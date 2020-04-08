Chelsea Handler Did A Bra-To-Face Mask Tutorial, And It's Actually Not Bad

If you’re willing to walk around with a bra on your face, Chelsea Handler has suggested a coronavirus face mask that could actually be a pretty good option.

The comedian uploaded her Instagram DIY tutorial for the bra mask Tuesday, writing that with masks in short supply it was time to “take matters into our own hands.”

“Hey for those of you who are in a bind and need a face mask but don’t have one, you could just take one of your bras,” she says at the start of the tutorial.

She then demonstrated how men and women can make use of the undergarment as a facial covering:

Yes, it looks pretty silly. But per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it actually ticks all the boxes.

Now that the CDC recommends the wearing of cloth face coverings in public settings, some people are scrambling to figure out ways to make homemade masks. Per guidelines, masks should be made from household items or common materials and should fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction and be able to be washed and machine dried without causing damage.

The CDC advises homemade masks should be worn in addition to following social distancing measures and hand-washing, which remain critical to slowing the spread of the virus.

Handler’s celeb friends, including Kate Hudson, Maria Shriver and comedian Jeffrey Ross, couldn’t help but laugh. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (son of Shiver and Arnold Schwarzenegger) asked if Handler could bring one along for him on their next “social distancing walk.”