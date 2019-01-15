Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Relationships

15 Corny Valentine's Day Cards For Couples Who Just Get Each Other

"I love overeating with you."
By Brittany Nims
01/15/2019 07:30am ET
evgenyatamanenko via Getty Images

Whether your Valentine’s Day plans are to settle down for a cozy night in, stay in the country’s most romantic hotel, or put some of those sexy couples toys to good use, corniness and horniness are all you need for a good time.

If your Valentine is the kind of person who hates candy hearts and sappy things, give them a corny card they’re sure to love as much as they love you. To narrow down the selection, we’ve found 15 corny Valentine’s Day cards for couples who really get each other.

Take a look below at 15 corny Valentine’s Day cards:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Funny pie chart card
Etsy / Suckycards
Get it on Etsy.
2
Still love you card
Etsy / Unblushing
Get it on Etsy.
3
'Titanic' card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
Get it on Etsy.
4
Without you card
Etsy / ableandgame
Get it on Etsy.
5
The only one card
Etsy / SpadeStationery
Get it on Etsy.
6
Turn on card
Etsy / DarkroomandDearly
Get it on Etsy.
7
Keeping you card
Etsy / LukannaDesigns
Get it on Etsy.
8
Mary Berry card
Etsy / GrainandDot
Get it on Etsy.
9
Corny card
Etsy / IceCreamCat
Get it on Etsy.
10
Love is card
Etsy / HurrahForGinPrints
Get it on Etsy.
11
Something between us card
Etsy / sarahbrownmade
Get it on Etsy.
12
Life's moments card
Etsy / YellowDaisyPaperCo
Get it on Etsy.
13
Introverting card
Etsy / LailaMeDesigns
Get it on Etsy.
14
Overeating card
Etsy / SiouxAlice
Get it on Etsy.
15
Paul Hollywood card
Etsy / GainandDot
Get it on Etsy.
