Weird Al, Kenan Thompson Among Celebrities Honoring Late Rapper Coolio

Celebrities and fans took to social media on Wednesday to honor rapper Coolio following his death at the age of 59.

Coolio was reportedly found dead in a Los Angeles bathroom on Wednesday, TMZ reported.

Over the course of his career, Coolio received several accolades, including a Grammy Award, an American Music Award and three MTV Video Music Awards.

His Billboard Hot 100-topping song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which interpolates part of Stevie Wonder’s “Pastime Paradise,” sold over 2 million copies worldwide and was featured in the 1995 movie “Dangerous Minds.”

Kenan Thompson, whose Nickelodeon show “Kenan & Kel” featured a theme song from Coolio, wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!” alongside a picture of the rapper.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, who parodied “Gangsta’s Paradise” as “Amish Paradise,” tweeted a photo of him hugging the late musician:

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

Actor Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in “Dangerous Minds” and was featured in the “Gangsta’s Paradise” video, wrote on her Instagram that she was “heartbroken” over his death:

Read more Coolio tributes from musicians, actors and fans below:

Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022

I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away. — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 29, 2022

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022

Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav,,, He loved telling everyone that. We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. #RIP my friend. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) September 29, 2022

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio 🙏🏾 #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022

Also born on Aug 1st …Coolio was a ⁦@hiphopgods⁩ MC from LowProfile on up. We did a parody film Burn Hollywood Burn 1997 where I threw in acting because we sought the score & soundtrack. We were called the Brothers ⁦@Coolio⁩ had plenty funny real stories #RestInBeats pic.twitter.com/2y7BFBEG0M — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 29, 2022

