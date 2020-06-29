Coronavirus Live Updates: More Than 500,000 People Have Died Of COVID-19 Worldwide

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and its effects.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)

New York City To ‘Reexamine’ Opening Indoor Dining — 6/29/20, 11:15 a.m. ET﻿

New York City will reassess whether to include indoor dining in its next phase of reopening, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in other parts of the U.S., with many of the new outbreaks tied to restaurants and bars.

“We are now going to reexamine the indoor dining rules for Phase 3,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily press briefing Monday, adding that he was “increasingly concerned” about the new outbreaks across the country, and will announce new guidelines in the next few days. “The rest of Phase 3 is moving on pace for next Monday, July 6, but the indoor dining element is now in question.”

Once the epicenter of the pandemic, the city is now one of the few regions of the country where cases have dramatically declined. Earlier this month, it began a phased reopening. Under New York state’s reopening guidelines, Phase 2, which began last Monday, included outdoor dining. The guidelines for Phase 3, slated to begin next Monday, had included indoor dining if restaurants could place tables at least 6 feet apart.

Many states where the pandemic continues to worsen initially had lax restrictions and quickly reopened, especially Arizona, Texas and Florida, which now face a skyrocketing rate of new infections. Public health experts attribute many of these new outbreaks to the lack of mask wearing and social distancing in restaurants and bars.

— Marina Fang

More Than 500,000 People Have Died Of The Coronavirus Worldwide — 6/29/2020, 7:00 a.m. ET

At least 500,000 people worldwide have died of the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University reported Sunday night. Over the weekend, worldwide infections passed the 10 million mark. The grim milestone comes as infections surge in the U.S., prompting governors to rein in opening plans.

The U.S. now has had more cases and deaths than any other nation. But cases are also surging rapidly in Russia and Brazil.

— Nick Visser

Pelosi Calls For National Mask Mandate ― 6/28/20, 2:50 p.m. ET

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called for a federal mask-wearing mandate to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid a surge of infections across some parts of the country.

“It’s time for this administration to take this seriously,” Pelosi said in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week.”

She added: “We are 4% of the world’s population; we are 25% of the cases and the deaths. ... We have the worst record any country in the world, and the president says we’re making progress.”

Asked if it’s time to mandate mask wearing nationwide, Pelosi said, “definitely, long overdue for that. My understanding that the [CDC] has recommended the use of masks but not ... required it because they don’t want to offend the president. The president should be [an] example. You know, real men wear masks. Be an example to the country.”