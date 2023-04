An oscillating fan to keep your room cool

The Pelonis 40-inch oscillating tower fan saves me every summer and its narrow design makes it perfect for small spaces. It has three pre-set modes: natural, which mimics the less-predictable rhythm of an outdoor breeze; sleep, which starts off strong and slows down gradually as you drift off; and normal, which is, well, normal. It also has three intensity settings (low, middle, and high), along with an “eco” energy-saving setting. It also comes with a battery-operated remote control (just remember to buy your own batteries , since they aren’t included)."Using this fan in my bedroom and it has been GREAT! Much quieter than old style floor fan and the ECO and sleep modes work very well. There’s all types of bells and whistles on this fan, but so far each feature has been great. My sleep quality has definitely improved since the air circulation is more evenly distributed and I don’t have to constantly adjust the fan. The fan is not loud; just a low enough hum. But, I’ve always liked the white noise of a fan. I’m also dealing with the occasional hot flashes, so this fan is plus. I absolutely won’t be able to go back to a window or circle oscillation fan. I’m a tower fan convert." — ALA