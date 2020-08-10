Coronavirus Live Updates: Nearly 100,000 U.S. Children Tested Positive For COVID-19 In 2 Weeks

Since Chinese officials implemented the first coronavirus lockdown in the city of Wuhan in January, there have been more than 19.8 million cases of COVID-19 across the planet.
More than 731,000 people have died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Efforts to curb the outbreak have led to the global disruption of daily life and the economy, as schools and workplaces shuttered in hopes of slowing transmission. After months of precautions and lockdowns, governments have begun to reopen their economies.
HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and its effects.
Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)
Almost 100,000 U.S. Children Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Last 2 Weeks Of July — 8/10/20, 7:42 a.m. ET
More than 97,000 children in the U.S. tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, as schools around the country grapple with if or how they can safely reopen this fall.
The report included data from 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. But it didn’t include complete data from Texas, currently a virus hotspot, so the number of confirmed cases involving children could be much higher.
— Marina Fang
California Public Health Director Resigns — 8/10/20, 5:50 a.m. ET
Dr. Sonia Angell, the head of California’s public health department, resigned late Sunday, the Associated Press reports. While she didn’t give a reason, her departure comes days after the state announced a fix to a technical glitch that was causing coronavirus test data to become backlogged.
Some 300,000 records had become backlogged in the system, which is used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools. Not all of the records were coronavirus cases, though.
— Liza Hearon
Trump Adviser Calls Testing In U.S. ‘A Miracle’ Despite Long Waits ― 8/9/20, 12 p.m. ET
White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien praised the Trump administration’s coronavirus testing apparatus, calling it “a miracle,” despite widespread reports of test results taking days or even weeks to process.
In his first TV interview since recovering from COVID-19, O’Brien was asked how long before the average American is able to access speedy, asymptomatic testing like White House officials or professional athletes can.
“Well, we’re working on testing,” O’Brien told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” “I think what’s happening with testing in America is really a miracle. I mean we haven’t ― there’s no country in the world that comes close to what America is doing on testing. But we’re working on getting more testing out there.”
The country’s coronavirus testing systems have been overwhelmed in recent weeks by a surge in demand, creating multiday backlogs. For some workers, the delays are causing them to miss paychecks as they await results so they can return to work.
The U.S. on Sunday surpassed 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, continuing its run as the country with the highest number of known infections. President Donald Trump has blamed increased testing in the U.S. over the past few months for the surge in confirmed cases, but public health officials have attributed the rise in cases to further spread of the virus.
“Well, we’ve had a lot of infections as a country and again this is something we need to keep in mind,” O’Brien told CBS News on Sunday before shifting the focus to China. “We’ve got to remember where it came from.”
― Hayley Miller
The U.S. surpassed 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, continuing its run as the country with the most recorded infections in the world by far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. There have been at least 162,000 coronavirus-related deaths nationwide.
The actual number of infections in the U.S. is likely undercounted since many of those who contract the virus present mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, according to public health experts.
The failure of the U.S. to contain the virus has been met with shock and alarm in Europe, reported The Associated Press.
“We Italians always saw America as a model,” said Massimo Franco, a columnist with Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera. “But with this virus we’ve discovered a country that is very fragile, with bad infrastructure and a public health system that is nonexistent.”
― Hayley Miller
New Zealand has marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of the coronavirus, but leaders have warned against complacency as countries like Vietnam and Australia ― which once had the virus under control ― now battle a resurgence in infections.
The Pacific island nation of roughly 5 million people has recorded more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases and at least 22 deaths related to the virus. New Zealand has attributed its success to stringent border control measures, a strict lockdown and a widespread program of testing and contact tracing.
Vietnam ― which went three months without detecting any domestic transmission ― is now racing to control a new outbreak in Danang, fueling fears in New Zealand that further loosening of measures could spark a similar resurgence.
“We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand,” said New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.
― Hayley Miller
For more on the pandemic, go here.
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today