NewsNation Reporter Arrested At Ohio Governor's Press Conference

A shocking clip shows law enforcement handcuffing a NewsNation correspondent while he was reporting from a press conference attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Wednesday.

Evan Lambert, a NewsNation correspondent based in Washington, D.C., was arrested in East Palestine, Ohio, as he was covering the aftermath of a train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line.

Police told Lambert, who was doing a live shot from an Ohio Emergency Management Agency press conference, to be quiet as DeWine spoke before they eventually pushed him “to the ground, cuffed and arrested” him, according to the subscription television network, formerly known as WGN America.

DeWine said Wednesday that the arrest was not something he authorized law enforcement to do.

“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”

Lambert, as he was placed into a squad car, said, “It’s tough to do your job in America in 2023, but we’ll keep doing it.”

Lambert was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, according to a statement from NewsNation’s Washington bureau chief, Mike Viqueira. He was eventually released from jail late Wednesday.

Viqueira, who said Lambert was safe and calm, said the reporter was doing his job at the press conference.

“As you see from the videos, he was doing his job ― what hundreds of journalists do without incident ― reporting to the public on a matter of urgent, critical interest to our audience,” Viqueira said.

DeWine’s office, in a statement to NewsNation, said the governor has “always respected the media’s right to report live.”

“Because the Governor did not witness what occurred after the broadcast ended, we cannot provide comment on what led to the reporter’s arrest.”