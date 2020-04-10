Experts share advice for mourning a loved one in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.
An untold number of burials around the globe are going forward with nothing more than a priest, a funeral home employee and a single loved one.
From a death to a job loss to an ended relationship, here's how experts handle loss.
Think twice before you tell them their loved one is "in a better place."
The author of We Need to Talk reveals how she learned to help -- and not help -- a friend with loss.
Recipes and rituals vary, but the instinct to console the grieving with food is one that transcends culture, religion, language and borders.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- 8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
- Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.