This week was a rough one. On top of the already stressful news cycle, there were the grim projections for what life is going to look like for the foreseeable future as well as infuriating protests against stay-at-home orders across the country.
In other words, it’s time for a brain break.
Our Anything But Coronavirus series, or ABC, was created to provide just that. Each week we find five things unrelated to what’s dominating the news cycle and offer a moment or two of reprieve.
Prince Louis finger-painting his own face, an adorably sad bulldog and Mandy Patankin’s relationship advice all made the cut this week (although Patankin’s entire Twitter feed is truly magical, too).
Below, five things to obsess over this weekend.
A Very Cute, Sad Dog
Our hearts somehow collectively broke and swelled up over Big Poppa — real name Pop — who, according to his owner, had been “so sad today.”
In a tweet, ownder Rashida Ellis delivered the devastating report. “I think he miss playing with the kids in the building,” she wrote. “He just watches them from the patio.”
Luckily, people came out in droves to support Pop, including actor Maisie Williams, urging everyone to abide by stay-at-home orders so Pop can get back out there to play with the kids.
So. Cute. If you, like us, can’t get enough of this sweet pup, he has an Instagram.
Prince Louis Becoming An ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ Meme
Prince Louis turned two this week, and the royal family released some very sweet photos of him taken by his mom, Kate, to mark the occasion. The initial photos are cute, of course, but it’s the one of him covered in paint that we’re most obsessed with.
The Trailer For “A Secret Love”
Just try not to tear up at the trailer for a new documentary about “Auntie Terry and Auntie Pat,” who have been happily together for 65 years ― many of them in secret. Just try.
Mandy Patinkin And Kathryn Grody On Their 42-Year Relationship
Mandy Patinkin has been sharing videos from quarantine with his family, including this one on his 42-year anniversary with wife Kathryn Brody. In the video, they talk about how spending time apart has been crucial to the success of their relationship and how they’re handling being together all the time. It’s perfect.
A 4-Year-Old Who Nearly Caused A ‘National Food Shortage’
Food, as well as food delivery slots, are not necessarily the easiest things to procure right now. That’s part of what shocked Gareth Davies, who shared on Twitter that his 4-year-old managed to not only get a delivery slot but used it to nearly purchase hundreds of dollars worth of food, including 184 oranges and 900 mini meat sticks.