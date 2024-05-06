Reviewers Adore These Lightweight Massage Balls For Long Walks And Hikes

If you’re a hiker, you’re probably no stranger to muscle pain. Sore feet and legs are par for the course at the end of a hike, especially if you’re doing long-distance trails, but you don’t have to grin and bear it — and in fact, you shouldn’t.
When your muscles are strained or stressed, they can form small, painful knots called trigger points. According to WebMD, trigger point massage therapy can improve blood flow and muscle relaxation, as well as encourage the release of contracted muscle fibers. The good news is you don’t necessarily have to see a professional every time your muscles are giving you grief: You can manage your trigger points at home through massaging them with your hands or elbows, or by using a tool like a massage ball.
Massage balls help increase blood flow and release muscle tension as you roll them over trigger points, and their small shape can help you reach areas of your body you might not be able to massage as easily with just your hands, like your back muscles. Having one in your pack can be a godsend during a hike, and luckily for you, I’ve found one that reviewers swear by: the Rawlogy cork travel masssage ball, available on Amazon now for under $15.
You can buy this massage ball in multiple diameters, depending on the areas you want to massage. The extra-small 0.75-inch is ideal for hands and wrists, while the 1.4- or 1.9-inch are the perfect size for your feet. If you want to massage your back muscles, the largest size of 2.5-inch will help you reach all those muscles.
No matter the size(s) you choose, the ball can easily fit in your backpack so you don’t have to worry about lugging around a big, bulky tool on your hike. Reviewers are obsessed with how lightweight the recycled cork ball is, too. Multiple reviewers have also pointed out that the Rawlogy ball has been helpful in for their plantar fasciitis and chronic pain.
With 4.7 stars across over 1,200 reviews, why not try massaging your trigger points with this ball the next time you’re out on a hike? Take it from the reviews below — just like supportive walking shoes and quick-dry pants, this ball is a must-have for hikers.
Check out some informative reviews below or just scroll all the way down to add this nifty little tool to your own Amazon cart.
“Came recommended to me to carry along for use after long walks / hiking. Just the right size for carrying along and super light. Feels good to roll under your feet and actually along legs and your back for those tired muscles!” — esola
“After seeing a post about how these RAW cork balls helped an AT hiker’s feet on the trail feel better, I instantly purchased a pair for myself. I’ve been struggling with foot pain related to Posterior Tibial Tendonitis. After rolling my foot on these balls several times a day for a week the pain has been decreased immensely. After long hikes my feet used to be INCREDIBLY painful to walk on. It would take ice and ibuprofen and elevation to make them feel better by the next morning. The firm pressure that the raw cork balls provide gets to the pressure points that help release the tight tendons and make the recovery process so much faster. I now roll my feet for 15-20min and ice for 30 min and they feel better instantly. They are lightweight which makes them a backpacker or hiker dream. I plan on taking these with me on all my hikes and rolling my feet at least once during the hike to see if that will help prevent the end of hike pain I am now experiencing. I highly recommend them. Well worth the cost!” — KM
“I wish I bought this sooner! I took this along on my recent 4 day trip into the White Mountains. At the end of each day it was great to be able to roll out sore muscles. It made the soreness the following day much better than any of my past overnights. I would highly recommend this to any backpacker doing multiple day hiking. Well worth the minimal extra weight in my opinion.” — l0standw0ndering
“Perfect for camp after a long day of hiking. You can rub the sore muscles out or use it on your feet. Ultralight, and takes up almost no room in my pack.” — Joe S
“This little cork ball was recommended by the hiking community. This is a very dense cork ball. Much harder then the ones you use on wine bottles. I love using it on the bottom of my feet. Its also small enough to roll between the soft tissues of you’re hand. Its really light weight and amazing for the hiker or anyone with arthritis. I would recommend buying a larger Rawology to roll on the backside. Nothing better then a long day of hiking. Take those shoes off and roll it all over. The reduction in the lactic acid buildup will greatly enhance the ability to hike further. I also was a long time varsity runner and wished I had this years ago.” — Rober P