Golf Underdog Corey Conners Becomes A Somebody In Life-Changing Win

Stacy Revere via Getty Images Corey Conners celebrates after winning his first PGA tournament.

Corey Conners is the epitome of an underdog.

The pro golfer had never won a PGA Tour or affiliated tournament. Ever.

He hadn’t even made the cut in five of his last six events.

And, as of a week ago, he wasn’t even in the Valero Texas Open. He had to grind his way through a six-man playoff in a qualifier just to squeak into the competition’s field.

But by late Sunday, the 27-year-old Canadian was celebrating a sweet, two-stroke victory with his wife, Malory, who earlier could be seen drinking white wine in the gallery as the anticipation grew, For the Win reported.

Conners earned $1.35 million ― and the last spot in this week’s Masters Tournament. That should take the edge off, too.

He became the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour tournament in nine years.