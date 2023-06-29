Montreal Canadiens goaltending great Carey Price let one slip by on Wednesday ― but it wasn’t a puck. (Watch the video below.)

It was the name of the team’s first-round pick in the NHL draft.

Price, who is the team’s winningest goalie and last played in the 2021-22 season, was tasked with announcing the Canadiens’ choice at No. 5 on the ESPN broadcast. He said the team was “proud to select David ...” and his mind appeared to go blank. He laughed awkwardly before general manager Kent Hughes stepped in with the save.

Advertisement

“We planned it that way,” Hughes joked as he proceeded to state David Reinbacher’s full name.

Carey Price had an opportunity to do the funniest thing possible and he TOOK it pic.twitter.com/R3mePWeEwg — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 28, 2023

Price owned his goof on Twitter ― with a funny twist.

“Boy that was embarrassing. Sorry David….. Reinbacher,” he wrote.

Boy that was embarrassing. Sorry David….. Reinbacher. 🤦🏻♂️😅 — Carey Price (@CP0031) June 29, 2023

Reinbacher said Price also apologized to him on the stage.

“I was like, ‘No problem, I guess,’” the defenseman said in an interview after the incident. “You got to look up to such a great guy. It was stunning to shake his hand. Very thankful for that.”

Reinbacher looked happy just the same to be drafted by one of the sport’s iconic franchises.

David Reinbacher is selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 5 overall pick during round one of the NHL draft. Bruce Bennett via Getty Images