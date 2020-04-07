Life

Coronavirus Face Masks: Everything You Need To Know

Learn how to make fabric masks and wear them properly to protect yourself from COVID-19.
How To Make A No-Sew Coronavirus Face Mask With Fabric
The CDC has recommended people wear face coverings in public. Here are a few easy ways to make your own homemade face mask.
Kristen Aiken
How To Make A Face Mask With A Bandana For Coronavirus
All this DIY mask requires is a bandana (or a large square of fabric) and two rubber bands (or hair ties).
Kristen Aiken
How To Make Coronavirus Face Masks, And How Effective They Are
DIY tutorials to sew homemade masks that protect against COVID-19, whether you're wearing a mask yourself or donating to hospitals.
Kristen Aiken
How To Wear Face Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses
If your breath fogs up your lenses while wearing a mask for coronavirus, follow these simple steps.
Kristen Aiken
Do Face Masks Really Protect You From Getting Sick?
Experts explain if medical face masks work against illnesses like the coronavirus.
Julia Ries
Is It Safe To Reuse A Face Mask To Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus?
It's not ideal, so before you wear the same mask again to prevent COVID-19, read these tips.
Monica Torres
The CDC Advises Everyone To Wear Masks In Public
The advisory is in addition to current social distancing guidelines.
Ryan Grenoble
