There Are Lots Of COVID-19 Children's Books Now. Here's A Selection.

It’s hard enough for adults to wrap their heads around the COVID-19 pandemic, so needless to say, kids face even more challenges.
While parents can explain the coronavirus situation to their children in age-appropriate ways, there are also resources to guide them through these conversations. One major one is the many children’s books written in response to the pandemic.
Below, we’ve rounded up 37 books that address COVID-19 for kids.
1
"When We Stayed Home"
2
"Coronavirus: A Book For Children About COVID-19"
3
"Dr. Li And The Crown-Wearing Virus"
4
"Why We Stay Home: Suzie Learns About Coronavirus"
5
"Paula and the Pandemic"
6
"Stuck Inside"
7
"Lucy's Mask"
8
"I Love You"
9
"Why Did the Whole World Stop?"
10
"The Unwelcome Stranger"
11
"Good Morning Zoom"
12
"And the People Stayed Home"
13
"Kelly Stays Home Jr"
14
"Bray Bray Conquers the Coronavirus"
15
"Billie and the Brilliant Bubble"
16
"The Virus-Stopping Champion"
17
"We're Going To Be OK"
18
"A Kids Book About COVID-19"
19
"My Hero Is You"
20
"What Is Social Distancing?"
21
"Captain Corona & The 19 COVID Warriors"
22
"Even Astronauts Practice Social Distancing"
23
"Be a Coronavirus Fighter"
24
"The Princess in Black and the Case of the Coronavirus"
25
"What Color Is Today?"
26
"COVID-19 Helpers"
27
"Ron and Rona Fight the Corona"
28
"A Kid's Guide to Coronavirus"
29
"My New Home School"
30
"Hello!"
31
"Masked Ninja"
32
"P Is for Pandemic"
33
"Rainbows in Windows"
34
"Dave the Dog Is Worried About Coronavirus"
35
"Together"
36
"The Germ That Wears a Crown"
37
"When Virona the Corona Came to Town"
