10 Genius Products To Help Hot Sleepers Get Better Rest

These clever solutions will make all your nights feel like cool ones.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BedJet-Cooling-Heating-Climate-Control/dp/B01BMCWJ7G?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6447d470e4b039ec4e810908%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="BedJet 3" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6447d470e4b039ec4e810908" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BedJet-Cooling-Heating-Climate-Control/dp/B01BMCWJ7G?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6447d470e4b039ec4e810908%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">BedJet 3</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tempur-Pedic-TEMPUR-Cloud-Washable-Assembled-Warranty/dp/B07CNRG34Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6447d470e4b039ec4e810908%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze dual cooling pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6447d470e4b039ec4e810908" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tempur-Pedic-TEMPUR-Cloud-Washable-Assembled-Warranty/dp/B07CNRG34Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6447d470e4b039ec4e810908%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze dual cooling pillow</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PELONIS-Oscillating-Control-Settings-15-Hour/dp/B086MFKGJ8?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6447d470e4b039ec4e810908%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Pelonis oscillating tower fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6447d470e4b039ec4e810908" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PELONIS-Oscillating-Control-Settings-15-Hour/dp/B086MFKGJ8?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6447d470e4b039ec4e810908%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Pelonis oscillating tower fan</a>
Amazon
A BedJet 3, Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze dual cooling pillow and Pelonis oscillating tower fan

As a longtime hot sleeper, I understand firsthand how difficult it is to get quality z’s when it seems as though your body has a built-in sauna. Plus, in summer, sleep is bound to be even more sweaty and less comfortable. But by making a few changes to your sleeping setup, you can be on your way to a cooler snooze session in no time.

Some of these tweaks include swapping out heavier sheets and comforters for more lightweight, breathable options and enlisting the help of a powerful tower fan to keep air circulating around your bedroom. You can find these hot sleeper solutions and more on our list below, which contains reviewer-approved items that may help you achieve a more comfortable (and cooler) night’s sleep.

1
Amazon
An oscillating fan to keep your room cool
The Pelonis 40-inch oscillating tower fan saves me every summer and its narrow design makes it perfect for small spaces. It has three pre-set modes: natural, which mimics the less-predictable rhythm of an outdoor breeze; sleep, which starts off strong and slows down gradually as you drift off; and normal, which is, well, normal. It also has three intensity settings (low, middle, and high), along with an “eco” energy-saving setting. It also comes with a battery-operated remote control (just remember to buy your own batteries, since they aren’t included).

Promising review: "Using this fan in my bedroom and it has been GREAT! Much quieter than old style floor fan and the ECO and sleep modes work very well. There’s all types of bells and whistles on this fan, but so far each feature has been great. My sleep quality has definitely improved since the air circulation is more evenly distributed and I don’t have to constantly adjust the fan. The fan is not loud; just a low enough hum. But, I’ve always liked the white noise of a fan. I’m also dealing with the occasional hot flashes, so this fan is plus. I absolutely won’t be able to go back to a window or circle oscillation fan. I’m a tower fan convert." — ALA
$69.99 at Amazon
2
Brooklinen
A lightweight down alternative comforter
Brooklinen offers its top-rated down comforter in a variety of weights, including a summer-friendly lightweight option that features down cluster fill with a cotton sateen shell that is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. It comes in twin to California king.

Promising review: "This comforter is like a cloud. Never have I ever been more excited to get into bed. I bought it because I run hot when I sleep and I have no regrets. I was worried that my 20 lb weighted blanket and 80 lb couch potato dog would depress the filling, but it survived the test and is still as wondrously fluffy as when I first unpacked it." — Andrea K.
$119+ at Brooklinen (originally $159+)
3
Amazon
A tumbler to keep at your bedside
If you often wake up in the middle of the night feeling parched, you may want to add an insulated tumbler to your nightstand. This stylish 40-ounce bottle comes with a straw lid to prevent spills and keeps your beverages cold all night. It comes in several colors, including pink, green, black, mauve and white.

Promising review: "Just as pretty as the trending brand’s style. I got the sea glass sage color and it is the perfect muted color. Keeps my iced drinks super cold all day (and all night—it’s the perfect bedside table cup!). It fits in my car’s cup holders too! It checks all my boxes and is a major win for the price!" — Kelsey
$29.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A cooling memory foam pillow
Tempur-Pedic's Tempur-Cloud Breeze dual cooling pillow has a gel layer on both sides to promote cool sleeping and is made of pressure-relieving materials that provide comfort for your neck, head and shoulders.

Promising review: "LOVE this pillow! I get sooo hot at night and have had to always flip my pillows several times a night! This pillow keeps me cool ALL night! I’m mostly a stomach and side sleeper and it is soft enough to do that; but it also is firm enough when I’m on my back reading or watching TV! Highly recommend!!!" — Paul Gandy
$156.68 at Amazon$199+ at Tempur-Pedic
5
Amazon
A cooling blanket
This double-sided blanket uses Japanese Arc-Chill technology to absorb body heat to keep sleepers cool throughout the night. It comes in several colors, including beige, blue, dark gray, green and pink and from sizes 51 inches by 67 inches to 90 inches by 108 inches.

Promising review: "My girlfriend is a werewolf, and she radiates heat like a nuclear reactor. She sleeps with a very small cheap anime throw blanket, the central a/c at 60, and a fan full blast that could make a tornado change direction - and yet she is still hot. Then I got her this blanket and today I woke up with the fan at only half power and I could actually feel my face, she sleeps so soundly and comfortably and doesn’t heat up as much. The silky side retains a pretty constant cool feeling throughout the night and just feels really great. Overall, If you’re a hot sleeper, this is the one. Highly recommend." — Emil Novoa
$40+ at Amazon
6
Sijo
A set of cooling eucalyptus sheets
Sijo's hypoallergenic eucalyptus sheets are perfect for hot sleepers as they're ultra-soft and cooling. The set includes one fitted sheet, two pillowcases and the option to add a flat sheet. They come in seven colors: green, white, cream, pink, light gray, dark gray and blue in sizes twin to California king.

Promising review: "This is the only sheet/duvet set I’ve ever found that ACTUALLY cools you down. I usually sleep so hot, but with this set I wake up not sweaty for the first time ever." — Dylan W.
$80.75+ at Sijo
7
Amazon
A pair of blackout curtains
Keep out the sun's heat while you sleep with these thermal insulated blackout curtains. They come in several colors, including gray, pink, red, navy blue and taupe and sizes up to 52 inches by 95 inches.

Promising review: "We are having a heat wave, and these do a great job of blocking out the heat from the sun. They block out most of the light. I will probably buy more of these for other windows that I am using different coverings on. We are staying cool, and saving money on the electric bill!" — Amazon customer
$21.99+ at Amazon
8
Riley
A breathable coverlet for summer sleeping
Coverlets are typically constructed with breathable cotton, making them an ideal choice for bedding in warm months instead of heavier comforters. This delightfully textured Riley cotton coverlet comes in several colors including yellow, lavender, green, red and black. It's made of 100% cotton and comes in twin to California king.

Promising review: "This blanket is perfect for sleeping in a hot climate like Texas. It's soft and comfortable, and works well for layering." — Tristin H.
$110+ at Riley
9
Amazon
A BedJet cooling and warming system
It's rare to find a sleeping accessory that benefits both hot and cold sleepers, but this BedJet climate control system does just that. It uses funneled ventilation to automatically adjust the temperature in your bed for each hour of the night. You can still use your own sheets other bedding that you already have or use the BedJet sheets that are specifically designed to distribute more air from the funnel. You can also get on-demand cooling or heating thanks to the included remote control. It works on all bed and mattress sizes.

Promising review: "I get extremely hot when I sleep to the point of sweating and it's gotten to be almost a daily thing. For the last few years, I had been sleeping on top of my comforter with only a small blanket because I would get too hot sleeping under a comforter. When even that began to feel too hot during the summer, I got the bed jet to cool my bed and now I can comfortably sleep under a comforter and still remain cool. One of the best purchases I have ever made." — Janet Clark
$489+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A set of bamboo pajamas
This bamboo pajama set is perfect for hot sleepers because it's moisture-wicking and breathable for a cool night's sleep. It comes in multiple colors, including gray, pink, purple, blue, black and red and in women's sizes S-4X.

Promising review: "I can’t say enough about these PJs! I’ve told a lot of ppl about them and I’ve purchased several different styles for myself! These pjs are super soft, cooling, and lightweight. I run hot in the night and these pjs have helped with the night sweats and uncomfortable stickiness." — Bonny B
$39.99 at Amazon
