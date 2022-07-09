If you’ve ever come home after a long, sticky day spent outside in the summer, you are probably familiar with feeling like you may never stop sweating again.
People who exercise regularly can probably second this. In the summer months, it can just feel impossible to cool down. Luckily, cooling towels exist — and they are game-changers.
Though there are quite a few different versions available, some of the most effective versions stay ice cold for up to two hours and you can activate the cooling effect with just water. They can make a serious difference for outdoor parties, concerts, sporting events and more. Our editors swear by them, but you really have to experience them to understand the hype. Here are a few different versions and testimonials from happy customers.
