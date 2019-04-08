SPORTS

Golf Underdog Corey Conners Becomes A Somebody In Life-Changing Win

The Canadian won a six-man playoff just to qualify for the Valero Texas Open. Then he secured the victory for a huge payday and an entry into the Masters.
Corey Conners celebrates after winning his first PGA tournament.
Corey Conners is the epitome of an underdog.

The pro golfer had never won a PGA Tour or affiliated tournament. Ever.

He hadn’t even made the cut in five of his last six events.

And, as of a week ago, he wasn’t even in the Valero Texas Open. He had to grind his way through a six-man playoff in a qualifier just to squeak into the competition’s field.

But by late Sunday, the 27-year-old Canadian was celebrating a sweet, two-stroke victory with his wife, Malory, who earlier could be seen drinking white wine in the gallery as the anticipation grew, For the Win reported.

Conners earned $1.35 million ― and the last spot in this week’s Masters Tournament. That should take the edge off, too.

He became the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour tournament in nine years.

“It’s a dream come true,” Conners told The Associated Press. “I won’t be as stressful on Mondays.”

