Reviewers Adore These Lightweight Massage Balls For Long Walks And Hikes

“Came recommended to me to carry along for use after long walks / hiking. Just the right size for carrying along and super light. Feels good to roll under your feet and actually along legs and your back for those tired muscles!” — esola

“After seeing a post about how these RAW cork balls helped an AT hiker’s feet on the trail feel better, I instantly purchased a pair for myself. I’ve been struggling with foot pain related to Posterior Tibial Tendonitis. After rolling my foot on these balls several times a day for a week the pain has been decreased immensely. After long hikes my feet used to be INCREDIBLY painful to walk on. It would take ice and ibuprofen and elevation to make them feel better by the next morning. The firm pressure that the raw cork balls provide gets to the pressure points that help release the tight tendons and make the recovery process so much faster. I now roll my feet for 15-20min and ice for 30 min and they feel better instantly. They are lightweight which makes them a backpacker or hiker dream. I plan on taking these with me on all my hikes and rolling my feet at least once during the hike to see if that will help prevent the end of hike pain I am now experiencing. I highly recommend them. Well worth the cost!” — KM

“I wish I bought this sooner! I took this along on my recent 4 day trip into the White Mountains. At the end of each day it was great to be able to roll out sore muscles. It made the soreness the following day much better than any of my past overnights. I would highly recommend this to any backpacker doing multiple day hiking. Well worth the minimal extra weight in my opinion.” — l0standw0ndering

“Perfect for camp after a long day of hiking. You can rub the sore muscles out or use it on your feet. Ultralight, and takes up almost no room in my pack.” — Joe S

“This little cork ball was recommended by the hiking community. This is a very dense cork ball. Much harder then the ones you use on wine bottles. I love using it on the bottom of my feet. Its also small enough to roll between the soft tissues of you’re hand. Its really light weight and amazing for the hiker or anyone with arthritis. I would recommend buying a larger Rawology to roll on the backside. Nothing better then a long day of hiking. Take those shoes off and roll it all over. The reduction in the lactic acid buildup will greatly enhance the ability to hike further. I also was a long time varsity runner and wished I had this years ago.” — Rober P