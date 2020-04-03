By now you might have a deliberate plan in place to break from the news cycle in order to preserve your mental health and quell some of your quar-anxiety surrounding the onslaught of tragic and infuriating daily developments surrounding COVID-19.

For those people, we offer you yet another way to take a breather. For those who have not but would like to, consider Anything But Coronavirus (or ABC) your gateway.

Each week we find five other things besides the thing to obsess over. It’s important to stay informed, but it’s equally as important to self-soothe. Or in this week’s case, investigate whether a certain government official has a nipple piercing.

Below, five other things we’re obsessed with this week.

1. People trying to figure out whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo has his nipple pierced

Is it just me or is Cuomo's nipple totally pierced? pic.twitter.com/D9i3xEotYu — Give Me Internet (@GiveMeInternet) March 28, 2020

“Is it just me or is Cuomo’s nipple totally pierced?” the Twitter account Give Me Internet tweeted Saturday. Thus launched a thorough investigation into what lies beneath those signature polos of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The question is still unanswered by America’s boyfriend, but has prompted many funny follow-ups.

2. Ina Garten’s cosmopolitan

Move over, Carrie Bradshaw, there’s a new queen of cosmos and she is ― to quote another “Sex and the City” character ― fabulous. The Barefoot Contessa soothed our souls with a hilarious “recipe” video on Wednesday consisting of ingredients like “good” vodka and the most massive martini glass we’ve ever seen. You need to see it to believe it.

3. And the inevitable parody that came after

Comedian Heather McMahan wasted no time giving us a peek at what Garten might look like six hours after her video was posted ― pantsless, still chugging a pitcher of cosmos and screaming at her neighbors about a chicken salad sandwich recipe. It’s a must-watch.

4. Every song on the new Dua Lipa album

When Dua Lipa announced she would be dropping her new album last Friday, earlier than planned, she said she hoped it would make us dance ― and boy, did it deliver. Let’s just say this has been on repeat for our solo dance parties since it dropped. We recommend starting with “Levitating.”

5. La’Darius Marshall’s The Cut cover (and interview)