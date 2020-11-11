Cori Bush Asked For Help Styling A Congressional Wardrobe. Naturally, Ocasio-Cortez Delivered.

Cori Bush made history last week when she became Missouri’s first elected Black congresswoman. The activist and nurse heads to Washington with big priorities ― like championing the working class and fighting back against racial injustice ― as well as at least one very relatable question.

How is she going to afford a Congress-worthy wardrobe when she gets there? She posed the question in a Tuesday night post:

The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it’s really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill. So I’m going thrift shopping tomorrow.



Should I do a fashion show? ⬇️ — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 11, 2020

Before she could hear our resounding “YES!” to the query, members of Congress, Rep. including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), were quick to chime in and offer some of their own tips.

Thrifting, renting, and patience as you get your closet together sis. Capsule wardrobe will be your best friend. @AyannaPressley has the accessory game down



Good news is that all these practices are very sustainable and good for the planet! 😉 https://t.co/X4Cyy8HOwF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2020

“Thrifting, renting and patience as you get your closet together, sis,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “Capsule wardrobe will be your best friend.”

She also shouted out fellow congresswoman and friend Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) for having “the accessory game down,” and pointed out that these practices ― both thrifting and renting, are environmentally friendly.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) shared one of her secrets:

Cori, I still wear some of my maternity clothes under those blazers. 🤷🏾‍♀️



P.S. I get the most compliments from the clothes I got from thrift shops. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 11, 2020

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who with Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Tlaib are the four progressive lawmakers who’ve become known as “The Squad,” offered her own expertise. "I specialize in $50 or less outfits," she said.

Thrifting is the way to go, it also makes your look unique. @israhirsi & I do this often, it’s also where I get most of my jewelry.



Somali shops in my district have the best scarves on a budget, will get you some to spice up any wardrobe.



I specialize in $50 or less outfits 😊 https://t.co/cxsftlekqm — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 11, 2020

Democrat Pam Keith, who last week lost her bid for a House seat in Florida, chimed in.

Great idea.



My trick is Rent the Runway for more posh outfits. Never have to wear the same outfit twice. — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) November 11, 2020

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) shared one of her favorite stores:

Cori- look forward to serving with you. here’s a place i go to that’s near the Capitol in eastern market: https://t.co/KvmJy0wXeV — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) November 11, 2020

And fashion brand ELOQUII was even quick to offer its services ― though it’s not clear if Bush would be permitted to accept that offer.

Hi Congresswoman-elect Bush. We would absolutely LOVE to dress you! — ELOQUII (@ELOQUII) November 11, 2020

The moment of stylish sisterhood was a welcome reprieve from the general darkness of Twitter this week, and a good resource for us thrift enthusiasts, too.