Waterpik's Extremely Portable Water Flosser Is Over 30% Off Right Now

Water flossers are a popular dental hygiene tool for many — and Waterpik is one of the most recognizable names in the game. The brand’s American Dental Association-approved tools are beloved by reviewers for their powerful plaque-busting abilities, but some of the more heavy-duty models can occupy more real estate, making them inconvenient for smaller bathrooms and unfeasible for traveling.
Luckily, there’s a streamlined option available at Amazon right now — Waterpik’s Cordless Advanced model — for less than $70, which is over 30% off its typical price of $99.99. It has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and 39,970 reviewers have given the device 5 stars.
While most of Waterpik’s cordless water flosser are created fairly equal, this pared-down option makes a really smart buy for anyone who wants Waterpik’s powerful pressurized cleaning stream but doesn’t need a lot of bells and whistles. The Advanced offers three settings, is whisper quiet and has a rechargeable battery, which connects magnetically and can charge in up to four hours.
The Waterpik Cordless Advanced promises to banish 99.99% percent of plaque bacteria from your — ahem — pearly whites with an effectiveness rate double that of dental floss. It comes with four interchangeable tips and a 7-ounce water reservoir for up to 45 seconds of continuous cleaning, and the higher-capacity battery life will power the device for a maximum of 36 minutes. It also has global voltage compatibility and a compact 3-inch footprint, so you can whisk it in into your suitcase on your next trip without a second thought (as many of the reviewers below have done).
See what some Amazon reviewers had to say about this compact device, or just scroll all the way down to get one for yourself during this dazzling sale.
“My dentist recommended this product and I’m glad I purchased it. Works well, easy to use, and doesn’t take up too much room in my suitcase when I travel.” — Amazon Customer
“I have braces and at times even with orthodontic flossers, it is hard to get in between my teeth or the brackets. This water flosser does the trick. The lowest setting is perfect for cleaning all of the small seeds or other food debris that gets caught in my brackets or between my teeth. It’s portable and cordless and the charge lasts a long time. I just fill it with warm water and it does a great job. One cycle will usually get all the debris loose but on occasion, I fill the reservoir again and give my mouth a second cleaning before brushing. Highly recommend.” — Patti Mcclure
“My teeth are very close together which makes standard flossing difficult. I love this water pick as it is easy to use and does a good job.” — Clarence Thistle
“This waterpik is made for travel. It only holds 45 seconds of flossing water. You have to refill water chamber if you need more flossing. Its easy to hold and use. It has 2 power levels for the water floss. Effective.” — Rachel
“Having owned three previous non-waterpic dental water cleaners that ultimately failed, I can highly recommend the genuine Waterpic as the best and most durable, and the highest quality.” — natca1
“My wife and I are dependent on the waterpik in our bathroom. We are pleased to be able to use a travel version. We are very happy with this product.” — Peter Keim