Cormac Roth, Musician And Son Of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At 25

Tim Roth and Michael Cormac Roth attend a screening of "Bergman Island" during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in July 2021. Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Cormac Roth, the musician and son of English actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25, his family announced in a statement on Monday.

The composer and guitarist died in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, nearly a year after being diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer.

“We lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer,” Roth’s family said in a statement shared with HuffPost. “He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.”

“He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” the statement continued. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

Roth first shared his diagnosis on Instagram in July, revealing that he’d been undergoing treatment since November 2021.

“Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc,” he wrote at the time. “It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it.”

In the video alongside the caption, Roth, who released an electronic album “Python” in 2018, strums on a guitar. After graduating Bennington College in 2019, Roth provided original music for the 2020 thriller “New Order.”

“It hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet,” he added in his July post. “Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you.”

In an August Instagram post, Cormac Roth encouraged his followers to “sink your teeth in” because you “don’t always get to choose your destiny and you don’t always get to choose your future.” Courtesy of Tim Roth

His family described Roth as “an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was.”

“A guitarist, composer and producer wise beyond his years, Cormac’s career was just beginning to flourish,” the statement read.

In his final Instagram post shared in August, Roth encouraged his followers to “sink your teeth in” because you “don’t always get to choose your destiny and you don’t always get to choose your future.”

“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing you claim that you love and you are,” he said.

He is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.