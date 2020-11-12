People close to Trump who have reportedly caught the virus recently include Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development; Brian Jack, White House political affairs director; David Bossie, who is steering the Trump campaign’s legal attacks on the election results; Healy Baumgardner, a former campaign staffer; and Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) confirmed over the weekend that he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, meaning he had the virus at some time over the last eight months.

People who contract the virus can take up to 14 days to show symptoms, so it is possible that others who attended the election night party have yet to be diagnosed.