15 Corny Valentine's Day Cards For Couples Who Just Get Each Other

Whether your Valentine’s Day plans are to settle down for a cozy night in, stay in the country’s most romantic hotel, or put some of those sexy couples toys to good use, corniness and horniness are all you need for a good time.
If your Valentine is the kind of person who hates candy hearts and sappy things, give them a corny card they’re sure to love as much as they love you. To narrow down the selection, we’ve found 15 corny Valentine’s Day cards for couples who really get each other.
Take a look below at 15 corny Valentine’s Day cards:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Funny pie chart card
Etsy / Suckycards
2
Still love you card
Etsy / Unblushing
3
'Titanic' card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
4
Without you card
Etsy / ableandgame
5
The only one card
Etsy / SpadeStationery
6
Turn on card
Etsy / DarkroomandDearly
7
Keeping you card
Etsy / LukannaDesigns
8
Mary Berry card
Etsy / GrainandDot
9
Corny card
Etsy / IceCreamCat
10
Love is card
Etsy / HurrahForGinPrints
11
Something between us card
Etsy / sarahbrownmade
12
Life's moments card
Etsy / YellowDaisyPaperCo
13
Introverting card
Etsy / LailaMeDesigns
14
Overeating card
Etsy / SiouxAlice
15
Paul Hollywood card
Etsy / GainandDot