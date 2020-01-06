HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
If you’ve resolved to sleep better in 2020, you’ll definitely need a bed that’ll actually help you snooze. You can’t have sweet dreams without the perfect pillow (and maybe a silk sleeping mask that one of editors swears by).
Luckily, finding the right pillow doesn’t have to be a nightmare: There’s a top-rated one at — wait for it — Amazon.
The Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow checks off a lot of the boxes for what you’re looking for in a pillow. It’s cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, fully adjustable and made from a mix of memory foam and microfiber. The pillow’s case is made with a blend of bamboo-derived rayon and polyester that is meant to be breathable, soft and resistant to dust mites.
It currently has a 4.3-star rating from nearly 13,000 reviewers.
The pillow comes in two sizes, including a queen size version that’s $60. The king size is slightly pricer at $65. Both sizes of the pillow are eligible for free shipping on Amazon.
What makes this pillow unique is that you’re able to access the memory foam fill inside of it — adjusting it so it works for your shape and sleep position. The pillow comes with half a pound of bonus fill, and adding more into the pillow will give you a higher loft.
Don’t sleep on finally getting a good night’s sleep this year.