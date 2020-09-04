Cooper Hoffman, Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son, Starring In Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, has joined the family business.

The younger Hoffman, now 17, is making his major acting debut in the central role of a Paul Thomas Anderson movie that has already begun shooting, reports say.

Hoffman portrays a child star in the San Fernando Valley of the 1970s in a coming-of-age story that also features singer-songwriter Alana Haim, The Hollywood Reporter noted. Bradley Cooper has joined the cast as well.

James Devaney via Getty Images Philip Seymour Hoffman and Cooper Hoffman attend a Knicks game in January 2013.

Hoffman follows in his father’s footsteps for his choice of director as well. His dad worked on several movies with Anderson, including “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “The Master,” Deadline wrote.

The elder Hoffman, who won a best actor Academy Award for “Capote” in 2006, died in 2014 from a drug overdose. He was 46.

A rep for MGM, which is backing the movie after acquiring it from Focus, did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!