to constantly adjust the fan. The fan is not loud; just a low enough hum. But, I’ve always liked the white noise of a fan. I’m also dealing with the occasional hot flashes, so this fan is plus. I absolutely won’t be able to go back to a window or circle oscillation fan. I’m a tower fan convert." — ALA
$64.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of blackout curtains
Keep out the sun's heat while you sleep with these thermal insulated blackout curtains. They come in several colors, including gray, pink, red, navy blue and taupe and sizes up to 52 inches by 95 inches.

Promising review: "We are having a heat wave, and these do a great job of blocking out the heat from the sun. They block out most of the light. I will probably buy more of these for other windows that I am using different coverings on. We are staying cool, and saving money on the electric bill!" — Amazon customer
$17.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A Reacher sunrise alarm clock
Your light-blocking shades keep you dark and cool, but they do mean you can't naturally rise with the sun. Not to worry, this sunrise alarm clock stimulates the sun rising, giving you a natural wake up. It has a bunch of nature sounds, works as an alarm clock and can be a reading light too.

Promising review: "Want a Hatch alarm clock without the price? Here ya go. The slow wake with the sunlight for the alarm has been a GAME CHANGER for me. I really am glad I purchased it!" — Amanda Goodwin
$39.99 at Amazon
