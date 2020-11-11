Cori Bush Asked For Help Styling A Congressional Wardrobe. Naturally, Ocasio-Cortez Delivered.

Cori Bush made history last week when she became Missouri’s first elected Black congresswoman. The activist and nurse heads to Washington with big priorities ― like championing the working class and fighting back against racial injustice ― as well as at least one very relatable question.
How is she going to afford a Congress-worthy wardrobe when she gets there? She posed the question in a Tuesday night post:
Before she could hear our resounding “YES!” to the query, members of Congress, Rep. including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), were quick to chime in and offer some of their own tips.
“Thrifting, renting and patience as you get your closet together, sis,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “Capsule wardrobe will be your best friend.”
She also shouted out fellow congresswoman and friend Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) for having “the accessory game down,” and pointed out that these practices ― both thrifting and renting, are environmentally friendly.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) shared one of her secrets:
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who with Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Tlaib are the four progressive lawmakers who’ve become known as “The Squad,” offered her own expertise. "I specialize in $50 or less outfits," she said.
Democrat Pam Keith, who last week lost her bid for a House seat in Florida, chimed in.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) shared one of her favorite stores:
And fashion brand ELOQUII was even quick to offer its services ― though it’s not clear if Bush would be permitted to accept that offer.
The moment of stylish sisterhood was a welcome reprieve from the general darkness of Twitter this week, and a good resource for us thrift enthusiasts, too.
Now we’re just excited for the fashion show ― and for Bush to start her term.