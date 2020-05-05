Coping In The Age Of COVID-19: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
For a chance to be featured here, participate in the comments by clicking the gray speech bubble to the left, next to the social share icons, which will open up the comments panel.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“The mask would not have been for his protection, but rather to protect others from him. Being who he is, he should know this. His action was incredibly self-centered and selfish.”
— Jeffrey Olin
“The Mayo Clinic shouldn’t have allowed him in without a face mask, period.”
— Trey John
“Vital statistics are public information. Personal details may be privileged but the fact of a particular person’s death is public information.”
— Eric Baxter
“The people in the state of Florida deserve to know the numbers so they can determine the best way to protect themselves and their families.”
— Amy Detrick
“People don’t seem to realize how contagious the coronavirus is and how deadly it can be. They’re being self-centered and intentionally ignorant. Watch the health care providers speaking about their experiences. Look in their eyes. It’s not a joke.”
— Jane Doyle
“They are protesting a virus? Huh? How does that work? Nature will see their guns, hear their voices and what next? The virus will quit reproducing?”
— Susan Lee
“Actually listening to these people is frightening. The lack of any attempt at rationality reminds us of just how uneducated and ignorant the populace has become. They embrace it.”
— Gregg James
“When you refuse to wear a mask and social distance during a pandemic, that is not exercising your freedom; rather it is trampling on the freedom of others.”
— Rosalee Harris
“Trump can brag all he wants about how many tests have been taken, but this isn’t stopping the virus from spreading and killing people.”
— Ave Oakley
“Trump was already the greatest president at breaking promises in history. No one will ever touch his record now.”
— T Coolidge