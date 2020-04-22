Trump Tells Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp He's Reopening State 'Too Soon'

In a series of tweets Friday, Trump sent out calls to “LIBERATE” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia ― three swing states led by Democratic governors ― in an echo of a small number of protesters who demanded that businesses be allowed to reopen.

Vice President Mike Pence also urged elected officials to heed White House guidelines regarding social distancing and staying at home.

“I want to say to my countrymen: The fastest way to reopen America is to continue to do what you’ve been doing. That’s the fastest way, as President Trump has said many times, to get our country working again,” Pence said Wednesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, had an even more direct message for Kemp.

“I would advise him as a doctor and a health official not to do that,” Fauci said.