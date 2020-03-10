Charlie Sheen Denies Corey Feldman's Accusation He Raped Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen is speaking out against accusations that he raped Corey Haim when he was 19 and the late teen star was 13.

Actor Corey Feldman makes the accusation in “(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys,” a new documentary that premiered Monday night in Los Angeles, according to EW.com.

In one scene that Rolling Stone said “drew gasps” from the premiere audience, Feldman accused the “Two and a Half Men” star of raping Haim ― who died in 2010 ― while the two were working on the 1986 film “Lucas.”

Feldman says in the film that Haim told him Sheen took him between two trailers and “raped me in broad daylight.”

In a statement to HuffPost, Sheen vehemently denied Feldman’s allegations.

“These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred,” Sheen said, adding that he urged everyone “to consider the source and read what [Haim’s] mother Judy Haim has to say.”

These allegations aren’t new. In fact, Sheen sued the National Enquirer for libel in 2017 after the tabloid printed Feldman’s rape allegations. (The parties settled in 2018.) But the accusations are getting new attention because of the documentary.

However, Feldman’s film does feature a scene showing Judy Haim on “The Dr. Oz Show” in 2017 identifying a different actor, not Sheen, as her son’s rapist.

Haim also denied Sheen ever raped her son to Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

“My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up,” she said. “If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up.”