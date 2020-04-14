CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Crisis Rages On: Views From HuffPost Readers

Our editors have picked some of your most thought-provoking comments from last week’s top stories.
In a recent poll, one of HuffPost members’ top-requested features was a roundup of reader comments.

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.

For a chance to be featured here, participate in the comments by clicking the gray speech bubble to the left, next to the social share icons, which will open up the comments panel.

Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Ceding Nomination To Biden

“Bernie ran a great campaign and changed the national conversation over health care forever.”

— Steve Pinkney

“Time for his [Bernie’s] supporters to start running for local offices. Big ideas have small beginnings.”

— Arthur Conrad

Trump Says Answer For When To Reopen U.S. Economy Is In His Head

The problem is that if he gives the signal to open up the country, people will have to go back to their jobs or be fired. So they will have to make the choice of going back to work and possibly getting the virus and dying or be fired.”

— Elaine Mays

“What is there for Trump to reopen? All of the statewide decisions to stay home and no large groups are made by the governors.”

— Paul Kershey

Trump Still Pushing Malaria Drug As Fauci Says No ‘Strong’ Evidence It Treats Coronavirus

“It is a free country. If Trump’s supporters want to take his advice so be it. For the rest of us, be aware, it’s shown signs of being dangerous for diabetics, people with heart issues and those with already suppressed immune systems.”

— Tom James

U.S. Overtakes Italy With Largest Number Of Coronavirus Deaths

“What a very sad, dark, macabre, frustrating, totally avoidable and deadly route to becoming ‘America First’ again.”

— Jeh Square

“The U.S. leads the world with its military might and coronavirus deaths. How ironic?”

— Zenon Husar

Trump Has Already Ousted The Top Coronavirus Response Watchdog

“He doesn’t get it, does he? He just doesn’t get that the U.S. is not his business and that he’s a temporary employee.”

— Heller Highwater

“In the executive branch, everyone serves at the pleasure of the president.”

— Brian Den

