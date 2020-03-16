Al Seib via Getty Images Randi Weingarten, left, President of American Federation of Teachers (AFT) speaks at a press conference in South Los Angeles during the Los Angeles school teachers strike on January 15, 2019. (Photo by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The American Federation of Teachers is calling on all U.S. schools to plan for a shutdown to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The union is saying a national school shutdown is “inevitable.”

“Closing schools is an agonizing decision, but, with caveats, it’s the inevitable and correct one in the midst of this unprecedented national emergency,” said a statement from AFT President Randi Weingarten.

The American Federation of Teachers represents 1.7 million members who work in classrooms across the country.

There are nearly 51 million children enrolled in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. As of March 15, 64,000 schools had closed already in response to the coronavirus pandemic, affecting 32.5 million students, according to EdWeek.

Many of the schools that have closed are setting up distance-learning programs so that students can learn remotely, though this can be problematic for families without access to a computer or internet. Some schools are also setting up programs to provide breakfast and lunch for students even when classes are canceled. As of 2017, nearly 13 million children under the age of 18 were in families living in poverty. For these families, schools can be a lifeline to childcare, health care and food, in addition to academics.

On Sunday, the National Federation of School Administrators also called for a national school shutdown. The National Federation of School Administrators is the trade union representing around 20,000 school administrators, including principals and vice principals.

“I have to deal with the anxiety my members are having. We looked really carefully at the guidance the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] gave, and we realized it has to be long term,” AFSA President Ernest Logan told HuffPost. “We’ve never done this before. We can handle snow days. We can handle pipe bursts.”

Last week, the CDC released guidance saying that only long-term school closures of eight weeks or more are likely to mitigate the spread of the virus. Short- to medium-term closures, of two to four weeks, does not appear to limit the virus’ spread, according to the guidance.

Logan said he hoped that, if anything, perhaps the pandemic would show the public how many services schools are expected to provide with limited resources. He referenced students who rely on school for showers and a hot meal, as well as behavioral and occupational therapy, and to treat basic health care needs like asthma and eyesight.

“The crisis has woke up people to say, ‘Oh my god, schools are more than just places where people take tests.’ The problem is there is no backup,” Logan said.