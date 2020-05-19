These Are The Most Searched Coronavirus Cocktails In Every State

As Americans practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many have gotten into bread baking, tie-dyeing and home improvement. Others are trying their hand at a more spirited endeavor: mixology.
From “quarantinis” to Ina Garten’s supersized cosmopolitans, cocktails are all the rage in lockdown. And there are some interesting mixed drink trends in the U.S. based on location.
Google released a list of the most “uniquely searched cocktails by state,” which highlights the libations that were the most Googled in each state in comparison to the rest of the country over a period of 30 days from April into May.
While Palomas are popular in Arizona, California and Texas, people are craving Manhattans in Illinois, New Jersey and New York. The classic Old Fashioned took the top spot in seven states and Washington, D.C.
Read on for the most uniquely searched cocktails in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Alabama: Hurricane
Alaska: Whiskey Sour
Arizona: Paloma
Arkansas: Frozen Daiquiri
California: Paloma
Colorado: Hurricane
Connecticut: Margarita
Delaware: Screwdriver
Washington, D.C.: Old Fashioned
Florida: Cuba Libre
Georgia: Sazerac
Hawaii: Lemon Drop Martini
Idaho: Kamikaze
Illinois: Manhattan
Indiana: French 75
Iowa: Kamikaze
Kansas: Screwdriver
Kentucky: Lily
Louisiana: Bushwacker
Maine: Margarita
Maryland: Kamikaze
Massachusetts: Old Fashioned
Michigan: Cosmopolitan
Minnesota: Oliveto
Mississippi: Painkiller
Missouri: Gin and Tonic
Montana: Blue Hawaiian
Nebraska: Old Fashioned
Nevada: Grasshopper
New Hampshire: Old Fashioned
New Jersey: Manhattan
New Mexico: Old Fashioned
New York: Manhattan
North Carolina: Bushwacker
North Dakota: Kamikaze
Ohio: Boulevardier
Oklahoma: Black Russian
Oregon: Old Fashioned
Pennsylvania: Whiskey Sour
Rhode Island: Cosmopolitan
South Carolina: Tequila Sunrise
South Dakota: Screwdriver
Tennessee: Buschwacker
Texas: Paloma
Utah: Cape Cod
Vermont: Cosmopolitan
Virginia: Old Fashioned
Washington: Old Fashioned
West Virginia: Kamikaze
Wisconsin: Grasshopper
Wyoming: White Russian