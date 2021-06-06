Corey Lewandowski: Trump Has Not Spoken To Me Of Being Reinstated

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Sunday appeared to dismiss reports that Donald Trump has been telling associates he expects to be reinstalled as president by this summer, reasoning that he’s never heard that himself.

“I’ve spoken to the former president dozens if not more than a hundred times since he has left the White House and the president and I have not had that conversation about him being reinstated,” Lewandowski, who leads Trump’s super PAC, said in an interview with “Fox News Sunday.”

He added that he cannot comment on what Trump “has said to other individuals because it has not been a conversation I have had with him.”

Lewandowski, responding to a question by host Chris Wallace on Trump’s legal ability to be reinstated, said he personally doesn’t know of any provision under the Constitution that would allow an individual to come back into office if a recount deems the results to be inaccurate.

Lewandowski’s comments follow reports by The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and the National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke stating that Trump expects to be reinstated as president by this summer.

Trump directly teased the prospect of another presidential run in 2024 at a GOP convention in North Carolina on Saturday. He has also continued to outwardly call the 2020 election “rigged” and a “big lie” but, at least on Saturday, he did not publicly suggest he may be reinstated this year.

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, also dismissed the reports in a recent interview with Fox News.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August,” she said, while adding: “Maybe there’s something I don’t know.”