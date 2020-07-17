Despite attempts to politicize them, face coverings are here for the long haul. They play a key role in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus ― even President Donald Trump finally wore one.
Looking forward to a future in which face masks are a more permanent fixture in our wardrobes, brands ― including the Black-owned businesses below ― have graduated from basic styles to more fashionable and personalized looks.
Whether you’re looking to add to your collection or transition to a fancier face covering for the first time, there are plenty of options to make your mask part of your look.
Below, eight beautiful masks to buy from Black-owned businesses.
Shukuru Couture Hamiwari Mask
Taylor Jay Cotton Face Cover
Prisca Adire (Tie & Dye) Face Mask
Akese Stylelines Reversible Alewa Mask
Ngozika O'keke Filtered Mask
McKenzie Liautaud Protective Face Masks
SonSon Mali Reversible Non Surgical Fashion Mask
Sue Rock Originals Cotton Floral Face Mask
Black-Owned Etsy Shops For Face Masks