Have Coronavirus Questions? Join A Live Interview With HuffPost’s Public Health Expert

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, our lives as we know them are changing by the day. Information about what to do and how to stay safe during the COVID-19 crisis is of utmost importance — and yet there’s still a lot of misinformation going around.

With everything moving so rapidly, HuffPost has been working around the clock to bring readers accurate, helpful and up-to-date news on the disease, which has not only been responsible for thousands of deaths around the world but has also wreaked havoc on our social and economic systems, resulting in canceled flights, closed schools and shuttered businesses.

We’re taking our coverage a step further by inviting you to join our health and politics senior reporter Jonathan Cohn in a live group interview with HuffPost public health contributor Kathryn Jacobsen, a professor who specializes in global epidemiology. She’ll be there to answer your questions about the pandemic threat, the response to the virus, and what you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.

So please join us at 12-12:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24, for practical and accurate advice on COVID-19. Go here to sign up for our free virtual event. And remember, we’re all in this together.

Kathryn H. Jacobsen Kathryn Jacobsen is HuffPost's public health contributor, specializing in global epidemiology. She'll answer your COVID-19 questions live on March 24 at noon ET. Join us.

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.