James Corden: 'American Ninja Warrior' More Patriotic Than Trump's Speech

James Corden found President Donald Trump’s nationally televised speech on border wall funding to be quite grim.

“It was very bleak, it was dark, punctuated by more than a few sniffles,” the host of “The Late Late Show” said.

“They could have aired a rerun of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and it would have been more nuanced, patriotic and reassuring,” Corden added.

He also mocked Trump’s claim that the wall would pay for itself.

“Is it a wall or someone on a nightmare Tinder date?” Corden asked.

Check out the video above to see why Corden thinks Melania Trump will be joining her husband on his visit to the southern border this week.