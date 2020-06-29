Coronavirus Live Updates: More Than 500,000 People Have Died Of COVID-19 Worldwide

Since Chinese officials locked down the city of Wuhan in January, there have been more than 10.1 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, across the planet.
More than 502,000 people have died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Efforts to curb the outbreak led to the global disruption of daily life and the economy, as schools and workplaces shuttered in hopes of slowing transmission. After months of precautions and lockdowns, governments have begun to reopen their economies.
HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and its effects.
Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)
New York City To ‘Reexamine’ Opening Indoor Dining — 6/29/20, 11:15 a.m. ET
New York City will reassess whether to include indoor dining in its next phase of reopening, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in other parts of the U.S., with many of the new outbreaks tied to restaurants and bars.
“We are now going to reexamine the indoor dining rules for Phase 3,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily press briefing Monday, adding that he was “increasingly concerned” about the new outbreaks across the country, and will announce new guidelines in the next few days. “The rest of Phase 3 is moving on pace for next Monday, July 6, but the indoor dining element is now in question.”
Once the epicenter of the pandemic, the city is now one of the few regions of the country where cases have dramatically declined. Earlier this month, it began a phased reopening. Under New York state’s reopening guidelines, Phase 2, which began last Monday, included outdoor dining. The guidelines for Phase 3, slated to begin next Monday, had included indoor dining if restaurants could place tables at least 6 feet apart.
Many states where the pandemic continues to worsen initially had lax restrictions and quickly reopened, especially Arizona, Texas and Florida, which now face a skyrocketing rate of new infections. Public health experts attribute many of these new outbreaks to the lack of mask wearing and social distancing in restaurants and bars.
— Marina Fang
More Than 500,000 People Have Died Of The Coronavirus Worldwide — 6/29/2020, 7:00 a.m. ET
At least 500,000 people worldwide have died of the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University reported Sunday night. Over the weekend, worldwide infections passed the 10 million mark. The grim milestone comes as infections surge in the U.S., prompting governors to rein in opening plans.
The U.S. now has had more cases and deaths than any other nation. But cases are also surging rapidly in Russia and Brazil.
— Nick Visser
Pelosi Calls For National Mask Mandate ― 6/28/20, 2:50 p.m. ET
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called for a federal mask-wearing mandate to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid a surge of infections across some parts of the country.
“It’s time for this administration to take this seriously,” Pelosi said in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week.”
She added: “We are 4% of the world’s population; we are 25% of the cases and the deaths. ... We have the worst record any country in the world, and the president says we’re making progress.”
Asked if it’s time to mandate mask wearing nationwide, Pelosi said, “definitely, long overdue for that. My understanding that the [CDC] has recommended the use of masks but not ... required it because they don’t want to offend the president. The president should be [an] example. You know, real men wear masks. Be an example to the country.”
U.S. Death Toll Hits 125,000 As Global Cases Surpass 10 Million ― 6/28/20, 12:05 p.m. ET
There have been over 125,000 coronavirus-linked deaths in the U.S. and more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of the virus nationwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The number of known cases globally has surpassed 10 million.
The U.S. has by far the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths; Brazil has the second highest numbers, with over 1.3 million recorded infections and at least 57,00 deaths as of Sunday.
The U.S. appeared to be flattening its curve, but surges in infections across some parts of the country in recent weeks have led to record numbers of hospitalizations. Vice President Mike Pence said earlier this week that the death toll in the U.S. could top 240,000.
— Hayley Miller
Former CDC Chief: Increased Testing Doesn’t Account For Surge In Cases— 6/28/20, 11:40 a.m. ET
Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that new spread of the coronavirus — not increased testing capacity — is largely responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases across parts of the country.
His statement contradicts President Donald Trump’s claim that the number of confirmed cases has skyrocketed simply because more tests have been made available.
“As a doctor, a scientist, an epidemiologist, I can tell you with 100% certainty that in most states where you’re seeing an increase, it is a real increase,” Frieden told “Fox News Sunday.”
He continued: “It is not more tests. It is more spread of the virus. ... The numbers you’re seeing are just a tip of the iceberg of even more spread.”
On Friday, the U.S. reported over 45,000 new cases, shattering the record for the country’s largest single day total. Hospitalizations have increased dramatically in several states, including Arizona, Florida, Texas and South Carolina.
Frieden on Sunday suggested that these states reopened too early.
“If you open when cases are still increasing, as many states did, it’s like leaning into a left hook: You’re going to get hit hard,” Frieden said.
He estimated that another 15,000 people in the U.S. will die from COVID-19 in the next month.
— Hayley Miller
Scientists Beginning To Understand How COVID-19 Affects The Body — 6/27/20, 4:38 p.m. ET
Studies on the long-term effects of COVID-19 are getting started as scientists begin to understand the toll the virus takes on the human body.
Although much of the focus in the early days of the crisis was on how the virus affects the lungs, patients can also experience blood clotting that leads to strokes, as well as various neurological complications, from headaches to seizures.
“We thought this was only a respiratory virus. Turns out, it goes after the pancreas. It goes after the heart. It goes after the liver, the brain, the kidney and other organs. We didn’t appreciate that in the beginning,” Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told Reuters.
People who contract the most serious cases of COVID-19 face extensive recovery time. It can take seven days in rehab for every one day spent on a ventilator to recover, and not every patient regains the same level of function.
― Sara Boboltz
For more on the pandemic, go here.
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today