This week was a rough one. On top of the already stressful news cycle, there were the grim projections for what life is going to look like for the foreseeable future as well as infuriating protests against stay-at-home orders across the country.

In other words, it’s time for a brain break.

Our Anything But Coronavirus series, or ABC, was created to provide just that. Each week we find five things unrelated to what’s dominating the news cycle and offer a moment or two of reprieve.

Prince Louis finger-painting his own face, an adorably sad bulldog and Mandy Patankin’s relationship advice all made the cut this week (although Patankin’s entire Twitter feed is truly magical, too).

Below, five things to obsess over this weekend.

A Very Cute, Sad Dog

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

Our hearts somehow collectively broke and swelled up over Big Poppa — real name Pop — who, according to his owner, had been “so sad today.”

In a tweet, ownder Rashida Ellis delivered the devastating report. “I think he miss playing with the kids in the building,” she wrote. “He just watches them from the patio.”

Luckily, people came out in droves to support Pop, including actor Maisie Williams, urging everyone to abide by stay-at-home orders so Pop can get back out there to play with the kids.

So. Cute. If you, like us, can’t get enough of this sweet pup, he has an Instagram.

Prince Louis Becoming An ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ Meme

Prince Louis turned two this week, and the royal family released some very sweet photos of him taken by his mom, Kate, to mark the occasion. The initial photos are cute, of course, but it’s the one of him covered in paint that we’re most obsessed with.

The Trailer For “A Secret Love”

Their love story spans more than 60 years.



So did their secret — until now.



A Secret Love premieres April 29 pic.twitter.com/UwYy2pHufF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2020

Just try not to tear up at the trailer for a new documentary about “Auntie Terry and Auntie Pat,” who have been happily together for 65 years ― many of them in secret. Just try.

Mandy Patinkin And Kathryn Grody On Their 42-Year Relationship

42 years and one day after our first date. True love. pic.twitter.com/asn4Fs6lc0 — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) April 17, 2020

Mandy Patinkin has been sharing videos from quarantine with his family, including this one on his 42-year anniversary with wife Kathryn Brody. In the video, they talk about how spending time apart has been crucial to the success of their relationship and how they’re handling being together all the time. It’s perfect.

A 4-Year-Old Who Nearly Caused A ‘National Food Shortage’

My 4-year-old nearly caused national food shortage this morning. Got hold of mum's phone while she slept and ordered 990 mini Peperamis, and a combined 1,200 bakewell tarts and Fab ice lollies from Tesco. Total order £451.27. Even booked a delivery slot pic.twitter.com/FKKUM4jyGU — Gareth Davies (@Gareth_Davies09) April 23, 2020