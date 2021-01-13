Cori Bush Condemns Republicans Who Skirted Metal Detectors At U.S. Capitol

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) lambasted her Republican colleagues who refused to follow new safety rules at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, saying lawmakers who refused to use new metal detectors to do their work in Congress should get another job.

“For those that did that, first of all, we’re talking about your job,” Bush told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “Let’s just look at it from the most basic level: If you work at McDonald’s you have to wear the uniform or you’re not working today.”

To my colleagues who won't go through the metal detectors:



Have you ever had a job before? If you work at McDonald’s and you don’t wear the uniform, you don’t work that day.



If you won’t abide by the rules of this job, go find another one 👋🏾 https://t.co/rPO2xek1iB — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 13, 2021

Many House Republicans refused to use the metal detectors on Tuesday evening when they entered the chamber to vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to strip President Donald Trump of his powers. The Capitol safety measures were enacted after the violent insurrection there last week, fanned by Trump and his allies.

But as HuffPost’s Matt Fuller reported, at least 10 Republicans walked around the detectors as a group, disregarding Capitol Police officers who were guarding the door.

Just watched about 10 Republicans walk around the magnetometer.



Didn’t see them all, but among the group was Ralph Northham and Scott Perry.



Jeff Duncan bypassed the metal detector right before them. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021

Bush’s comments came as another lawmaker, Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), attacked the use of metal detectors as an “appalling” infringement on his right to carry a gun.

“The speaker and her Democratic colleagues think an appropriate response is to prevent members from exercising their Second Amendment constitutional rights in the very place that wasn’t secure a week ago,” Steube said on the House floor. “This attack didn’t come from the inside; it came from the outside. And to respond by restricting members’ Second Amendment rights … is appalling.”

“Take note, America,” he said, “this is what you have to look forward to in the Joe Biden administration.

Here's Greg Steube atrocity remarks, also calling the use metal detectors "appalling." pic.twitter.com/w064NVBmuk — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 13, 2021

Bush said Tuesday night that her Republican colleagues were simply trying to “push the limits as far as they can.”

“You know what,” she added, “If they want a bye for the simple things this job calls for, then go find another one.”