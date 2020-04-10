If you’re here to find out if we have an answer for whether Governor Cuomo wears a nipple ring, we regret to inform you that we do not and probably never will. Still, another week has gone by and with it, a few sparkly, welcome distractions from the pandemic that we’re sharing in our Anything But Coronavirus series (aka, ABC).

After his teammate and best pal La’Darius Marshall appeared on the cover of The Cut, Jerry Harris is the latest “Cheer” star to land a magazine spread, this time for InStyle. There was also the “Schitt’s Creek” finale and the major fashion moment that came along with it, some exciting “Tiger King” news, and more.

Below, five other things besides COVID-19 to obsess over.

Drake’s Very Large, Very Extra House

Or rather, the discourse over Drake’s house. The rapper’s digs are featured in this month’s issue of Architectural Digest, and social media users were quick to issue their commentary. Is it a mall? A Las Vegas casino? A hotel? Check out the spread and decide for yourself.

Moira Rose’s wedding look during the “Schitt’s Creek” finale

“Schitt’s Creek” could not possibly have ended its six-season run without one more epic Moira Rose fashion moment. The matriarch, played by the imitable Catherine O’Hara, steps in as officiant when a storm prevents David and Patrick’s actual justice of the peace from making it to their wedding. The look, and the entire finale that aired this week, was the happy, over-the-top ending we deserve, bébés.

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris’ InStyle spread

PHOTO BY MARTIN SCHOELLER Jerry Harris, of Netflix's "Cheer," stars in a joyful InStyle spread

It’s another week of our favorite high-energy athletes wearing high fashion. Jerry Harris, the sweetheart of “Cheer” and ultimate king of mat talk, appears in a new spread for InStyle in which he reveals, among other things, the differences between regular Jerry and mat Jerry. It is, as, expected, pure joy. The spread appears in InStyle’s May issue, available on newsstands, on Amazon and for digital download April 17.

The news that we might be getting a bonus episode of “Tiger King.”

Netflix’s deeply disturbing and extremely popular “Tiger King” left us with questions and wanting more ― now it looks like we might be getting it. While not confirmed by the streaming service, it recently shared a video interviewing protagonist Joe Exotic from prison, and the prospect of another episode has been confirmed by other people featured in the docu-series .

This perfect Imperfect Food order that is (kind of?) NSFW? IDK?

I received my first order from Imperfect foods, and let me tell you, I’m 100% satisfied. pic.twitter.com/iDVKeAWX7p — Kris P Kreme (@krisv_723) April 8, 2020